The best single DIN car stereo

A mainstay of an older generation of cars, the single DIN car stereo has come a long way since its infancy. While they are smaller in size and typically less elaborate than their newer double DIN cousins, they can still provide a lot of convenience and quality. For those on a budget, or anyone who wants to upgrade their sound system without upgrading to a new car, single DIN car stereos are affordable and effective.

If you're ready to get started, we've got tips and guidelines to keep in mind when shopping around for single DIN car stereos. At the end, you'll find reviews of a few of our favorites, including our top choice, Dual Electronics' Single DIN Car Stereo, an innovative option that features a handy retractable touchscreen and built-in Bluetooth technology.

Considerations when choosing single DIN car stereos

Interface

Most single DIN car stereos feature your typical array of buttons with a relatively small LCD screen. However, there are some newer options that feature a touchscreen. These will be more expensive but should be easier to use and will allow you to more conveniently access apps and services.

Music

Think about to what extent you enjoy music and sound quality. Streaming services are convenient to use, but don't always have the utmost in audio fidelity. For better sound, you may want to have a stereo with a CD player or one with a USB or SD port so you can play MP3s directly.

Bluetooth

Current models of single DIN car stereos are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. This commonplace hookup is essential for most users. With it, you can easily connect your phone to your stereo, allowing you to input driving directions or play music from a streaming service.

Features

Inputs

While single DIN car stereos may look similar, be sure to closely inspect the input options so that the stereo caters to your habits and needs.

Auxiliary: This common input allows for a 3.5-millimeter jack to connect from your phone in order to play sound. Be sure to check, however, that your phone is compatible.

USB & SD: Useful when you want physical data accessed by your stereo instead of using the streaming option. This is also beneficial to those careful about using data, which is a problem if you don't have music stored offline.

Voice command: An "input" of sorts, some models accept voice commands to change music or control apps. Some may even integrate Siri, Apple's virtual assistant.

Hands-free calling

Some options will interrupt music and take your call over the speakers, so you don't need to use your phone. This is common with stereos boasting touchscreens, where you can easily respond to incoming calls.

iOS or Android compatibility

Some models work in tandem with either of the popular operating systems, Google's Android or Apple's iOS. Make sure you purchase a stereo that is compatible to get the most out of your phone and media libraries, like iTunes.

Remote control

Some options include a wireless remote control, which is handy for those passengers in the backseat or if you're at a drive-in or tailgate party.

Price

Most quality single DIN car stereos cost between $60 and $100. These will include useful features, though the inclusion of a touchscreen may cost more.

FAQ

Q. How complicated is the installation process?

A. In most cases, it's best to employ a professional to install the stereo. Some models may be simpler than others, and if you have an understanding of car systems, you may be able to do it yourself. Keep in mind you're likely to need other accessories compatible with your car's make and model to complete installation.

Q. How does a new stereo improve the audio?

A. Upgrading your car stereo, even with a single DIN model, should give you more options and specificity over sound controls. They tend to have better connectivity as well, so you should see an improvement. To further upgrade your sound quality, look to your car speakers, as well as the quality of the content.

Single DIN car stereos we recommend

Best of the best: Dual Electronics' Single DIN Car Stereo

Our take: Innovative single DIN stereo boasting a touchscreen and plenty of input options.

What we like: Touchscreen is both retractable and detachable. Inputs for USB and SD. Can connect to Bluetooth and rear-facing cameras for safely backing up. Includes CD player.

What we dislike: Expensive option relative to other single DIN options.

Best bang for your buck: Pioneer's Digital Media Car Stereo

Our take: Simple to use, quality single DIN for easily streaming content.

What we like: Features bluetooth connectivity and hands-free calling. Stream content directly or input USB drive. Affordable price.

What we dislike: Lacks CD player. Does not integrate well with iOS.

Choice 3: Sony's Digital Media Receiver

Our take: Easy-to-use single DIN option from a trusted brand; ideal for streaming music and hands-free calling.

What we like: Connects easily to Android devices. Can be operated by voice commands. Provides quality sound at a reasonable price.

What we dislike: Lacks features and integration for Apple users.

