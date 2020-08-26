Best shoes for fall 2020

Fall is just around the corner, and whether you'll be spending it adventuring outside or curled up with a good book, there are many ways to enjoy the season.

Whatever this fall has in store for you, we've rounded up some our favorite shoes for every occasion.

From mules and loafers to canvas sneakers, we found some great deals and some worthwhile investment pieces that will round out your wardrobe and carry you well into winter.

Here are our top shoe finds for fall.

Best women's sneakers for fall

Pantone Picante Canvas: $89 at Cariuma

It's not fall without a little pumpkin spice. These rusty-colored canvas sneakers are from Cariuma's much-anticipated Pantone line, which offers customers colorful sneakers inspired by famous Pantone colors. These are a great option if you're looking for comfortable, lightweight kicks. The Pantone Picante Canvas Sneakers are also available in men's sizes.

Best women's mules for fall

Madewell Remi Mule:$49.90 at Nordstrom (was $88)

These simple no-heel mules from Madewell are a great option for fall. They're cute, easy to wear, and versatile -- perfect for your capsule wardrobe. We'd pair them with blue jeans and a flowy blouse.

The Glove Mule in Reknit: $98 at Everlane

These open-toe mules are built to be comfortable. The recycled polyester upper is stretchy and breathable, and the fabric is easy to spot clean with a little soap and water. This glove mule should fit true to size and is available in six colors.

Best women's clogs and boots for fall

The Clog: $98 at Everlane

We were excited to find these platform clogs at Everlane because we knew they'd be comfortable and durable. These clogs, which come in black, cognac, bone, and woven material, would look great with wider cut jeans or a patterned midi-dress.

The Rain Boot: $75 at Everlane

A quality pair of rain boots is a must for every shoe rack. We like these Chelsea-style rain boots from Everlane because they're easy to put on and comfortable to wear. If you prefer something more classic, we'd suggest the refined Chelsea boot from Hunter.

The Boss Boot: $236 at Everlane

We're big fans of these stylish booties that look just as good with a pair of wool pants and a blazer as they do with jeans and a sweater. These boots are an investment piece but well worth the cost. A member of our team has had these boots for three years and they still look great.

The Wild Western Boot: $235 at Everlane

We love the Wild Western Boot from Everlane because it gives us a taste of that cowboy-boot look while still feeling appropriate for everyday use. Reviewers say that these boots are narrow yet comfortable and easy to get on and off once you've worn them in.

Best women's flats and slippers for fall

The Day Ballet Flat: $118 at Everlane

Ballet flats are a great option for fall because they cover your toes on colder days but are still lightweight and breathable. We're fans of these Everlane flats because they look like French Repetto ballet flats but cost about half as much. They also come in five versatile colors.

UGG Women's Tasman Slippers: $100 at Macy's

With many of us still working from home this fall, it's a good idea to have a comfortable pair of slippers on hand. We like these from UGG because they have a hard sole and they cover the heel, making them warm and cozy. The UGG Tasman Slippers are also in men's sizes.

Best women's sandals for fall

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal: $44.95 at Nordstrom

If you aren't ready to let go of summer or if you live in a temperate climate, we'd suggest these waterproof sandals from Birkenstock. They're comfortable to wear whether you're running errands or hanging out at home. These Birkenstocks are also available in men's sizes.

Best men's sneakers for fall

Pantone Bungee Cord Canvas: $98 at Cariuma

If you're in the market for a canvas hightop for everyday use, we'd suggest this canvas sneaker from Cariuma. It's part of the Cariuma and Pantone collaboration, which gives customers the chance to get their favorite Cariuma shoes in a number of iconic Pantone colors. The Pantone Bungee Cord Canvas shoe is also available in women's sizes.

Nike Killshot 2 Sneaker: $90 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for a sporty but casual sneaker, we love the Killshot 2 from Nike. With a polished leather upper and a gum rubber sole, these Nikes pay homage to a vintage style while delivering on a cool, modern look.

Best men's boots for fall

Chase Chukka Boot: $64.98 at Nordstrom (was $139.95)

If you're looking for a classic chukka boot that will take you from the workweek to the weekend, we'd suggest this option from the Nordstrom Men's Shop. Most reviewers say this boot is comfortable, and it's currently 53 percent off.

David Chelsea Boot: $79.90 at Nordstrom (was $134.95)

The classic Chelsea boot is a great staple for fall and winter. It's warm and easy to style with jeans and chinos. We like that the David Chelsea Boot is made with soft leather and elastic goring, so it's easy to slip on and off. These boots may require some breaking in.

KEEN Targhee III Mid Waterproof Wide Hiking Boot: $112.46 at Backcountry (was $149.95)

If you're planning on hiking this fall, make sure you have the right footwear. We like this option from KEEN because it's supportive, waterproof, and doesn't need to be broken in. These boots are a great option for those with wide feet, and they're also available in women's sizes.

Best men's loafers for fall

Benson Penny Loafer: $59.98 at Nordstrom (was $124.95)

We were excited to find these leather penny loafers from Nordstrom Men's Shop for 52 percent off. The tan leather has a classic look that is very versatile. We'd pair these shoes with chinos and a button-down.

1901 Bermuda Driving Loafer: $49.90 at Nordstrom (was $89.95)

These driving loafers are a solid option for weekends or casual days at the office. We think they'd look great with a pair of shorts or casual pants. Most reviewers say these shoes are comfortable and easy to slip on and off.

Best men's Oxfords for fall

Bryan Cap Toe Oxford: $59.98+ at Nordstrom (was $124.95)

We were excited to find these Italian leather cap-toe Oxfords for 52 percent off. This is a great option if you're looking for a classic-cut shoe to wear with a suit. We like that the rubber padding on the sole will help with stability on fall and winter days when you're tiptoeing around ice on the sidewalk.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.