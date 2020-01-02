The best shuffleboard

Shuffleboard is an engaging activity that has been around since the early 1900s. It is a game of skill that not only hones hand-eye coordination, but encourages camaraderie, too. Owning your own shuffleboard table can take game nights to the next level. And, if you have kids, it is the perfect way to forge an everlasting bond filled with fond memories.

The shuffleboard table you purchase should be durable and sized to fit your home. Our favorite, the Playcraft Georgetown Shuffleboard Table, comes with climatic adjusters that allow you to keep your investment in optimum working condition. For more information on this and other quality shuffleboards, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing shuffleboards

When shopping for a shuffleboard table, your two primary concerns should be the size and the materials used in manufacturing.

Size

It is possible to purchase a shuffleboard table that is 22 feet long. In many houses, however, that might not be wise. For the best, most challenging playing experience, focus on the longest shuffleboard table that comfortably fits in the space where you will be using it. Do not forget, you will need room (approximately 2.5 to 3 feet) not only at each end, but, ideally, on each side.

Materials

The best tables are manufactured using a solid, warp-resistant wood, such as hard maplewood. The higher the quality of wood you choose, however, the more you will pay. Other types of wood, including poplar and birch, are acceptable and more affordable, but be careful if you dip too low in price as the gameplay will be dramatically impacted by lower-quality materials.

Features

Following are a few important features to consider when purchasing a shuffleboard table:

Climatic adjusters: This system of nuts and bolts allows you to fine-tune the playing surface of your shuffleboard table. This system will greatly enhance playability and may prolong the life of your investment.

Scoring design: The two types of scoring designs are horizontal lines or a triangle with six sections. The triangle is more challenging, but the lines are more common. A few models feature both.

Score-keeping method: Some shuffleboard tables feature a built-in score-keeping system, such as an abacus design. These are definitely desirable, but not essential.

Style: Ideally, you will want a shuffleboard table that fits in with the room's décor. If it's an eyesore, you will eventually regret your purchasing decision.

Price

You can get a scaled-down tabletop shuffleboard game for as little as $50. These models, however, will not be satisfying for the serious player. If you'd like a freestanding shuffleboard table that is decently designed for lighter-duty usage, you can pay up to $500. The best, most durable models that are designed for serious players will cost as much as $2,000 and up.

FAQ

Q. Is the surface of a shuffleboard table supposed to be flat?

A. Actually, it is not. As you get closer to the scoring end of the shuffleboard table, it should dip down very slightly in the middle to help keep the pucks on the table while playing.

Q. The pucks keep falling off the side of my shuffleboard table. I used to be better at this game. What can I do?

A. It's probably not your skills that have changed, but the shape of the shuffleboard table. If the center starts to rise, your pucks will be pushed off the side when you play. The nut-and-bolt system beneath the table (the climatic adjusters) can be tightened in or out to adjust the shape of the playing surface.

Shuffleboards we recommend

Best of the best: Playcraft's Georgetown Shuffleboard Table

Our take: A top-quality shuffleboard table that is available in 12-, 14-, or 16-foot lengths.

What we like: This shuffleboard table features hardwood corners and carpeted gutters and is finished with 10 coats of polyurethane for an ultra-smooth playing surface. The climatic adjusters allow you to fine-tune the surface of the playing field.

What we dislike: Because this is a larger item, occasionally there may be mishandling in shipping, so it is important to inspect the unit upon arrival.

Best bang for your buck: Carrom's 650.01 Shuffleboard Game

Our take: A budget-priced tabletop shuffleboard that is highly portable, making it a great choice for picnics.

What we like: At 44.75 inches long, 12.75 inches wide, and under 12 pounds, this unit is designed to be both portable and playable. It includes two types of scoring so the user can play whichever version of the popular game that he or she desires.

What we dislike: The quality is consistent with the low-end price.

Choice 3: Atomic's Nine-Foot Platinum Shuffleboard Table

Our take: A smaller-sized, more affordably priced table with a number of standout features.

What we like: This shuffleboard table has a poly-coated playing surface, an abacus-style scoring system, and a modern design. Additionally, the legs have levelers that will help you create a level playing surface, even if your floors are a little uneven.

What we dislike: This shuffleboard table can be difficult to adjust, and it is not as durable as the higher-end models.

