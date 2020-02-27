The best sippy cup

It's exciting to see your little one grow and progress into new phases of development. If you think your tot is ready to graduate to drinking from a cup, a sippy cup is the way to go.

Sippy cups are designed to keep spills to a minimum while your child masters independent drinking techniques. Their ergonomic designs let little hands hold and tilt them with ease. Tots aren't the only ones who like sippy cups, either -- parents love how easy they are to clean compared to regular bottles.

To find the right sippy cup, read our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice, the Nuk Large Learner Cup, has removable handles and a comfortable soft spout.

Considerations when choosing sippy cups

Types of sippy cups

Soft-spout sippy cups: Soft-spout sippy cups are recommended for younger babies. Their texture and design mimics a nipple, so babies respond well to the familiar suckling apparatus. These styles are also gentle and pliable against gums.

Hard-spout sippy cups: Once your little one outgrows soft spouts around nine months or so, they're ready for hard-spout sippy cups. These are constructed with bite-resistant plastic and hold up through early stages of teething.

Cup-like sippy cups: These sippy cups feature a flat rim with a pronounced lip on one side. As far as sippy cups go, these most closely resemble regular cups. They're intended for use by babies ages one year and above, as drinking requires a bit of technique.

Straw sippy cups: Straw sippy cups have soft, flexible straws that withstand some gnawing. They're a popular choice for dental health, as they limit the contact between sugary beverages and teeth. Many styles come with more than one straw, and they're available for purchase separately.

360-degree spoutless sippy cups: The most advanced sippy cups are 360° styles. In these, the cup opens when pressure is applied to the lip and reseals once pressure is removed. As expected, they're most often used by tots ages two and above.

Features

Materials

Most plastic sippy cups are now made with food-grade, BPA-free plastic. They're usually easy to clean and hold up well against the rough and tumble of daily use.

Glass sippy cups are popular since they're chemical-free and scratch-resistant. While safe and eco-friendly, keep in mind they're susceptible to breaking or shattering.

Stainless steel sippy cups are as durable as you can get, as they're resistant to denting and rusting. They're lightweight and chemical-free, and cleaning is a breeze.

Sizes

Sippy cups help your child adopt independent drinking habits, so it's no surprise they're on the smaller side. Those geared toward younger babies hold approximately five to eight ounces, where sippy cups for toddlers can hold closer to 12 ounces.

Price

Plastic sippy cups cost $3 to $10 each. If you prefer glass ones, expect to spend anywhere between $12 and $30. Stainless steel sippy cups start at $14 and can go up to $35.

FAQ

Q. My baby is having a tough time warming up to their new sippy cup. What should I do?

A. It takes some children a little while to accept a new sippy cup. If you feel it's a bit too challenging or stressful for them, introduce another style. They may prefer it, or it could encourage them to break through and use the first one.

Q. How many sippy cups should I have for my baby?

A. It's a good idea to wash sippy cups daily, so you might want to invest in two or three. This means you always have a spare one on hand.

Sippy cups we recommend

Best of the best: Nuk's Large Learner Cup

Our take: Helpful tool for babies graduating from bottle feeding.

What we like: Contoured, ergonomic design for little hands. Removable handles. Leak-free.

What we dislike: Some kids chew on the spout. Flow can be a bit slow for some kids.

Best bang for your buck: Nuk's First Essentials Fun Grips Hard Spout Sippy Cups

Our take: Budget-friendly two-pack. Durable design and fun colors.

What we like: Easy to hold. Spill-proof. Bite-resistant spout. Easy to clean.

What we dislike: Bottoms can be difficult to fit in smaller cup holders.

Choice 3: Munchkin's Latch Transition Cup

Our take: Ideal for babies suffering from colic. Easy-to-hold design.

What we like: Combats gas. Overall sturdy and durable design that holds up to frequent washing.

What we dislike: Must be tilted at the right angle for a consistent flow.

