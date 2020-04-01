The best side-by-side refrigerator

A side-by-side refrigerator is one that positions the fridge compartment and the freezer compartment next to each other. These refrigerators tend to be spacious, make it easy to access both chilled and frozen goods, and often have attractive features, such as water dispensers.

Keep reading for our guide to side-by-side refrigerators, containing all the relevant info you need to make a purchase, plus a handful of our recommendations at the end. Our top pick is the GE Side-by-Side Refrigerator, which is a high-quality option that doesn't cost an excessive amount.

Considerations when choosing side-by-side refrigerators

Capacity

Most side-by-side refrigerators have between 20 and 25 cubic feet of interior space. Manufacturers generally recommend 19 to 22 cubic feet for a family of four, so these have ample space to stock up for a week or more. However, if you have a large family, or like to bulk buy or batch cook, you might prefer a larger refrigerator with a capacity of between 25 and 30 cubic feet.

Dual evaporators

If a side-by-side refrigerator has dual evaporators, it means it has two separate evaporators: one for the fridge and one for the freezer. Models that share a single evaporator for both fridge and freezer can cause the cold, dry air from the freezer to dry out food in the fridge more quickly than it would if it had its own dedicated evaporator. Dual evaporator refrigerators can also keep the air in the crispers slightly more humid, which helps keep fruits and vegetables fresher for longer.

Storage options

Consider the layout and storage options inside your chosen refrigerator. The best models have adjustable shelves and door bins so you can tailor the interior to meet your storage needs, making space for tall items where necessary. The fridge should have crisper drawers to keep vegetables and fruits fresh, and you may also like storage drawers in your freezer to keep oddly shaped items that don't stack on shelves easily.

Features

Ice and water dispenser

Almost all side-by-side refrigerators have ice and chilled-water dispensers, so you'll always have these things at the ready. Some can offer either cubed or crushed ice, and others give you a range of temperature options for your water.

Soft-close drawers

Soft-close drawers slide shut almost silently and prevent slamming. Not only does this prevent people from making too much noise in the home, it can also prolong the life of the drawers.

Temperature controls

Many side-by-side refrigerators have electronic temperature controls instead of old-fashioned dials, which makes it easier to set the exact temperature you want for your fridge and freezer. Some also use smart technology, so you can control the temperature via an app or Alexa or a similar smart home system.

Price

You can find a small handful of side-by-side refrigerators priced at $800 to $950, but the majority are priced at $1,000 or more. The most high-tech built-in options can cost up to $1,000, but most cost less than $3,000.

FAQ

Q. What is a counter-depth refrigerator?

A. If a side-by-side refrigerator is "counter depth," it's the same depth as an average countertop. Therefore, you can position a counter-depth fridge in a gap between two pieces of countertop or between the end of the counter and the wall, and it will have a built-in look, without the fridge sticking out past the counter.

Q. How do I know if my chosen side-by-side refrigerator is energy efficient?

A. Energy efficiency is important to many buyers, now more than ever, both for environmental reasons and to save money on energy bills. Look for the EPA Energy Star rating that tells you a refrigerator is in the top 25% most energy efficient of its kind.

Side-by-side refrigerators we recommend

Best of the best: GE's Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Our take: This top-notch side-by-side refrigerator has some excellent features, plus it says looking clean thanks to the fingerprint-resistant finish.

What we like: Advanced filtration system in the water dispenser. Fresh food drawers for fruits and vegetables. Adjustable shelves and door bins.

What we dislike: Some users complain it's slow to make ice.

Best bang for your buck: Amana's 21.4-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Our take: Looking for an affordable choice that still does its job well? This refrigerator is for you.

What we like: Comes in white, black, and stainless steel finishes. Simple electronic temperature controls and "Temp Assure" freshness controls. Adjustable door bins.

What we dislike: Not as roomy as some similar fridges.

Choice 3: Frigidaire's Gallery 26-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Our take: A versatile and spacious side-by-side option with an attractive stainless steel finish.

What we like: Quick freeze and auto-defrost functions. Fingerprint-resistant finish. Effective LED lighting inside. Makes ice quickly.

What we dislike: Can be a little noisy.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.