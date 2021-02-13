The best short for women

With plenty of styles and material variety, it’s no surprise than most women invest in more than one pair of shorts. However, it can be hard to find the right pair.

Our buying guide covers key features to compare as you embark on your search, from material to fit. We’re even sharing a few of our favorite pairs of shorts at the end, including our top choice, Levi’s Mid-Length Shorts. These classic denim shorts remain a crowd favorite for their universally flattering design.

Considerations when choosing shorts for women

Finding the right fit

If you had to pick the single most important factor when choosing shorts, it would be the fit. Ideally, a well-fitting pair of shorts won’t feel too snug or cut into your body. On the flipside, they shouldn’t be so loose to the point they appear to be sagging.

It’s hard to truly determine the fit of shorts in a dressing room. It’s helpful to walk, bend, and sit in them to make sure they remain comfortable through all these motions. Consider your daily activities, as well as when and where you plan to wear your shorts.

Women’s shorts sizing

Most women’s casual and fashion shorts are available in sizes 0 through 14. Select brands offer styles in sizes 16 and above. Athletic shorts for women, on the other hand, are available in sizes XS through XXL.

Regardless of the brand, keep in mind that not all brands cut shorts the same way. One brand’s small, for example, may fit the same way as another brand’s medium. It’s quite common to size up or size down from your regular jeans or pant sizes.

Choosing the rise

How high the waistband reaches on a pair of shorts is called the rise. Low-rise shorts typically fall a couple inches below the belly button, while mid-rise shorts are cut around the belly button. High-rise shorts are usually cut at the smallest part of the waist.

Popular styles of shorts for women

Athletic shorts

Performance or athletic shorts include styles that are suitable for physical activity or sports. Popular styles include cycling shorts, running shorts, board shorts, or soccer shorts, just to name a few. When possible, pair your shorts with specific athletic activities.

It’s common for athletic shorts to be made with moisture-wicking materials or mesh to keep you cool while you move. There are also compression, odor-blocking, and slimming varieties.

Denim shorts

Denim styles are the most versatile option. They’re available in a wide variety of cuts that range from short Daisy Dukes to longer Bermuda shorts.

Denim remains a perennial favorite for shorts given its flattering fit and progressive softness. Denim shorts are considered highly practical with their overall durable construction and usable pockets.

Casual shorts

Casual shorts typically refer to any styles that don’t fall in the athletic and denim categories. These are made with a wide variety of materials and may feature stylish details or embellishments.

These styles are often considered to be “dressed up” yet comfortable alternatives to athletic and denim shorts, especially for spring and summer outfits.

Price

Inexpensive cotton shorts cost $20 and below, while better-quality athletic and denim shorts run between $35 and $60. Designer shorts, namely denim and khaki styles, typically cost $70 to $120.

FAQ

Q. How do I prevent denim shorts from fading?

A. While fading is inevitable, washing these styles inside out minimizes how much dye they bleed in each wash. It’s recommended to use color-safe detergents and softeners as well. To revive or deepen color in denim shorts, wash them in denim-safe fabric dye.

Q. How do compression shorts work?

A. Compression shorts hug your thighs to boost circulation and improve oxygenation throughout muscle tissue. They may enhance performance by reducing muscle fatigue, decreasing muscle soreness, and improving recovery.

Shorts for women we recommend

Best of the best: Levi’s Mid-Length Shorts

Our take: An iconic pair of shorts that are so versatile, they’re considered a wardrobe staple.

What we like: All-way stretch cotton blend is comfortable and universally flattering. Hems can be worn rolled or unrolled. Wearers are big fans of the full-size pockets. Available in over ten washes.

What we dislike: Some reports of sizing running small.

Best bang for your buck: BALEAF 8-Inch Biker Shorts

Our take: A contemporary pair of bike shorts with a longer inseam to keep wearers comfortable during exercise.

What we like: Made with wick-away material to keep wearers cool. Wide, high-rise waistband is slimming and slightly compressive. It also eliminates a muffin top. Side pockets are ideal for storing small essentials.

What we dislike: Front seam is a bit rigid and rough compared to side and leg seams.

Choice 3: Under Armour Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts

Our take: A silky-smooth, lightweight pair of running shorts that will last through years of use.

What we like: Mesh panels and wick-away material keep wearers as cool as possible. Reflective details boost visibility to drivers. Waistband is smooth and non-irritating. Available in over 20 colors.

What we dislike: Material is prone to riding up while wearers run.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.