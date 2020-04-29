The best short throw projector

A high-quality projector is great for home cinema, but you need lots of space, and many modern homes just don't have the room. Fortunately, there are short throw projectors that only need a few feet and can offer screen sizes of 100 inches or more.

We've been checking out the latest offerings to help you choose, and we've picked a few favorites. Our top model, Optoma's Short Throw Gaming Projector, offers great flexibility and fabulous image quality, whether you're watching your favorite movie or battling aliens in the latest multi-player game.

Considerations when choosing short throw projectors

Space needed/throw ratio

A standard projector typically needs at least eight feet between the unit itself and the screen -- and probably more for best performance. Short throw projectors use an internal mirror to reduce the space needed, and many can get as close as three feet. Ultra-short models can bring that down to a foot and a half, yet they're still capable of displaying an image 100 inches or more across. This makes them practical not just for home, but also in small offices and classrooms.

Another way to look at this is the throw ratio. On a standard projector, you get a ratio of around 2.0. So, if you want an image 60 inches across, you need to be 120 inches (10 feet) away. On short and ultra-short throw projectors the ratio can be 0.5 or less, so you can get a 120-inch screen from just 6 feet away.

Resolution and brightness

If you're likely to use it in full daylight, you want high brightness -- probably 2,000 lumens or better. For a quality home cinema experience, you want at least 1,080-pixel resolution, though 4K is a considerable improvement.

Features

Colors

Contrast ratio and color fidelity play a big part. It's not just a question of bright colors but of having them as close as possible to the original media. Many work off standard RGB (a so-called 3-segment color wheel), but advanced models use a 6-segment color wheel (RYGCWB) which enhances black and white for greater accuracy and a more vibrant image. Some short throw projectors also incorporate High Dynamic Range (HDR), which improves contrast on 4K ultra-high definition screens. If you're a keen gamer, you want fast refresh rates (120Hz rather than standard 60Hz), and a response time of 10 milliseconds (ms) or under.

Connection

Connectivity can vary and is an important thing to note. Most run HDMI, which is now a widely-used standard. There's also MHL (Mobile High-definition Link). Some offer 3D support (which requires dual HDMI) and depending on the model, it may be possible to connect Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Google Chromecast, Firestick, and more.

Battery capability

If you're using one for business or educational purposes, there are some very compact portable short throw projector models available that run off rechargeable batteries.

Price

Short throw projectors are considerably more expensive than their standard counterparts, with the least expensive starting at around $300, though modest brightness is a common criticism. Quality models range from about $800 to $2,000, and ultra-short throw projectors can be as much as $6,000.

FAQ

Q. Are short throw projectors noisy?

A. There's some noise from the cooling fan, which is noticeable when you stand close. However, a short throw projector is usually positioned at least a few feet in front of those watching, so it shouldn't be intrusive. It's unlikely you'll find it disturbing over normal film or game volume.

Q. How good is the sound from a short throw projector?

A. Built-in speakers are often described as okay or adequate. If you want that real movie theater or immersive gameplay experience, think about adding external speakers or a soundbar.

Short throw projectors we recommend

Best of the best: Optoma's GT1080HDR Short Throw Gaming Projector

Our take: Superb image quality for the discerning movie buff or gamer.

What we like: Terrific brightness and contrast give near perfect image reproduction. Fast response and refresh rate are excellent for gameplay. 4K and 3D support. Flexible projection range.

What we dislike: Not much, though a few have had bulb problems.

Best bang for your buck: ASUS' S1 Portable Ultra-Short Throw Projector

Our take: Remarkably compact and low-priced device you can take anywhere.

What we like: Under 4.5 inches wide, weighs just 12 ounces, but can project a 100-inch screen. Batteries run for up to 3 hours. iPhone/iPad compatible (extra connector required).

What we dislike: Needs more brightness to improve daylight use.

Choice 3: ViewSonic's Shorter Throw Home Theater Projector

Our take: Affordable 1,080-pixel model notable for its wide-ranging connectivity.

What we like: Standard HDMI, plus support for 3D Blu-ray and VGA. Screen size up to 300 inches. 10-watt speakers provide more volume than many. Wireless screening possible.

What we dislike: Throw ratio is not truly short. Color could be better.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.