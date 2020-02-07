The best shoe storage cabinet

If shoes are nothing short of a passion for you, then chances are you've amassed quite a collection. Invest in a shoe storage cabinet, and all your digs and kicks will be viewable and readily accessible.

Shoe storage cabinets not only keep shoes organized, they optimize space, keep shoes dust-free, and even give your room a boutique look. Some designs are purely functional and can be assembled in minutes, whereas others are more decorative and resemble furniture. No matter which shoe storage cabinet you choose, one thing is for sure: your shoes are finally in the home they deserve.

To learn more, take a look at our buying guide. It features our top choice, Prepac's Shoe Storage Cabinet, which has a space-saving design that boasts 36 compartments.

Considerations when choosing shoe storage cabinets

Popular styles of shoe storage cabinets

Tall cabinets

Tall cabinet styles resemble bookshelves and are well-liked because they optimize space vertically. These cabinets can be between 48" to 72" tall and as much as 36" wide.

When comparing tall cabinets, take your height into consideration. If you're petite, it might be harder to reach shelves and compartments at the top. If you simply love the design regardless, invest in a decorative ottoman or step stool.

Sideboard styles

Sideboard styles are ideal for space beneath windows or garments hung in closets. On average, they're between 24" and 36" tall and can be up to 60" long. Some designs even double as seating. As versatile as sideboard styles are, if you have difficulty bending, they might not be ideal.

Shoe racks

Shoe racks are the bare-bones designs of this category, so they're all function with little aesthetic appeal. They can be expandable and portable, and some designs have dropped shelving, similar to those in shoe stores. One thing to keep in mind with shoe racks is that they're rarely as durable as cabinet or sideboard styles.

Features

Organization system

Shoe storage cabinets have either cubbies or shelves. Cubbies are ideal if you want a dedicated space for each pair of shoes. Shelves are a better option if you have shoes in various shapes and sizes that are unlikely to fit neatly inside cubbies.

Oversized footwear

Generally speaking, shoe storage cabinets are designed to hold flats, heels, and other conventional styles. If you have oversized footwear like boots or athletic shoes, you'll probably encounter difficulty fitting them in most cabinets.

One option is to keep this footwear inside your closet, but that can be somewhat inconvenient. Instead, you may wish to invest in a shoe storage cabinet with an assortment of compartment sizes or modular capabilities.

Adjustability

If your shoe collection is ever-changing, or you have oversized footwear, you'll need shoe storage cabinets with adjustable features. Some styles have pegboards to adjust shelving height, whereas others have buildable or modular designs.

Price

Entry-level shoe storage cabinets that hold 18 to 24 pairs of shoes cost $100 and below. Designs priced around $150 can hold up to 36 pairs, and are built with better materials. If you'd like a more involved organization system, expect to spend as much as $300.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a shoe storage cabinet to store handbags and other accessories?

A. Absolutely. Many designs are nontoxic and dust-free, so they won't damage designer handbags. With that said, if your collection includes large or oversized handbags, it's unlikely they'll fit in the shoe storage cabinet's cubbies.

Q. I'm concerned about my shoe storage cabinet toppling over. What are my options?

A. You can affix your shoe storage cabinet to the wall. In fact, some taller designs even come with their own hardware. If not, you can buy the pieces yourself for a few dollars. To safely install the mount and attach the cabinet, enlist the help of someone else to spot you.

Shoe storage cabinets we recommend

Best of the best: Prepac's Shoe Storage Cabinet

Our take: Slim design that holds 36 pairs of shoes. Attractive and blends in with furniture.

What we like: Available in four finishes. Nontoxic laminate and meets U.S.A. safety standards.

What we dislike: Shoes in top compartments are harder to reach.

Best bang for your buck: Langria's 18-Cube DIY Shoe Rack

Our take: Modular design and easy assembly. Breathable yet dust-free storage.

What we like: Holds up to 36 pairs of shoes. Steel frame and waterproof materials. Accessibility with front covers popular among consumers.

What we dislike: Shape of bins can be limiting for larger or odd-shaped shoes or boots.

Choice 3: Songmics' 10 Tiers Closet Shoe Storage Cabinet with Dustproof Cover

Our take: Affordable covered rack that holds 45 pairs of shoes. Roll-up cover.

What we like: Available in five finishes. Bins fit high heels. Easy, quick assembly compared to other similar styles.

What we dislike: Not the most stylish, but the functionality is well worth it.

