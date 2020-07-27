The best silicone stretch lid of 2020

Getting rid of plastic wrap is a great way to minimize your dependence on single-use plastics. Silicone stretch lids are an eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap, and they actually help you save money in the long run since they're reusable. In addition, these handy lids are usually safe to put in the microwave or freezer.

To help you find the best set of silicone stretch lids for your kitchen, we're taking a closer look at newer designs on the market. We're also including a short list that includes one of our longtime favorite sets, as well as two new arrivals that are both BPA-free.

Best silicone stretch lids of 2020

1. Unwasted's Silicone Stretch Lid Set: We're adding this seven-piece set to the top of our list for its ultra-reliable grippy design.

2. THETIS Homes' Silicone Stretch Lid Set: This set remains at the top of our list for its versatile design -- the lids are dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe.

3. Core Bamboo's Universal Silicone Lid Set: This new arrival to our short list emerges as a favorite among consumers who need jumbo lids to cover large bowls and pots.

What you need to know before buying silicone stretch lids

Unlike plastic wrap, silicone stretch lids can withstand temperatures between -100°F and 450°F. These qualities make them conveniently freezer- and microwave-safe. This means you're able to store or heat up food in containers that either lack lids or have lids that aren't conducive to freezer or microwave use.

Silicone stretch lids are also popular because they eliminate the stress of pairing lids to their containers. Well-made designs stretch up to two inches to cover bowls or pots, though there's no need to worry if a certain one doesn't fit. Most silicone stretch lids are sold as a set with a variety of sizes, so you can simply size up until you find the best-fitting option.

If you've ever stored food in your refrigerator, you know that the smells -- while they might be enticing -- are best kept inside the bowl or container. Silicone stretch lids offer a nearly air-tight seal, which means food aromas won't seep into the refrigerator. Best of all, when it's time to clean up, these lids are usually dishwasher-safe and don't hold onto odors the way plastic containers do.

If cared for properly, silicone stretch lids can last for six to 10 years of use. For that reason, they remain a long-term, cost-effective alternative to plastic wrap. Entry-level lid sets cost $10 to $16, while better-quality sets, namely those with six or more pieces, cost $20 to $25.

FAQ

Q. Can I stack bowls or containers on top of one another if they're covered with silicone stretch lids?

A. While they're incredibly durable and boast high tensile strength, silicone stretch covers aren't designed to support any weight. Unfortunately, this is one of the pitfalls of these lids, which is why some consumers continue to use containers with hard plastic lids that support stacking.

Q. Does color matter with silicone stretch lids?

A. Most silicone stretch lids are transparent, though certain ones are opaque. Some consumers prefer sets with a variety of colors, which make it easier to distinguish between lids of different sizes.

In-depth reviews for best silicone stretch lids

Best of the best: Unwasted's Silicone Stretch Lid Set

What we like: Diverse assortment covers everything from small glasses to oversized pots. Lids have a solid reputation for retaining their shape, especially when exposed to high heat. BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: Occasional fit issues over certain bowl sizes. Consumers would have liked more midsize options in the set.

Best bang for your buck: THETIS Homes' Silicone Stretch Lid Set

What we like: Budget-friendly option with well-placed tabs for easy lid removal. High-quality set made with BPA-free, food-grade silicone. Lids can stretch up to 2 inches.

What we dislike: Oil or grease can compromise the lids' grip.

Choice 3: Core Bamboo's Universal Silicone Lid Set

What we like: Unique design that employs suction to cover and seal bowls. One of the better options if you need a set that covers large pots. Different colors for each size makes them easy to distinguish.

What we dislike: Seal isn't airtight, and lids can sustain permanent stains from certain types of foods if they're not cleaned right away.

