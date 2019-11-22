Shoe trees help keep shoes in their correct shape and prevent shrinkage, especially if they've gotten wet or damp. They can also stop your shoes getting squashed in your luggage when traveling. But which shoe trees are right for you?

Keep reading this buying guide to learn more about shoe trees and see our recommended models. The Woodlore Adjustable Men's Shoe Tree Pair is our favorite. It's made from 100% cedar for excellent moisture absorption with a well-shaped toe and sturdy heel.

Considerations when choosing shoe trees

Type of shoe tree

The first step in finding the best shoe tree is deciding which variety you require. Most models fit into one of four categories:

Full-toe shoe trees have toe pieces made from one solid piece of wood or plastic. Although they may provide a reasonable fit in standard-width shoes, there's no adjustability to the width, so they're not ideal for wide-fit or narrow-fit shoes.

Split-toe shoe trees have toe pieces that are split in two lengthwise. There's some give between the two pieces so they can be compressed to fit narrower shoes or expand fully to fit wider shoes.

Spring shoe trees have full toe pieces and narrow heel pieces connected with a spring. They tend to be affordable and easy to adjust the size, but they don't keep shoes in the optimum shape.

Lasted shoe trees are made according to the form used by the manufacturer to make a shoe (which is called a "last"). As such, they only fit one make and size of shoe. Lasted shoe trees are expensive but fit precisely.

Material

Shoe trees are either made from wood or plastic. Wooden shoe trees are generally considered the best option, as it's hard enough to keep the shape of shoes while allowing them to breathe. Unvarnished wood has the ability to absorb moisture to preserve your shoes. Plastic shoe trees are less durable than wooden options and don't have the same moisture-absorbing properties, but they're inexpensive and lightweight, which is great for travel.

Features

Size: Choose a shoe tree of the correct size to fit your shoes. Shoe trees are often adjustable to fit shoes in a range of three to eight sizes.

Ventilation: Shoe trees should have some ventilation to allow moisture to wick away, especially plastic shoe trees, which aren't naturally breathable and don't absorb moisture.

Price

Average shoe trees cost between $5 and $40 per pair, but lasted shoe trees can cost more than $100.

FAQ

Q. Can a shoe tree go in either shoe or are there different left and right shoe trees?

A. Shoe trees are sold in pairs, with one left shoe tree and one right shoe tree in each pair -- they aren't interchangeable. If you use the left shoe tree in your right shoe, or vice versa, it may cause your shoes to become misshapen. Some pairs of shoe trees are labeled left and right, which makes things easier. If not, you'll need to look closely at each shoe tree to determine which is which.

Q. Do all types of shoes need shoe trees?

A. Shoe trees are primarily designed for leather shoes, but some high-end faux leather shoes stretch, shrink, and react to moisture in a similar way to leather so may benefit from shoe trees, too. What's more, they're useful in shoes that might get crushed or damaged in luggage, whether or not they're made from leather.

Shoe trees we recommend

Best of the best: Woodlore's Adjustable Men's Shoe Tree Pair

Our take: These durable shoe trees are well made and fill out shoes nicely for excellent results.

What we like: Made from cedar wood, which absorbs moisture well, with sturdy metal hardware. A range of size options to fit men's shoes between sizes six and 13.5.

What we dislike: Can be hard to remove from shoes due to tight spring.

Best bang for your buck: B&E Life's Two Pairs Adjustable Tree Shoes

Our take: Reasonably priced shoe trees ideal for anyone on a budget. Lightweight and perfect for travel.

What we like: Two pairs in a pack. Adjustable to fit all men's sizes from 5.5 to 11.5. Simple to adjust. Works for most shoe types.

What we dislike: Not as durable as wood.

Choice 3: Florsheim's Men's Woodard Cedar Shoe Tree

Our take: You can rest assured that these quality cedar shoe trees will keep your footwear in top condition.

What we like: Available in sizes from small to extra large. Excellent moisture-wicking properties. Split-toe design fits a range of shoe widths.

What we dislike: Fit is slightly wider than average, so those with narrower shoes may need to size down.

