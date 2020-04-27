The best silica supplement

Everyone strives for a youthful appearance, and supplements are one way to work toward it. Silica supplements are popular since they improve the strength and appearance of skin, hair, and nails. However, the benefits aren't simply those you can see -- silica also contributes to bone, heart, and immune health.

While silica supplements are associated with anti-aging, they're also helpful in the regulation of calcium and reduction of inflammation. Adults of all ages can benefit from silica, including athletes interested in improving joint and bone health. As far as taking silica supplements, you can choose from capsules, softgels, or liquid formulas.

If you're ready to invest in these anti-aging supplements, take a look at this buying guide on silica. We're including our top choice, Solgar's Oceanic Silica from Red Algae. This silica supplement is naturally marine-derived and vegan, kosher, and dairy-free.

Considerations when choosing silica supplements

Silica, silicon, and silicone

Silica is one of the Earth's most abundant compounds and is naturally found in plants, rocks, clay, sand, and some animals. It varies from silicon, an element on the periodic table, which rarely occurs in pure form on Earth. Silicone is a synthetic compound and has a variety of industrial applications.

Silica's role in the body

Silica is the building block of collagen, a protein responsible for strengthening bones, hair, and nails. Many people take silica supplements for joint health, as it promotes elasticity and flexibility in tendons and ligaments. It's used to strengthen hair and nails by minimizing brittleness, breakage, and ridges.

Benefits

Silica is often taken for restorative reasons, as well as to combat signs of aging. Silica improves the appearance of skin, hair, and nails to maintain a youthful, well-cared-for look. As far as internal health functions go, silica aids in immune, heart, and digestive health, as it combats inflammation and regulates calcium formation.

Features

Sources

It's recommended to opt for silica supplements derived from natural sources. This includes red algae, bamboo, mussels, diatomaceous earth, or quartz crystal. Synthetic silica supplements are available, though results are often reported to be less consistent.

Form

Silica supplements are available in capsules, softgels, or liquid form. Capsules and soft gels are less expensive, but their coatings may upset sensitive stomachs. Liquid silica supplements are popular for non-pill takers, though they require refrigeration. Depending on the quality of the dropper, the amount of liquid dispensed may be difficult to control.

Added ingredients

Most silica supplements are blended with other minerals and nutrients to maximize benefits, and there's no shortage of formulations to compare. However, certain ingredients should be avoided altogether. Fillers and artificial ingredients, like flavors or colors, don't offer much in the way of benefits and could affect the overall formulation of the supplement.

Price

If you prefer capsules or softgels, expect to spend anywhere between $10 and $15. Liquid varieties tend to be more expensive and cost approximately $20 to $50. Depending on the manufacturer, you can invest in six-month or one-year supplies, which run between $30 and $80.

FAQ

Q. How long do I need to take silica supplements before noticing results?

A. Results vary between individuals and formulas. Some people experience benefits in as little as four to six weeks, while it takes as long as 12 weeks for others. One thing to be mindful of (which you may see sooner) are reactions. These can include acne, redness, or upset stomach.

Q. How do I know whether silica supplements are right for me?

A. It's best to speak with your doctor before taking silica supplements. Be sure to discuss the specific supplement you're considering, as ingredient lists vary considerably between brands. Not only can they interact with some medications, they can also complicate health issues for some individuals, such as diabetics.

Silica supplements we recommend

Best of the best: Solgar's Oceanic Silica from Red Algae

Our take: Vegan-friendly, non-GMO variety that's also free of gluten and soy.

What we like: Free of artificial sweeteners and preservatives. Higher concentration of silica than other products.

What we dislike: Mixed customer experiences.

Best bang for your buck: NOW's Silica Complex with Horsetail Extract

Our take: Derived from horsetail herb extract, this quality silica supplement is a good value for 180 tablets in a bottle.

What we like: Specially formulated to nourish hair, bones, and nails and support joint structures. Made in the U.S.A.

What we dislike: Doesn't work for everyone.

Choice 3: Cellfood's Essential Silica Formula

Our take: Liquid formulation is easy to absorb and includes trace minerals.

What we like: FDA- and GMP-compliant. Non-GMO and gluten-free. Fast delivery and pleasant taste.

What we dislike: Some reports of negative side effects.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.