The best shoe stretcher

When you walk, your feet swell. This means that sometimes shoes that fit great in the store might feel tight after you've worn them for a while. Shoe stretchers, as the name suggests, go inside of your shoes in order to stretch them out, making them more comfortable on your feet.

If you're in the market for a good shoe stretcher, then read on. We've created this helpful buying guide and included a few reviews at the end. Our top pick is the FootFitter Premium Professional Two-Way Shoe Stretcher, which can make your shoes fit better than they ever have before.

Considerations when choosing shoe stretchers

One-way vs. two-way

One-way shoe stretchers only stretch your shoes in a single direction, either in length or width. Two-way stretchers work in both the length and width directions. Though two-way stretchers are preferable to have, if you're looking to save some money, you may be able to make do with a one-way stretcher, depending on your needs.

Size-change needs

If you need to stretch a pair of shoes by more than a single size, you probably shouldn't invest in a shoe stretcher. The majority of shoe stretchers can only increase a shoe's size by one number. Anything more will likely require that you simply purchase a larger size.

Shoe material

Shoes of different materials have different stretching capacities. Natural materials, such as leather and canvas, will be good at holding their shape and size after stretching. Synthetic materials, such as polyurethane can be stretched, but they are likely to return to the original shape and size after a short while.

Type of shoe

Most shoe stretchers will work on the majority of basic shoe styles. However, if you're looking for something to stretch boots or high heels, then you probably need a specialized shoe stretcher. These are available and are usually sized and shaped to a specific style of shoe.

Features

Three- and four-way

Though most shoe stretchers are designed as either one-way or two-way models, some offer three- and even four-way features. These stretchers work on specific parts of the shoe, such as the instep or mid-arch.

Material

Most shoe stretchers are made from wood. Wood stretchers are generally preferable from a quality standpoint. However, plastic shoe stretchers are usually more affordable than a decent wood shoe stretcher, and they come in pairs more often than wood stretchers.

Price

Most shoe stretchers cost between $10 and $50. At $10, shoe stretchers are basic one-way stretchers made from plastic. For $25, you can buy a decent wood stretcher that may be a two-way model. If you spend $50, you can purchase a premium stretcher made from hardwood that includes a lot of stretching plugs.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to pretreat my shoes before stretching them?

A. Generally speaking, yes. The best way to stretch your shoes is to apply stretch spray to the inside of your footwear, and let it sit for at least a few minutes. Then, place the shoe stretcher inside, and let it do its job.

Q. Can I keep synthetic leather shoes from returning to their original size?

A. The best way to keep synthetic leather shoes from shrinking back to their original size and shape is to store them on a shoe tree. This keeps pressure on the material and makes it less likely to spring back when not being worn.

Shoe stretchers we recommend

Best of the best: FootFitter's Premium Professional Two-Way Shoe Stretcher

Our take: Comes in men's and women's sizes, and works better than almost any other shoe stretcher on the market.

What we like: Made from sturdy beechwood. Has 14 holes for working on common areas of discomfort.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: MISERWE's Premium Two-Way Shoe Stretchers, Pair

Our take: Stretch twice as many shoes for a portion of the cost of other models.

What we like: Comes in a pair of stretchers. Handles both length and width.

What we dislike: Not as sturdy as other shoe stretchers made from wood.

Choice 3: ECOM CITY's Two-Way Wooden Shoe Stretcher

Our take: An economical choice for those looking for the most basic shoe stretcher.

What we like: Wooden toe block. Available in multiple sizes.

What we dislike: The metal parts of the stretcher don't feel sturdy. Sizes tend to run small.

