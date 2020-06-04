The best shaving cream for men

The ritual of a daily shave can either be a chore or a pleasure depending on the quality of the products used. One of the key ingredients for a comfortable shave is a good shaving cream, because it will create the lubricated barrier between the skin and the blade. Standard foam or gel shaving creams found on store shelves do provide decent performance, but their formulas lean heavily toward chemical detergents and oils. Salon-quality shaving creams, however, put more of an emphasis on natural skin emollients and supplements.

While standard foam shaving creams may emerge from the can ready to go, salon-quality brands often require a little reconstitution with water first. This allows users to create their preferred thickness and consistency. Premium shaving creams may also be part of a larger shaving kit, coordinated to meet the needs of shavers from beginning to end. Instead of a pressurized can, higher-end shaving creams are generally packaged in tubes for better portion control.

Considerations when choosing shaving creams for men

Product type

While the term "shaving cream" is often applied to any product used to lubricate and protect skin during a shave, there are actually three different forms to choose from: foam, gel, or cream. Shaving foam is commonly sold in aerosol cans on store shelves and often contains alcohol and soap in its formula. Shaving foams are relatively inexpensive and do not require any mixing before application. The shaver's skin must be moistened with water or a pre-shave product to avoid irritation, however.

Shaving gels are also sold in aerosol cans, but the original consistency is more of a concentrated lotion. As the shaver works the gel into moistened skin, the gel becomes closer to a foam. Shaving gels also contain alcohol, which can dry or irritate skin, but they are often praised for their lubricating qualities.

True shaving cream is generally sold in squeezable tubes, and must be mixed with water to achieve the proper consistency for shaving. Unlike most foams or gels, however, shaving creams do not contain alcohol. They often include natural emollients and herbal ingredients for fragrance or skin treatment. Properly mixed shaving cream has the consistency of a skin lotion, not a clinging foam.

Ease of use

Because preparing shaving cream is a two-step process, the initial consistency of the product is an important consideration. The ratio of product to water can vary widely from brand to brand, and the final consistency can be noticeably different. A quality shaving cream should be easy to dispense and easy to mix with water. Some shaving creams are packaged in tubes, while others are packaged in tubs. Both methods should be easy to control by the user.

Sensitive-skin formula

Men with known shaving issues such as ingrown hairs, folliculitis barbae, and razor burn should consider investing in shaving creams specially formulated for sensitive skin. Most sensitive-skin shaving creams do not use alcohol or chemical detergents, which is good for those shavers prone to razor burn. In addition, some formulas include natural oils and skin soothing ingredients such as aloe vera and cucumber extract. While artificial fragrances are usually not incorporated, some brands do add natural fragrances such as mint or peppermint oil.

List of ingredients

True shaving creams are often marketed as more natural or organic alternatives to standard foams or gels. Instead of using chemical detergents to create foam and alcohol to maintain consistency, shaving creams use water as a base and various herbs, oils and supplements to create lubrication and skin treatment. Common ingredients include oils such as jojoba, coconut, rosemary and calendula. Skin-friendly vitamins may also be added to the formula to address razor burn or breakouts.

Price

Some basic shaving creams can be found on store shelves for just a couple of dollars, but sensitive-skin formulas at that price point are rare. Salon-quality shaving creams sold in specialized outlets will cost between $12 and $18 on average, while premium brands (often sold as part of an entire shaving system) can cost as much as $40 a container.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to add water to my new premium shaving cream before using?

A. Unlike drugstore-quality shaving foams and gels, a premium shaving cream is sold in a concentrated form. You will need to mix the product with water in order to create the proper consistency for shaving. Many premium shaving cream users find a shaving mug and brush help with the mixing and application.

Q. Are shaving creams scented or unscented?

A. It depends on the brand, but many premium shaving creams use natural oils and herbs that have their own distinctive fragrances. Others may add a small amount of fragrance to complement a specific brand of cologne or aftershave.

Shaving creams for men we recommend

Best of the best: The Art of Shaving's Shaving Cream

Our take: This higher-end shaving cream is ideal for men who seek a salon-quality shaving experience as part of a larger grooming routine.

What we like: Fragrance is very appealing. Works well as part of a complete shaving process or by itself. Effectively softens facial hair for smoother shaves.

What we dislike: Expensive price point. Some complaints about a shift in overall quality.

Best bang for your buck: Neutrogena's Men's Sensitive Skin Shave Cream

Our take: Men with sensitive skin, shaving bumps or ingrown hairs will benefit from this affordable shaving cream's smooth formula.

What we like: Soothes irritated skin, reduces shaving bumps and rash. Clear product is easy to apply. Rinses off thoroughly. Affordable price point.

What we dislike: Thicker formula can clog multiblade razors. Dries out quickly.

Choice 3: MARLOWE's Shave Cream with Shea Butter and Coconut Oil

Our take: This salon-quality shaving cream uses natural ingredients that won't dry out the shaver's skin like many drugstore foams or gels.

What we like: Creates a layer of coconut oil and shea butter between skin and razor. Pleasant light citrus fragrance. Contains natural oils and emollients.

What we dislike: Consistency can be thinner than expected. Not recommended for sensitive skin.

