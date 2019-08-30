The best Singer sewing machine

If you're drawn to the craft of sewing, tap into your artistic side and invest in a Singer sewing machine. An industry-leading brand, Singer has a wide product line that suits each style and level of sewing. Whether you're looking for a lightweight machine for simple projects or want to expand your horizons as a serious sewer with a computerized machine, Singer has a model to match your needs.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. At the end, we provide product recommendations of our favorite models, including the Singer 9960 Quantum Stylist, which is our top pick for its impressive functionality geared toward true crafters.

Considerations when choosing Singer sewing machines

Mechanical vs. computerized sewing machines

Mechanical

Mechanical models are operated with crank dials and occasionally switches. As they stick to the basics, mechanical Singer sewing machines are considered to be budget-friendly.

Functions like stitch style, length, and tension are somewhat limited, so they're ideal for beginners or those who want the simplicity of straightforward machines. They are also perfect learning models for children who are just getting into sewing.

Computerized

Computerized Singer sewing machines include some mechanical features, though they are mostly digital. As their design falls into the territory of electronics, they're on the more expensive side.

These models boast advanced functions, which include more than a hundred stitch styles, advanced speed settings, and programmable features. They're mainly geared toward seasoned or professional sewers who engage in high-level projects, including those requiring thick materials and intricate detail.

Features

Basic parts and functionality

Built-in stitches: The basic Singer sewing machine stitches are straight, zigzag, three-step, blind hem, and overlock.

Buttonhole options: Singer sewing machines can create buttonholes and include special attachments that assist in their creation.

Free arm: This is the surface where the bobbin and stitching mechanism are located. It's accessed by removing the machine's extension table.

Extension table: This removable table pops onto the free arm to provide a greater surface area to spread out fabric while you work.

Presser feet: This silver part has a small upcurled toe and, when manipulated, either secures or releases the material you're sewing.

Tension knob: This knob controls how tight the thread is pulled between stitches.

Stitch speed: Stitch speed is also controlled by a knob. In some machines, you're provided the exact stitches per minute, whereas in others there's only a low-high range.

Advanced functionality

Clearly, Singer sewing machines are well-equipped with the basics. They're also well prepared with more functionality in advanced models. In some, there are multiple buttonhole options, more than a hundred stitches, embroidery programming, and more stitch speeds.

Included accessories

Singer sewing machines are equipped with accessory kits, which usually include a mini seam ripper as well as spare bobbins, needles, and different presser feet. There is also a mini tool kit for minor adjustments, which includes a flat-head screwdriver and some spare hardware. Certain models come with Singer-brand fabric scissors and mini tape measures.

Singer sewing machine prices

Singer sewing machines generally cost between $100 and $700. Lightweight models for beginner sewers are at the low end of the price range, whereas more advanced models -- particularly those with programmable features -- come in at the top of the range. Computerized models tend to be more expensive, though some mechanical models cost nearly as much.

FAQ

Q. Should I purchase a kids' Singer sewing machine for my child, or will a regular model suffice?

A. If your child has good hand-eye coordination and is adept at arts and crafts, you can go with a regular machine. Kids' machines are lightweight and easy to operate, though they are far less durable and you're somewhat limited in terms of projects.

Q. Will my Singer sewing machine be able to handle denim, vinyl, and other dense materials?

A. It depends on the machine's capabilities, and even then, you need specialized needles and different foot attachments to sew through these textiles. For this type of sewing, aim for a more advanced Singer model with a high level of functions and stitch options.

Singer sewing machines we recommend

Best of the best: Singer 9960 Quantum Stylist

Our take: Designed with sewing enthusiasts in mind, there's an assortment of advanced functions.

What we like: Navigates even thick materials with ease and even stitching. Total package comes with additional attachments that cover above-average sewing needs.

What we dislike: Some reports of bobbin jams, especially when sewing at high speeds.

Best bang for your buck: Singer 2259 Tradition

Our take: Affordable first model for amateurs who are still learning their way around the machine.

What we like: Simplicity drives this design as dials are easy to operate. Progressing sewers can enjoy some advanced sewing functions as well.

What we dislike: Occasional threading and bobbin issues.

Choice 3: Singer 7258 Computerized Sewing Machine

Our take: Ultra-modern digital design that has universal appeal for beginners and seasoned sewers alike.

What we like: Impressive with over 100 stitch options, which is ideal for those interested in sewing for fashion and interior design projects.

What we dislike: Some difficulty handling thicker materials and layered projects, like outerwear and quilts.

