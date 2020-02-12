The best shower shoe for women

Whether you're living in a dorm room or making a trip to the spa, using a communal shower puts your bare feet at risk for athlete's foot and other infections. While you can wear any flip-flops in shared showers, consider investing in a pair of shower shoes designed to protect your feet from germs and bacteria.

Shower shoes are specialized footwear made from waterproof materials. Many feature antimicrobial protection and anti-slip soles. To learn more about ladies' shower shoes, read our buying guide. We've also included our top picks at the end, like Showaflops' Antimicrobial Shower Sandals, which will protect your feet in style.

Considerations when choosing shower shoes for women

Types of shower shoes

Flip-flops: This popular sandal style is also called a "thong" due to the thin Y-shaped strap that slips in between your first two toes, holding the flat sole to your foot. They are easy to get in and out of but don't provide much cushioning and offer zero arch support.

Slides: Also easy to slip in and out of, slides have a wide strap toward the top of the shoe. Though some models feature an adjustable strap for a snug fit, most don't, which can be a problem in fitting narrow or wide feet. Slides typically offer more cushioning and support than flip-flop styles.

Water shoes: Less sandal and more shoe, this style features a closed toe made from a mesh or webbed material. Other water shoe models have a clog design with perforated openings in the rubber or plastic upper. Water shoes offer the most secure, stable, and cushioned fit but are the heaviest and most expensive of all the styles. They may be more appropriate for water sports, fishing, or sailing than for the shower.

Materials

Rubber is the most common material for shower shoes because water naturally beads and slides off of rubber. You don't have to worry about this material breaking down or having to break it in -- rubber offers a flexible, comfortable feel.

Plastic water shoes are made from either polyurethane (PU) or ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), a rubber-like material that's easy to clean.

Features

Antimicrobial coating

Be sure to select a shower shoe with an antimicrobial coating, which is typically applied to the footbed and the exterior parts of the shoe to keep bacteria and fungus from spreading. This coating can also reduce foot and shoe odor.

Slip resistance

Because shower shoes are used on wet surfaces like shower tiles, look for anti-slip soles to prevent falls. In particular, soles with raised bars or lugs offer better grip and stability. Rubber is also an effective material to prevent slips.

Drainage holes

A good pair of shower shoes features holes in the bottom to allow water to pass through the footbed so your feet won't slide around in the shoes. Water shoe styles usually have these.

Price

Basic flip-flop and slide styles can be found at bargain prices between $5 and $15. Expect to pay between $15 and $30 for features like antimicrobial coating and anti-slip soles. Water shoe styles cost the most, between $30 and $50.

FAQ

Q. How do I keep bacteria from building up on my shower shoes after use?

A. Always rinse off and air dry your shower shoes immediately after use in a communal setting. Transport them in a separate compartment of your gym bag to keep them from contaminating your other items.

Q. How do I clean my shower shoes?

A. Besides rinsing off your shower shoes in the sink or shower after routine use, you can wash them every few weeks with an antibacterial soap solution. Rinse well and let the shoes air dry completely.

Shower shoes for women we recommend

Best of the best: Showaflops' Women's Antimicrobial Shower & Water Sandals

Our take: A stylish pair of flip-flops with star- and heart-shaped drainage holes.

What we like: Come in 10 colors. Feature slip-resistant soles and antimicrobial coating. Cute and comfortable for poolside use.

What we dislike: Perforated drainage holes can pinch feet if walking a lot.

Best bang for your buck: Vertico's Slide-On Women's Shower and Poolside Sandal

Our take: A basic, sturdy slide that's mildew- and slip-resistant.

What we like: Comes in black and a selection of bright colors. Plastic material is non-porous and dries quickly. Cushy and offers good traction.

What we dislike: Runs on the small side, so you may need to size up.

Choice 3: Secure Slip's Resistant Shower Shoes

Our take: A streamlined water shoe with versatile use for the shower or sauna.

What we like: Grooved sole offers stellar slip protection. Seamless nylon mesh is comfortable, breathable, and doesn't irritate the skin. Attractive, minimalist white design.

What we dislike: Consider sizing down to securely hug the feet.

