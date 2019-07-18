The best silicone stretch lid - July 2019 - BestReviews

It's important to tackle food waste, but there are more eco-friendly ways to preserve your leftovers than using cling wrap. Silicone stretch lids fit over containers of almost any size and you can reuse them hundreds of times.

Read this guide to find out more about the best silicone stretch lids and important features to look out for. Our favorites on the market right now are Modfamily Silicone Stretch Lids. This set includes seven lids of varying sizes, including an XL lid for covering large mixing bowls or dinner plates.

Considerations when choosing silicone stretch lids

Size

Silicone stretch lids range in size from just a couple of inches across all the way up to about 10 inches across, so they're useful for covering foods and containers of almost all sizes. Depending on its size, each lid can stretch from one to three inches, so a 10-inch silicone stretch lid could fit containers of up to 13 inches across.

Shape

The vast majority of silicone stretch lids are circular in shape. However, due to their super stretchy nature, you can use them on containers of virtually any shape (although some shapes work better than others). You can also find some square stretch lids, but these only work on square or rectangular containers, so they're less versatile than their round counterparts.

Set size

It's practically unheard of to find a single silicone stretch lid for sale, they're almost exclusively sold in sets. These sets tend to contain somewhere between five and 12 lids in a range of different sizes, but you'll occasionally find larger or smaller sets. Some sets contain a mixture of round and square stretch lids, but the majority feature round lids only.

Features

Color

Although the bulk of silicone stretch lids are clear, a few sets feature lids colored light blue, pink, or green. These are still slightly see-through, so you can easily see the contents of the container through the lid should you forget what's inside. Although the color of your silicone stretch lids doesn't make much difference, some buyers may prefer a colored option, and they are slightly easier to spot when stored in a white kitchen cabinet.

Tabs

Silicone stretch lids have tabs around the outside. You can use these tabs to slightly adjust the lid once in place to get a proper seal.

Ease of cleaning

Silicone is nonporous and food doesn't stick to it, so silicone stretch lids are generally easy to clean. The majority are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup even easier.

Silicone stretch lid prices

Depending on the size of the set and its quality, the majority of silicone stretch lids cost between $5 and $20.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of using silicone stretch lids?

A. We've already mentioned that silicone stretch lids are eco-friendly, since they can be reused indefinitely, as opposed to cling wrap, which is a single-use item that can't be recycled in most areas. In addition to this, silicone stretch lids are extremely convenient, fitting over almost any container and creating an airtight seal to keep food fresh. Silicone can withstand extreme hot and cold temperatures, so silicone stretch lids are usually freezer- and microwave-safe. What's more, silicone is naturally BPA-free, unlike many plastic food storage containers.

Q. What can I use silicone stretch lids on?

A. You can fit a silicone stretch lid over almost anything. The tiniest options can fit over a bottle or jar, if you're missing a lid. You can also stretch them over bowls, plates, and food storage containers missing their matching lids. What's more, you can fit them directly over certain foods to keep them fresh, such as the cut side of a melon or grapefruit.

Silicone stretch lids we recommend

Best of the best: Modfamily Silicone Stretch Lids

Our take: These popular silicone stretch lids are durable and reliable, even though they do have a couple of quirks.

What we like: Includes seven round lids of varying diameters, including an extra-large 9.1-inch lid that can stretch up to 12 inches. Can be fitted over containers of all shapes.

What we dislike: Lids must be completely dry or they won't stay put.

Best bang for your buck: THETIS Homes Silicone Stretch Lids

Our take: These six blue stretch lids come at a low price, ideal for anyone on a budget.

What we like: Microwave-safe so they can be used for reheating food. Easy to clean as they are dishwasher-safe. Six size options to fit containers from 3.5 to 11 inches.

What we dislike: Not as durable as some alternatives.

Choice 3: Mockins 12-Pack Silicone Covers

Our take: With a full dozen food covers included, this multipack offers great value for your money.

What we like: A versatile set with a range of sizes included. All lids are completely free from BPA, BPS, PVC, latex, and phthalates.

What we dislike: Includes suction lids in addition to stretch lids.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.