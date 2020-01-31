The best shoe covers

Sometimes you don't want to get your shoe grime on the floor, but you also don't want the hassle of taking off your shoes. That's where a good shoe cover comes in.

Shoe covers are either soft-fabric or hard-rubber covers that keep the bottoms of your shoes from coming in contact with the floor. They're used commonly in homes that are for sale to keep people from tracking dirt and dust through the home in question. Other people like to keep them handy at the entrance of their home to keep their floors clean when contractors or other workers may be entering the home.

If you're ready to get some new shoe covers, keep reading. The following buying guide and reviews were written to help you find the right shoe covers for your needs. Our top choice is Tidy Trax's Hands-Free Shoe Covers. They're so convenient and comfortable you might even forget you're wearing them.

Considerations when choosing shoe covers

Disposable vs. reusable

Disposable shoe covers are made of extremely thin fabric or plastic. They have a small elastic band around the opening, and they're designed to slip over the top of your shoes. They usually also include a nonslip grip texture on the bottom. They are most often used indoors by teachers and medical professionals. You can also find some waterproof disposable covers that are perfect for outdoor home and garden use.

Reusable shoe covers, on the other hand, come in a number of different materials and designs. Some are made from molded nylon, which look similar to disposable styles. Others are made from thick rubber that mimics the look of treads on the bottoms of boots and sneakers. These usually attach to the bottom of your shoes via straps or laces.

Traction

Silicone strips, thick rubber treads, and nonslip grips are used on many shoe covers to provide traction. Any shoe covers that don't include some sort of traction on the bottom can be dangerous, as the wearer could easily slip and fall.

Size

Shoe covers usually come in a few size ranges that cover multiple shoe sizes. While the majority of shoe covers are considered "one size fits all," extra-large and extra-small sizes are available from some brands to accommodate those who may not wear average-sized shoes.

Materials

Woven polypropylene is one of the most common materials for disposable shoe covers. It's relatively cheap and easy to purchase in bulk. Though it's not the most durable option, it's usually strong enough for a few hours of use.

Plastic/PVC shoe covers are more durable than polypropylene. They're also waterproof, which is convenient if you need to use them in wet conditions.

Foam is a durable and lightweight material used in some shoe covers. It's also a good option when you want to be sure not to scratch delicate flooring surfaces.

Nylon shoe covers are some of the most durable disposable covers available. Because of their durability, they can also be worn outside, though they're usually used for indoor purposes.

Features

Colors

Most disposable shoe covers come in a light-blue color. Although some also come in pink or white, there's not a lot of variety. Reusable covers usually come in neutral colors, such as black, white, or gray.

Adjustability

Although most disposable shoe covers are "one size fits all," some reusable covers are adjustable. They most often use laces, buckles, snaps, or hook-and-loop systems for adjusting the fit.

Price

Most shoe covers cost between $8 and $50. Shoe covers for around $8 are generally basic disposable covers that come in packs of up to 50. For $25, you can get higher-quality disposable shoe covers that might come in packages of up to 100. If you spend $50 or more, you can expect to get premium reusable styles that may even include steel elements or ergonomic designs.

FAQ

Q. Can shoe covers be worn with high heels?

A. Though it may be possible with some shoe covers, it's not advisable. Because high heels have such an unusual shape, they don't generally fit well in most shoe covers. If you know you'll need to wear shoe covers, it may be preferable to bring flats along for the day.

Q. Can I turn my shoe covers inside out in order to use them again?

A. While you can do this, it's probably not the best idea. Once you've used disposable shoe covers, they've usually collected dirt and dust from the floor. If you use them inside out, then you'll be putting all of that grime onto your shoes.

Shoe covers we recommend

Best of the best: Tidy Trax's Hands-Free Shoe Covers

Our take: Lightweight, convenient, and easy to clean.

What we like: Reusable design. Comfortable and durable foam construction. Easy to wash for reuse.

What we dislike: Sized based on length of shoe rather than shoe size.

Best bang for your buck: Tomus-UNI's Premium Disposable Boot and Shoe Covers

Our take: This package of a whopping 100 pairs of covers should last for a long time.

What we like: Elastic band keeps covers in place. Fits easily over boots. Large quantity keeps you in stock for an extended period of time.

What we dislike: The covers don't come in a dispensing box.

Choice 3: Klein Tools' Tradesman Shoe Covers

Our take: These look like disposable covers but work like reusable ones.

What we like: Durable nylon construction. Slip resistant and water resistant. Can regularly reuse for up to nine months.

What we dislike: These covers don't come any smaller than medium.

