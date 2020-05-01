Best shows we’re looking forward to this summer

There's a lot to look forward to in the realm of television.

With several noteworthy streaming services coming online in the last year and yet more to debut soon, the options for entertainment at home are seemingly endless.

While we may have to wait longer for hotly anticipated shows like "Fargo," "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "The Stand" that have been delayed, there are still plenty of series to get excited about.

Here's what we're ready to watch.

"The Great": Hulu, May 15

The rise of Catherine the Great is at the center of this Hulu series starring Elle Fanning in the titular role. From the writer of the sharply funny and charming film "The Favorite," this costume drama comes with quirks, satire, female empowerment, and a lot of social and sexual commentary. The take is refreshing, and it looks to combine the wryness of Jane Austen's "Emma" with the absurd power struggle of "The Death of Stalin," so we're all in. Check out the Hulu/Disney+/ESPN+ bundle here.

"The Mandalorian": Disney+, October

Season two of this smart, fun, and refreshing tale from the Star Wars universe is slated for October of this year...for now. There is some reason to believe it may bow sooner. Disney has already announced that its two Marvel shows were delayed due to the pandemic, but "The Mandalorian" has already wrapped its filming. It could still be delayed, but based on what Disney has done with "Frozen 2," "Onward," and "The Rise of Skywalker," we think they might bump up the release and surprise excited fans. Fingers crossed.

"Homecoming": Amazon Prime, May 22

In its first season, Amazon Prime's original show "Homecoming" instantly became one of its most critically and publicly acclaimed. A talented cast was led by Julia Roberts, who turns the leading role over to Janelle Monáe for season two. Few details have emerged about what will unfold, which makes sense considering the premise: Monáe's characters awakens in a boat on a lake with no memory of what's happening. Some characters from the first season will return, and we know that the highly questionable Geist Group is involved again.

"Love Life": HBO Max, May 27

"Love Life" is the show set to kick off the much anticipated streaming service HBO Max. This series starring Anna Kendrick follows a series of her character's relationships, from her first to her last, episode by episode. The anthology series looks to tell the story of a different character every season should it move forward. Kendrick, whose comedic quirks are well documented, is an executive producer along with Paul Feig, another name well versed in romantic foibles and awkward adult situations.

"Space Force": Netflix, May 29

Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels, the cornerstones of the wildly funny and rewatchable series "The Office," come to Netflix with "Space Force," an idea that was borne from, well, you know where. This workplace comedy boasts an impressive cast including John Malkovich and Lisa Kudrow, and it promises to be pretty hysterical as the group heads the newly formed sixth branch of the armed forces. As it's airing on Netflix, it means you can watch it all at once -- and you probably will.

"Love, Victor": Hulu, June 19

Inspired by the gay teen romance film "Love, Simon," Hulu's upcoming original series "Love, Victor" takes a similar story to the small screen. Originally slated for Disney+, the show was recently moved to Hulu (which is owned by Disney) due to the inclusion of some more adult content and conversation, particularly surrounding drugs and sex. Stolen glances, awkward flirting, and lots of heart and warmth are sure to abound in this 10-part series set to premiere during Pride Month.

"Dear...": Apple TV+, June 5

This docuseries is set to inspire, motivate, and move you. The 10-part series focuses on talented leaders, pioneers, and artists, including Misty Copeland, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, and Lin Manuel Miranda. Each story will be told through the lens of a letter written by those profoundly affected by their life and work. Based on those profiled, this series looks to provide some meaningful commentary on social, political, economic, and racial situations in the world.

"Stargirl": DC Universe, May 18

The CW's universe of superheroes continues to expand, welcoming Stargirl to the mix. Actress Brec Bassinger plays Courtney Whitmore, a teenager who stumbles upon something special in her father's basement and soon develops colorful, exciting superpowers. The CW's expansive universe boasts a fairly diverse group of tones and moods; "Stargirl" looks to bring a bit of fun, joy, and of course light to what can often be a self-serious genre. "Stargirl" will premiere on the streaming service DC Universe before heading to the CW the next day.

