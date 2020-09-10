The best shower gel

Bar soap can be messy, and it can attract mold and mildew if it doesn't dry properly after a shower. For that reason, among many others, people turn to shower gel.

There are countless varieties of shower gel on the market to cover everyone's needs. From sensitive skin formulas to those with invigorating aromas, shower gels offer a luxurious, personalized experience. Some people even buy more than one shower gel to make sure they have a scent that suits their mood.

With so many shower gels on the market, you're probably wondering where to begin. Take a look at this buying guide as we dive into varieties and share a few of our favorites. Our top choice, L'Occitane Verbena Shower Gel, is known for its rich lather that soothes and nourishes skin.

Considerations when choosing shower gels

Clear vs. creamy formulas

There are two types of shower gel formulas -- clear or creamy. Clear formulas (which generally contain glycerin) are the result of a hot process that breaks down soap crystals. Creamy or opaque formulas usually forego glycerin and rely on a different manufacturing process to blend ingredients, including moisturizers or animal byproducts.

Essential oils

Given their anti-inflammatory properties, shower gels often contain essential oils. They give the shower gel a natural aroma, with lavender, eucalyptus, and rosemary remaining the most popular. Formulas with lower concentrations of essential oils tend to have light finishes; higher concentrations result in prominent aromas that are preferred for aromatherapy.

Soothing ingredients

Those with dry or flaky skin benefit from using shower gels with soothing ingredients like aloe vera, avocado, jojoba, shea butter, or oatmeal. Not only do these calm tender, parched skin, they moisturize skin and leave it soft and quenched for hours after the shower.

Unique varieties of shower gel

Hypoallergenic: Hypoallergenic shower gels are formulated without harsh ingredients. These varieties are made without sulfates, parabens, fragrances, or dyes. Instead, they rely on tried-and-true ingredients that won't irritate skin, many of which are plant-derived. Unfortunately, these shower gels often lack pleasant aromas, and since they're made without sulfates, they lather less.

Exfoliating: A gentle way to slough away dry, dead skin is to use an exfoliating shower gel. They're made with microbeads or tiny particles derived from nuts, pits, or coffee grounds that help with buffing. Many of these formulas also contain salicylic acid, which helps ward off breakouts.

Vegan: Vegan varieties of shower gel are made without animal byproducts or animal testing. Some formulas even volunteer to undergo testing to earn their seal of approval to display on packaging. Many individuals with sensitive skin benefit from using vegan formulas since they use gentler, plant-derived ingredients.

Price

Entry-level drugstore shower gels cost $10 and below, while those designed for specific skin types run closer to $20. Luxury shower gels made by high-end spa brands and specialty formulas for those with skin conditions may run as high as $50 per bottle.

FAQ

Q. What types of dispensers do shower gels have?

A. It's common for shower gel to be dispensed either from a pump bottle or a squeeze bottle. Pump bottles offer more control during dispensing, but they're a bit harder to recycle. Squeeze bottles are generally fully recyclable, but it's common to experience wasted product.

Q. Can I use shower gel on my face as a face wash?

A. No. It can actually cause breakouts since these formulas are far too harsh for the face. Some users shy away from using shower gel around their décolletage area for this reason and use face wash for this area instead.

Shower gels we recommend

Best of the best: L'Occitane's Verbena Shower Gel

Our take: This gel gives a luxurious lather and leaves a fresh, clean aroma that doesn't overwhelm.

What we like: Made with a mixture of organic ingredients that soothe and tone skin. Crisp scent is pleasant for morning use.

What we dislike: Daily use can end up drying out skin.

Best bang for your buck: Bioderma's Atoderm Shower Gel

Our take: A great option for those who need a hypoallergenic formula for sensitive skin.

What we like: Formulated without harsh ingredients like parabens. Leaves skin soft without a greasy residue.

What we dislike: Won't lather unless you use a much larger amount of product.

Choice 3: AHAVA's Dead Sea Mineral Shower Gel

Our take: Touts intense moisturizing benefits to keep dry skin smooth and soft all day long.

What we like: A little goes a long way. Infused with aloe vera to calm and soothe parched skin.

What we dislike: Product scent is hit or miss among consumers.

