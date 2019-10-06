The best shower curtain

Consider yourself lucky if you don't have a glass door to close off your shower or bathtub: you have a huge opportunity to add style and personality to your bathroom with a shower curtain. Add depth and elegance by layering a fabric shower curtain over a liner, or inexpensively punch up a bathroom with a single vinyl curtain in a bold color or pattern. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. We've included our picks, such as our favorite, Lush Décor's Darla Shower Curtain, which features a simple and pretty design.

Considerations when choosing shower curtains

There are a few thoughts on size considerations. The typical size of a shower curtain is between 70" and 72" wide by 70" and 72" long, and it's designed to fit a standard bathtub. If you want to hang your curtain high, you need one that's between 84" to 96" long. If you need a wider curtain, opt for 86" to 108" wide, which will also wrap around a freestanding claw-foot tub.

Most fabric or vinyl curtains can be machine washed, but there are a few that require dry cleaning. Those needing more TLC include embroidered, sequined, and other heavily adorned or trimmed styles. However, read the labels carefully; some cotton/linen blends and silk blends will also need dry cleaning.

Features

Shower curtains can be hung in two ways: hooks or hookless (grommets). Both require a shower curtain rod. Traditional hooks are common and have small grommets or reinforced button holes in which the hooks slide through and then hang over the curtain rod. Larger grommets offer a more modern, streamlined look in the bathroom; grommets slide directly onto the curtain rod. Hookless grommets also prevent tears at the header, but you'll likely be unable to add a full liner unless you have a double rod. Some hookless curtains have a snap-in liner system to accommodate the need for a liner.

A number of vinyl curtains are treated with fungicide or antimicrobials, which are chemical compounds added to the material to reduce the formation of mold and mildew. The treatments are not supposed to wash out of the curtains, according to manufacturers' claims.

Some styles may have pockets (likely mesh) attached to one side for handy storage. Place the curtain so pockets face the inside of the shower and you have a place for shampoos and soaps. Place it so the pockets face the outside of the shower for brushes and other lightweight toiletries. The only downside is that you need to store lightweight items in the pockets.

Price

You can't beat the price of plastic or vinyl shower curtains, including PEVA (also known as EVA), that cost between $8 and $15. If you prefer fabric, there are many polyester options in the $19 to $35 range, including hookless (grommet) tops. For high-style fabric designs, curtains in natural fibers, or customized curtains, you'll pay between $35 and $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. How can I get mold and mildew off my fabric shower curtain?

A. Fabric shower curtains can still become moldy, even with a liner. Wash your fabric curtain in the washing machine frequently to keep it fresh and mildew-free. A polyester fabric curtain will dry faster, which may reduce the formation of mold and mildew. To best wash a fabric curtain, use warm water, gentle detergent, and add a half cup of baking soda to the wash. It's usually best to hang dry, unless directions specify a quick spin in the dryer to reduce wrinkles.

Q. Can I wash a plastic shower curtain or liner?

A. Yes, you can save dirty plastic shower curtains and liners. They tend to feel slimy after a few weeks and they may form mold and mildew. Freshen them up by following these important tips: add a dirty towel or two in the wash to keep the curtain from crinkling up on itself, use a gentle cycle, cool water, a half cup of baking soda during the wash cycle, and a half cup of vinegar during the rinse cycle. Air-dry; never put plastic curtains or liners in the dryer.

Shower curtains we recommend

Best of the best: Lush Décor's Darla Shower Curtain

Our take: A shabby-chic style fabric curtain that's simple, pretty, and won't overwhelm a bathroom of any size, but also needs a liner behind it to keep it dry.

What we like: The curtain is made from a soft, lightweight fabric, made to look full, and gives a bathroom a romantic, vintage, and feminine look with its fabric rose detailing.

What we dislike: Reports of sloppy stitching in places.

Best bang for your buck: iDesign's Thistle Fabric Shower Curtain

Our take: Durable polyester fabric with an elegant design that jazzes up boring bathrooms, all at a good price.

What we like: Lightweight fabric dries quickly, sharp printed design, doesn't require a liner but works better with one.

What we dislike: It's a little too thin for some people and darkens the shower stall.

Choice 3: Home Bargains Plus' Cascade Shabby-Chic Ruffled Sheer Shower Curtain

Our take: A light and airy polyester voile fabric with a blended glamorous and shabby-chic style that's usually wrinkle-free out of the wash, but a little too feminine for some tastes.

What we like: Vinyl reinforced header strengthens curtain, machine washable.

What we dislike: Some hanging threads need to be trimmed, and it's a little too sheer for some, but should be fine with a frosted or opaque liner.

