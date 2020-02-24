The best sit-inside kayak

Sit-inside kayaks -- also known as closed kayaks -- have a couple of advantages over sit-ons. While just as easy to handle, you stay drier and warmer with a sit-inside model, thus extending the kayaking season. They're also better for rough water and often have sealed storage to protect your gear.

We've put together a concise guide of the features you want to look for and included reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our favorite model from Perception Kayaks is a superbly made craft with everything you need, whether you're spending the day fishing or just having fun on the water.

Considerations when choosing sit-inside kayaks

Construction

While it's important to look after your kayak, it's likely to get the occasional bump or scrape, so you want a tough shell. ABS is used for some, which is the same kind of plastic as some helmets use. Fiberglass, kevlar, and graphite composites are also used, though they're quite expensive. A few craftspeople still make them from wood. By far the most popular is High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), which is treated for UV resistance and is a great compromise between strength, weight, and cost.

Size

In general, kayaks are very stable craft and are great to learn in. If you're buying your first sit-inside kayak, then a shorter model -- 8 to 10 feet, depending on your height -- offers a good balance between agility and straight line control. It's the kind of craft that will give you many years of pleasure, and it's all many kayakers ever need. White water kayaks are also relatively short, giving good maneuverability.

A longer model is better for those who want to go touring, because they're usually better at quickly gliding through the water and provide more room for gear.

All kayaks should show a weight (or load) rating, which is the maximum combination of person and gear. Do not exceed it.

Features

Adjustability

An adjustable seat and footrests help you get the best fit for your body size. You're more comfortable and can probably paddle more efficiently.

Storage

Storage takes two forms, either closed compartments or shock cords (bungees) to strap things to the outside. You might get a combination of both. Compartments aren't necessarily waterproof, but we always recommend putting your gear in plastic bags anyway.

Rod holders

Those sit-in kayaks designed for fishing can have anything from one to four rod holders built in.

Paddle considerations

Molded carrying handles are very convenient, as are onboard clips for your paddle. The size and style of your kayak paddle is a personal choice. As a result, they are often not included. Make sure to check when ordering.

Skeg

Large sea-going or touring kayaks might have a rudder and/or a skeg, a small keel that helps stability. A few can even take a small trolling motor.

Price

Inexpensive sit-inside kayaks cost around $350, though there's little choice. Most quality mid-range models run from $400 to $800, though you can pay over $1,000 for touring kayaks. Wooden sit-inside kayaks are frequently custom-built and are several times that.

FAQ

Q. How do I care for my sit-inside kayak?

A. Unless you bought a wooden one, which requires special care, kayak materials make them very easy to keep in top condition. Check the fittings and hull for cracks before use, since repair may be possible if caught early. Rinse off salt water if you've been in the ocean. If you're not using it for a while, keep it out of direct sunlight.

Q. Are Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) required in a kayak?

A. Most states say people aged 13 years or under must wear a PFD (life jacket). You are also required to have one U.S. Coast Guard-approved PFD available for each individual, though it doesn't have to be worn. There are PFDs designed specifically to give kayakers the freedom of movement they need, so there's no reason not to wear one.

Sit-inside kayaks we recommend

Best of the best: Perception Kayaks' Sound 9-Foot, Six-Inch Sit-Inside Kayak

Our take: High quality and great versatility at a surprisingly competitive price.

What we like: Fitted with rod holders, but also good for recreation. One piece roto-molded so it's strong and leak-proof. Excellent stability and comfort with adjustable foot rests.

What we dislike: Not much. A little small for some.

Best bang for your buck: Sundolphin's Aruba 10-Foot Sit-Inside Kayak

Our take: Excellent mid-range model for beginners and more experienced kayakers.

What we like: Tough fortified HDPE shell. Padded seat offers good support. Storage hatch. Shock cord rigging for extra gear. Convenient carry handles. 250-pound capacity. Great value for money.

What we dislike: Occasional quality control issues.

Choice 3: Pakayak's Bluefin 14-Foot Sit-Inside Kayak

Our take: Unique folding hardshell kayak that packs down to fit in your trunk.

What we like: Superb spacesaver can be assembled in as little as three minutes and behaves like a rigid kayak. Two watertight storage hatches. Packs into tough nylon bag with wheels.

What we dislike: Expensive. Quite heavy. Seat could be more comfortable.

