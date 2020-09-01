The best shooting earmuff of 2020

Sudden sounds above 115 decibels can cause permanent hearing damage, and even .22 air rifles can hit that level. Larger and more powerful firearms can reach 195 decibels.

So, some form of ear protection is vital, and the majority of shooters choose earmuffs. However, with models from around $15 to as much as $70, you might need a bit of help picking the best.

We've recently taken a fresh look at our guide to choosing shooting earmuffs so you have the latest information. Our updated short list includes two of our longtime favorites plus a newcomer that's tough to beat for the price.

Best shooting earmuffs of 2020

1. Howard Leight's Electronic Shooting Earmuffs: A long-standing favorite of ours, this top-quality, feature-packed model offers intelligent sound control and continues to be extremely popular.

2. Walker's EXT Range Shooting Muff: Back on our short list again, this low-cost model is designed to provide superior protection required for shooting magnum rifles and handguns.

3. ClearArmor's Shooters Earmuffs: This new entry on our list is another budget-priced but very effective pair with exclusive SonicSeal passive sound technology.

How to choose shooting earmuffs

While most of us recognize decibels as a way of measuring sound, shooting earmuffs use a system called noise reduction rating (NRR) to determine the effectiveness at preventing sound getting to your ears. Higher numbers are better. An NRR should be provided with all shooting earmuffs, and it shows that they've been tested by an authorized facility and comply with the ANSI S3.19 safety standard.

However, the numbers can be confusing, because an NRR of 31dB (decibels) doesn't mean those earmuffs stop 31 decibels of sound. A little math is required. You have to deduct 7, then divide by 2. So, for example, 31 - 7 = 24, 24 / 2 = 12. Which may not seem like a big number but is a significant reduction. In fact, most shooters' earmuffs are in the NRR 25 - 32 range.

The other major consideration is whether to go for passive or active earmuffs. Passive are just the standard padded ones that are usually quite cheap (at $15, there's no reason not to have a pair). Active (also called electronic earmuffs) do exactly the same job at blocking loud noises but have a clever trick so you can hear quiet sounds -- like people talking. They're fitted with microphones, and a computer chip that can analyze the noise level. If they identify the sound as safe, they will then amplify it within the ear cups, just enough so you can hear it clearly. So you'll get range commands or shouts from other shooters in the field, but you're still protected from actual gunfire.

Some electronic earmuffs can be adjusted for the frequency of sounds they'll allow, and it's common for them to have AUX or 3.5 mm jack input ports, so you can use them for listening to music, or perhaps radio communications. Batteries are usually cheap AAAs (two or three), and often they'll have a sleep mode to prolong their life.

Comfort is also a big deal if you're wearing your shooter's earmuffs for hours at a time. You'll want to look at adjustability and padding in headband and ear cups. Fit should be firm, but not so tight it gives you a headache. Try your earmuffs as soon as you get them. If they're uncomfortable after an hour, exchange them. Some -- particularly passive models -- can be quite bulky, so depending on what you shoot you may want to check for firearms clearance.

FAQ

Q. Can I use earplugs instead?

A. Actually, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) recommends you combine both earplugs and earmuffs for maximum hearing protection. If you're only using one, earplugs are OK on the range but a bit fiddly to put in and take out and keep clean when you're in the field.

Q. What happens with electronic shooting earmuffs if the battery goes flat?

A. You'll still have the noise reduction provided by the physical elements, so there's no risk of harm to your hearing. However, you'll lose the amplification of voices, so people speaking will be just as muffled as other sounds.

In-depth reviews of best shooting earmuffs

Best of the best: Howard Leight's Electronic Shooting Earmuffs

What we like: Amplifies ambient sounds below 82dB, blocks those above. Adjustable fit, and compact when closed. AUX and 3.5mm inputs for MP3 players, etc. Battery-saving mode. Unbeatable performance for the price.

What we dislike: A few say they don't work well for indoor ranges.

Best bang for your buck: Walker's EXT Range Shooting Muff

What we like: Basic but effective lightweight model meets US ANSI S3.19 safety standard. Padded headband and soft external PVC ear cups for comfort. Spring provides firm head grip.

What we dislike: Some find them tight. Quality-control varies. Not for outdoor use.

Choice 3: ClearArmor's Shooters Earmuffs

What we like: Multilayer design blocks full frequency range and annoying vibrations. Certified to both U.S. and European safety standards. Adjustable headband. Fold for easy carrying. Very affordable.

What we dislike: Some durability issues and doubts over claimed NRR.

