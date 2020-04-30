The best shop apron

A good shop apron should be something you hardly think about it, but if it's not right for the job, it's a constant nuisance. Fortunately, there's a huge amount of choice -- although it's not always clear what's best for particular tasks.

We've been looking at popular options and have put together a concise buying guide, which includes a few of our recommendations at the end. Our favorite from Hudson Durable Goods is tough enough for heavy-duty tasks, but stylish enough for customer-facing situations. It's quality workwear that's very affordable, too.

Considerations when choosing shop aprons

Types of shop aprons

There are hundreds of different aprons, from the throwaway paper type to heavy-duty buffalo-hide welding aprons. We're looking at shop aprons in particular. A shop apron can be used anywhere, from a jobsite to a downtown bar, but regardless, it needs to be durable, comfortable, and functional.

Length

An apron doesn't need to be full-length. Waist aprons are little more than a wide belt with an array of pockets, which is very useful for carrying stuff if you don't need to protect your clothes. Next up is what is usually called a bib apron. These cover your chest and extend about halfway down the thigh. They offer good freedom of movement and a reasonable level of protection for those who work at a bench or counter. Full-length shop aprons generally go down to the knee, though welding aprons can be longer -- they give more complete cover when you're seated.

Features

Material

Canvas and leather are the main materials for shop aprons. Both offer excellent durability and good flexibility. Canvas shop aprons are often wax-coated, offering better defense against liquids, though they can develop an odor that not everyone finds pleasant. The big advantage with leather is protection from sparks or welding spatter. These might singe the surface, but it would burn straight through canvas.

Strength

Additional strength comes from things like using rivets at high-wear points such as pocket corners. Kevlar stitching is sometimes used, and seams and edges can be taped. Increasing material thickness obviously provides greater wear resistance, but this needs to be balanced against stiffness. The amount of mobility you need is an important factor.

Straps

Straps make a big difference in comfort if you're wearing a shop apron all day. Cross straps at the back offer good support but can make the apron tricky to put on. Many aprons are "one size fits all," so you want good adjustability. If it's a heavy-duty model, you want extra width at the shoulder, so they don't dig in.

Pockets

Pay attention to pockets, both size and number. If the apron protects but doesn't allow you to carry adequate tools or gear, it's not really doing the full job, and you may get frustrated.

Price

The least expensive shop apron is the canvas waist type, which you can find for around $10. Short canvas bib aprons are usually under $20. Full-length heavy-duty waxed models can occasionally top $40. Although it's a good value, leather is frequently more expensive than canvas, and you can expect to pay between $25 and $45.

FAQ

Q. Would nylon or vinyl make a fine material choice for a shop apron?

A. Nylon and vinyl are popular for tasks in the kitchen or when painting, and heavy-duty ones can protect against chemical spills. But durability is low when they're frequently abraded, and if you're welding, they would likely melt and could cause nasty burns. Overall, nylon and vinyl are good for some jobs, but we wouldn't classify them as shop aprons.

Q. Can I use a shop apron for gardening?

A. Absolutely. Canvas and lightweight leather shop aprons have long been a favorite with gardeners. They're hard-wearing but comfortable, and the pockets are useful for tools and twine. Heavy-duty welding aprons might be a bit thick, and they may not provide enough flexibility when you're bending.

Shop aprons we recommend

Best of the best: Hudson Durable Goods' Heavy-Duty Waxed Canvas Work Apron

Our take: Rugged but comfortable apron for everyone from woodworkers to bartenders.

What we like: Hard-wearing fabric reinforced with metal rivets where necessary. Cross straps feed through grommets for durability and easy adjustment. Versatile pockets. Nice style.

What we dislike: Waxed surface can attract dust. Occasional weakness in pocket stitching.

Best bang for your buck: G&F Products' Leather Welding Bib Apron

Our take: Budget-friendly lightweight apron offers good protection for many trades.

What we like: Excellent general-purpose bib made of very durable, heat- and spark-resistant cowhide. Broad, adjustable straps allow snug fit. Longer version also available.

What we dislike: Straps could be stronger. Small chest pockets (four more on long model).

Choice 3: QeeLink's Leather Welding Apron

Our take: High-quality cowhide apron offers good protection and versatility.

What we like: Flame- and heat-resistant. Medium-weight and supportive straps give good comfort. Extended length for better overall protection, especially for taller users. Six pockets.

What we dislike: A small percentage have poor stitching. Will be too long for some.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.