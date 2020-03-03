The best shoe rack

If you have an impressive shoe collection, a good shoe rack to keep your favorite pairs in one place is always a worthy investment.

At-home shoe racks are inspired by those found in department stores and have many of the same perks. They keep shoes visible and easy to reach, plus they provide a degree of uniformity for a tidy display. Best of all, shoe racks free up valuable closet and floor space in your home.

Ready to invest in a new shoe rack? Keep reading our buying guide, which offers plenty of tips to find the right one. Our top choice is the eHomeProducts Micro Fiber Shoe Rack. Its bench design is perfect for the bedroom, mudroom, or even laundry room.

Considerations when choosing shoe racks

Popular shoe rack designs

Vertical

Upright styles can stack as many as a dozen shelves. Some models can hold up to 50 pairs of shoes. Many vertical shoe racks also come with closing features, such as zippers or snaps, to keep dust from settling on shoes. The downside is that vertical racks can take up a lot of space, plus, if they're top-heavy, they may be unsafe if not secured to a wall.

Horizontal

These shoe racks are often placed at the bottom of closets and usually consist of two to five tiers. They may also have drawers or be expandable. While convenient with their low-profile design, horizontal shoe racks tend to hold far fewer pairs than vertical styles.

Over-the-door

If floor or closet space is a concern, an over-the-door shoe rack is a reasonable option. These models can fit up to 36 pairs of shoes, and their hardware is designed to fit over a door without hindering your ability to close it. While they're rarely designed to hold boots, over-the-door racks are nonetheless a solid choice to hold most other styles.

Bench

Bench shoe racks integrate both functionality and style. You can sit on these sturdy models to change your shoes, and the bench might even offer storage. However, these can be among the most expensive shoe racks, especially because they're made from wood and metal.

Materials

Plastic

Plastic shoe racks are, by far, the most affordable. They're lightweight and sometimes collapsible, making them easy to move around if necessary. If you put too much weight on them, however, they can warp and be thrown off balance.

Wood

Wooden shoe racks are usually the heaviest and most costly. Lightweight designs are made from plywood and particle board, however, those made from solid wood are sturdy and durable. These are a good option if you'd like functional furniture, but they require regular cleaning with the right products, so there is an upkeep factor.

Metal

Most metal shoe racks have some plastic or wood components, however, their shelving or frames are metal. You can find lightweight wire racks, as well as quite a few modular designs. They're not the most attractive option, but they definitely get the job done and are fairly durable.

Price

You can find a simple, lightweight shoe rack for less than $20, but it might be a bit too flimsy for your liking. Spending closer to $50, you'll find more durable, larger-capacity models. If you'd like a shoe rack with a design as decorative as it is functional, expect to spend between $40 and $250.

FAQ

Q. I'm tight on space in my bedroom. Where can I put a shoe rack?

A. Your best bet is to put your most frequently-worn shoes in your bedroom or closet and then set up the shoe rack in a spare bedroom or basement. That way, you'll have access to staple and seasonal styles, while still keeping your other pairs organized until you wear them next.

Q. Are there any shoe racks that are good at storing boots?

A. If you have several pairs of boots, you could opt for a modular shoe rack, where you can adjust the height to accommodate the taller shafts. Alternatively, you could invest in a rack specifically designed to hold boots, which will feature pegs or shoe forms for each boot.

Shoe racks we recommend

Best of the best: eHomeProducts' Micro Fiber Shoe Rack

Our take: Attractive, furniture-inspired design that blends into the room easily.

What we like: Doubles as a bench with a cushion and sturdy wood frame. Features two shelves.

What we dislike: Heavy option, and isn't the best choice if you want to store boots.

Best bang for your buck: Whitmor's Over-the-Door Shoe Rack

Our take: Space-saving design that is easily hidden inside your closet.

What we like: Installation is a breeze, and it holds up to 36 pairs of shoes. Doesn't require much bending to reach lower tiers.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to fit inside smaller closets.

Choice 3: SONGMICS' 10-Tier Shoe Organizer

Our take: Ideal for those with mega shoe collections in need of storage and organization.

What we like: Holds up to 45 pairs of shoes. Zippered design prevents dust buildup.

What we dislike: A pricey option.

