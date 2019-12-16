The best shoe horn

Have trouble getting your shoes on? Investing in a quality shoe horn can make the task effortless. A shoe horn's simple yet ingenious design guides heels into footwear without causing damage or injury to your feet or shoes.

Carry along a small travel shoe horn if you need a little help on the go. Or if you require more assistance to prevent bending, consider a telescopic or extra-long style.

To find which type of shoe horn is best for you, take a look at our buying guide. Our top choice is Comfy Clothiers' Long Metal Shoe Horn, which features a sleek, 100% high-grade stainless steel design that's sure to last for years.

Considerations when choosing shoe horns

Shoe horn length

Travel shoe horns: Travel shoe horns are typically 3 to 4 inches and are designed to fit into bags or pockets. They have simple designs, are plastic or metal, and rarely have a grip.

Standard shoe horns: Standard shoe horns are between 4 and 7.5 inches long and are usually kept for home or office use. They can be as simple as travel shoe horns or feature ornate handle and horn designs. Standard shoe horns may utilize more than one material in their construction.

Long shoe horns: For those who want to avoid excessive bending, long shoe horns are convenient. These measure 7.5 to 15 inches and work with shoes of any shaft size.

Extra-long and telescopic shoe horns: The longest shoe horns measure between 15 and 32 inches and are often used by elderly individuals or those who experience difficulty bending or reaching. Extra-long shoe horns have ergonomic handles, and telescopic shoe horns are easy to operate, even with one hand.

Materials

Plastic: Plastic shoe horns offer flexibility and are soft on feet and shoes. These are usually the least expensive shoe horns.

Wood: Wood shoe horns are brittle and dense, so they're not ideal if you prefer flexibility. However, they are long-lasting and have nostalgic appeal.

Metal: Metal shoe horns are smooth and durable and are popular for gifting. Some of them have fine details like fancy handles, leather loops, or engraved horns.

Polished horn: Polished horns come from cattle or buffalo and are handmade. Given their sourcing and production, they tend to cost more than other material choices.

Handle materials

Handles are typically made from the same material as the rest of the shoe horn. More expensive handles are sometimes made with different materials like leather, rubber, silicone, or plastic. Certain styles -- namely silicone and leather -- provide a superior grip.

Price

Plastic and travel shoe horns cost $5 or less. If you'd prefer a better-quality shoe horn with a decent handle over a plastic or metal horn, expect to pay closer to $10. High-end shoe horns (most of which are full-length or telescopic) cost as much as $30.

FAQ

Q. Where should I store my shoe horn?

A. It's best to keep it close to where you sit to put on your shoes, like a bench or bedside table. If you prefer to keep it out of sight, store the shoe horn in your sock drawer. There are also some styles with loops, which means you can hang them up.

Q. What's the best shoe horn for putting on boots?

A. Since boots tend to have longer shafts, your best bet is a shoe horn that is extra long. If you don't want to have two separate shoe horns at home, a telescopic shoe horn can help you slide into almost every shoe or boot style.

Shoe horns we recommend

Best of the best: Comfy Clothiers' Long Metal Shoe Horn

Our take: As modern, sleek, and functional as you can get. One of the best on the market.

What we like: Top-quality stainless steel and 18-inch handle. Far more durable and practical than other shoe horns.

What we dislike: Pricey choice, especially if you don't use it frequently.

Best bang for your buck: Gainwell's Stainless Steel Shoe Horn with Leather Strap

Our take: Affordable and stylish leather-handled shoe horn that can fit in any bag or pocket.

What we like: Comfortable thick leather grip and stainless steel horn. Popular option for travel shoe horns.

What we dislike: Too small if you can't bend over completely.

Choice 3: Numplar's Long-Handled Metal Shoe Horn

Our take: Wrapped leather handle and 12-inch horn outlasts the competition.

What we like: Convenient loop for hanging. Well-designed curve doesn't hurt or bruise heels.

What we dislike: Better suited for shorter consumers.

