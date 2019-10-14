Whether you want to hear the morning traffic report before work or you need to belt out "Everybody Hurts" after a difficult loss by your fantasy football team, a good shower radio can help. Gone are the days of plugging in your small radio on the bathroom counter, hoping to avoid electrocution in the process. Today's shower radios are user-friendly waterproof or water-resistant audio equipment that no longer sacrifice sound quality for convenience.

If you're looking for the best shower radio for your needs, then look no further. This helpful buying guide can help you find just that. We even included reviews of our favorites including our top pick, the Sangean Waterproof Shower Radio. It has everything you could want in any portable radio, let alone one that's waterproof.

Considerations when choosing shower radios

Why do you need a shower radio?

At first glance, a shower radio may seem like a nifty novelty, something you purchase on a whim and perhaps never use. Nothing could be further from reality. Shower radios offer high-quality sound and give you the information or entertainment you crave in one of the traditionally least productive places in your home -- the shower.

Water-resistant vs. waterproof

One might assume that all shower radios are waterproof. This is an incorrect assumption. Though most are waterproof, some are advertised as water-resistant. This means that they are able to have some contact with water without damage; though, they may be more susceptible to water penetrating the edges. However, waterproof radios can have extended contact with water or be temporarily submerged with no water penetration or damage.

Radio mount

There are a few different ways that shower radios are mounted or hung in the shower. Some use suction cups, which can be hit-or-miss in terms of effectiveness. An ill-designed suction cup mount can cause your shower radio to fall off the wall and become damaged. Others hang from the shower head or another location in your shower. These are more stable than suction cups but offer less versatility of location because they require some base from which to hang.

Interface and display

Every shower radio has a different user interface. Most are relatively uncomplicated, but some of the models that offer Bluetooth connectivity or other technologies might be more complex. The biggest decision that you'll have to make is whether you want a digital or analog display. Digital is usually easier to read and adjust, while analog gives you more control to tune to an exact frequency.

Battery

A shower radio's battery life is surprisingly important. If you use yours regularly, you'll want a long battery life. As a general rule, shower radios that use size C or D batteries will have a longer run time than those that use AA or AAA batteries. Run times for shower radios are usually between eight and 100 hours.

Features

Station presets

A shower radio with preset station capabilities allows you to set multiple stations preemptively, so you can simply push a button to go straight to that station. It's especially useful for those that might switch between stations during the advertisements. Some radios offer as many as 10 presets.

Bluetooth connectivity

A number of shower radios now offer Bluetooth connectivity in order to utilize applications on your smartphone or other mobile device. This allows you to play any streamed or saved audio file you have on the device through your shower radio speakers.

Microphone

Some of the most advanced shower radios now have a microphone feature. This allows the user to control their smartphone or mobile device with their voice and gives him or her hands-free access to any audio they might want.

Price

Most shower radios cost between $10 and $50. Shower radios for $10 are basic models with analog controls. For $25 you can purchase a shower radio with a few more features, such as a digital control screen and Bluetooth connectivity. Shower radios for $50 come with a myriad of advanced features such as LED lights, microphones, and weather alerts.

FAQ

Q. Is it possible to be shocked by a shower radio?

A. It's highly unlikely that you would ever be shocked by your shower radio. For starters, shower radios are made from non-conductive materials. Furthermore, these battery-powered radios are designed to withstand water over long periods of time without any electrical repercussions.

Q. How long should my shower radio last?

A. As with any consumer electronic, longevity relies mainly on proper use and maintenance. However, as a general rule you can expect most shower radios to last for at least a few years. Keep in mind that you should always wipe down your shower radio after use to avoid continued exposure to minerals in hard water.

Shower radios we recommend

Best of the best: Sangean's Waterproof Shower Radio

Our take: You won't find a better shower radio anywhere. The height of waterproof electronics.

What we like: Submergible design, LED light, and alarm for weather emergencies.

What we dislike: Bulky.

Best bang for your buck: Pyle's Splash-Proof Water-Resistant Mini Shower Radio

Our take: Lightweight shower radio that won't lighten your wallet.

What we like: Compact, crystal clear sound, and a convenient hanging strap make this radio a winner.

What we dislike: Not many extra features, but it's a great deal for the price.

Choice 3: Hydro-Beat's IPX7 Waterproof Radio

Our take: A basic radio that's a nice alternative to bulkier models.

What we like: Bluetooth capability and "musical light show" make this a super fun radio.

What we dislike: Only has FM stations available, and no preset buttons.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.