The best shopping cart

A shopping cart that suits your needs can turn an onerous trip into a time-saving experience.

Shopping carts are typically made of wire grate, though there are also fabric carts and even basket-style carts. They're not resigned to just shopping tasks, either -- shopping carts are often used to transport laundry, picnic items, or gardening equipment.

Take a look at our buying guide to find a model that lets you roll into stores with style. We'll talk about our favorites, like the VersaCart Folding Shopping Cart, whose comfortable handles and swivel wheels make for easy maneuvering.

Parts of a shopping cart

Wheels

Most cart wheels only go forward and backward, whereas others feature swivel wheels. Single-wheel styles are seen most often, although some heavy-duty models feature double wheels. There are also stair-climbing wheels -- a feature beloved by apartment dwellers.

Handles

Traditional shopping carts feature a single bar handle, which is outfitted with a grip that is either cushioned or molded. Newer cart styles have adopted a double-handle style similar to those seen in strollers, some of which feature hand brakes. In some carts, their collapsible design includes telescopic arms -- a design feature appreciated by taller individuals who often must bend down to maneuver the cart.

Basket

The basket is usually made of wire grate, and some carts feature attached bags. Wire baskets are generally lightweight and have the greatest weight capacities. Attached bags protect their contents from the elements and often have pockets and compartments for additional storage.

Considerations when choosing shopping carts

Collapsibility

Shopping carts are typically collapsible, though some are easier to open and close than others. Well-made wire carts are simple to fold, but poorly-constructed models may have ill-fitting parts, making the task rather difficult.

Weight capacity

Choose a shopping cart based on how much you expect to load it on a regular basis. Some carts can only handle around 30 pounds, whereas heavy-duty models can carry as much as 150 pounds.

With that said, some carts will struggle when you fill them to capacity. When weight isn't evenly distributed in somer wire carts, they'll pull to the side. Bag-style carts without structured bottoms will sag, which could cause the bottom to drag across the floor.

Coverage options

Wire carts are generally uncovered, so if you're concerned about protecting contents, you'll need to invest in a cover separately. This is where bag-style carts shine since they usually have flaps with zip or snap closures. Not all fabrics are water-repellent though, so if you're using your cart in the rain, consider treating it with a waterproofing spray.

Choosing a cart by size

Wire carts: Wire carts are usually between 15 and 36 inches tall and between 12 and 18 inches wide. They're ideal if you intend to use it to carry bulky items like groceries or laundry.

Bag-style carts: Bag-style carts come in various shapes, though they're normally between 15 to 36 inches tall and between 12 and 24 inches wide. They're ideal for laundry, toys, and light grocery shopping.

Basket carts: Basket carts are similar in design and size to grocery store shopping baskets. They're usually around 10 inches tall and 12 to 18 inches wide. They're best if you need to transport small items and are ideal for small grocery shopping for a single person.

Price

Smaller, lightweight shopping carts cost $50 or less. Regular-size shopping carts, most of which are sturdy with modest weight capacities, cost between $50 and $80. If you're looking for unique cart with special features like rugged designs or heavy-duty wheels, expect to spend over $100.

FAQ

Q. Can I change the wheels on my shopping cart once they're worn out?

A. This is only possible with some models. In models that have replaceable wheels, you'll probably need to purchase them directly from the manufacturer. Often times the wheels are unique to the cart, and it's unlikely you'd find them elsewhere.

Q. Can I attach a cup holder to my shopping cart?

A. Yes, but only if your handle is wide enough to support one. Your best bet is to attach a cup holder designed for strollers, as they're adjustable and easy to put on and remove.

Shopping carts we recommend

Best of the best: VersaCart's Folding Shopping Cart

Our take: Impressive weight capacity of 120 pounds. Wire-free frame makes it easy to hold items of all shapes.

What we like: Simple to collapse with its stroller-like design. Bag comes with a removable cover flap and is weather-proof against rain.

What we dislike: Filling it with heavy items causes the bag to sag. If you're tall, the handles might be an awkward height for you.

Best bang for your buck: dbest products' Stair Climber Trolley Dolly Shopping Cart

Our take: Ultra-convenient cart with a stylish cover with storage options. Ideal for apartment living.

What we like: Unique wheels traverse stairs with ease. Bag has a durable, structured design and comes in over a dozen colors.

What we dislike: Proper assembly is crucial, as loose parts result in the entire cart falling apart.

Choice 3: Wellmax's Grocery Utility Shopping Cart

Our take: Lightweight cart capable of handling up to 66 pounds. Easy to collapse and assembly.

What we like: Swivel front wheels improve mobility. Comfortable cushioned grip.

What we dislike: Can struggle going over uneven terrain and up stairs.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.