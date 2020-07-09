The best shea butter hand cream

One of the most popular moisturizing and revitalizing hand cream ingredients is shea butter, a versatile and delightful African export that does wonders on the skin. Derived from the shea nut, shea butter has found its way into a variety of skincare and hair care products. Shea butter is an inexpensive and common ingredient in hand creams, but it's often just one of many others.

Our guide will help you spot the right shea butter hand cream for your needs, explain its possibilities, and recommend a few top picks, including our favorite by L'Occitane, a soothing option for all skin types.

Considerations when choosing shea butter hand creams

Composition

Four fatty acids make up the majority of shea butter composition. Oleic and stearic are the most prominent, which support softness and consistency, respectively. Linoleic and palmitic are also notable, and the result is a diverse product that's an emollient (moisturizes), humectant (attracts moisture), and an occlusive (traps moisture).

Cream ingredients

Shea butter may be a primary component in hand cream compounds, or it may join a list of other ingredients that work to change the cream's thickness, consistency, scent, and application. Parabens and phthalates are common ingredients that act to preserve the cream, however, many consumers prefer creams without them, and as such, companies promote their absence. As shea butter may be used with a variety of ingredients, check to see that there are no additions that may cause allergic or adverse reactions. The percentage of shea butter included is also worth noting, typically from 5% to 25%.

Applications

Shea butter hand cream should be used generously on your hands and wrists; don't forget your nails and cuticles. The hand cream will also be effective on your feet. You may want to apply it before venturing out in inclement weather as a preventative measure and regularly reapply anytime your skin is feeling dry, itchy, or uncomfortable.

Features

Potential benefits

Shea butter has been purported to have a variety of benefits, but they may not work for everyone. Anecdotal evidence points to shea butter hand cream potentially reducing wrinkles, age lines, and scarring. It may also act as an antifungal, especially when used on the feet. Some attest that it can relieve itching and reduce swelling when used on insect bites and sunburns. However, while it contains a minimal amount of SPF, it should not be used as a sunscreen.

Aroma

Without any additives, shea butter has a naturally nutty scent to it. Any number of oils or other ingredients may be added to hand cream to create an intoxicating or calming aroma. The fragrance will have no effect on the efficacy of the cream, but it will leave you smelling like the fragrance -- so make sure you enjoy that scent.

Fair trade

Shea trees from which the shea nuts and thus shea butter are derived are only found in Africa. Those companies that sell fair trade shea butter hand creams work with communities in Africa to support their livelihood while making a sustainable product.

Price

Most shea butter hand creams cost between $10 and $20; these will likely be scented and contain a variety of ingredients to promote and enhance the shea butter's moisturizing properties.

FAQ

Q. Is shea butter hand cream safe for all skin types?

A. While shea butter is generally well-received by all who use it, there is always the chance that you may have some sensitivities or allergies, especially when the cream contains other ingredients. Refrain from using hand cream if you've had a reaction, and work towards isolating the ingredients that caused it.

Q. How much shea butter hand cream should I use at a time?

A. Shea butter can be generously applied to your skin and done so with frequency. It's made from a sustainable source and is generally inexpensive, so you don't need to skimp on usage. Some creams will absorb more quickly than others, though.

Shea butter hand creams we recommend

Best of the best: L'Occitane's Hand Cream

Our take: This lotion, featuring honey, almond, and 20% shea butter, leaves your hands silky and smooth.

What we like: Works as a preventative measure to soften and retain moisture. Features a pleasant cherry blossom scent. Contains no phthalates.

What we dislike: Aroma may be overpowering for some.

Best bang for your buck: J.R. Watkins' Natural Moisturizing Hand Cream

Our take: Aromatic, soothing, all-natural lotion featuring shea butter, coconut, and honey.

What we like: Made in America with only plant-based ingredients. Relieves dry, rough skin quickly. May be used as an all-body cream. Terrific price.

What we dislike: Sweet scent. Easy to go through the tube quickly.

Choice 3: Fresh's Moisturizing Hand Cream

Our take: Versatile and long-lasting shea butter hand cream for all skin types.

What we like: Fights against dryness while boosting collagen production. A little goes a long way. May be used on face and body.

What we dislike: Relatively high price for the amount.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.