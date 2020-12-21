The best shave kit

While electric razors can get the job done quickly, for many, nothing beats a proper shave with a blade. A good shave kit gives you all the components you need in a single package. It’s convenient and can also be very stylish.

We’ve been looking at what you’ll want to consider when buying a shave kit, and we’ve also chosen a few favorites at the end. Top spot goes to the Maison Lambert Ultimate Shaving Set, a handcrafted collection that’s a joy to use and should last a lifetime.

Considerations when choosing shave kits

The first and most important decision is the razor itself. Modern 4- and 5-blade models can be found in shave kits, but for all their shaving efficiency some feel they aren’t really the authentic choice. Perhaps they dumb down the process? The most popular choices are either a double-sided safety razor (usually with a butterfly mechanism which makes changing blades easy), or a straight razor (also called a cutthroat razor). The latter can be superbly made, and can add something special to the process, but does require a little more practice to get comfortable with. Regular stropping is required to keep the blade sharp (as often as you’d change a safety blade). The strop itself and paste are often supplied. The technique is not unlike spreading butter on toast, and you’ll find useful videos online to help you perfect your technique.

Next is the soap brush, which can cause some controversy. Traditionalists will choose a natural bristle brush. These can be horsehair or boar hair, but top-quality brushes use badger hair. Most of the material is of Chinese origin, where the creature is considered vermin, but it does result in the demise of the animal. Synthetic animal-friendly versions are available, and their quality is improving all the time. The best have become difficult to tell from natural fiber.

Other than that, you’ll want a soap puck, and a bowl to create the lather in. The latter can be ceramic (which is unfortunately fragile), steel (usually with a protective chrome finish) or wood. It’s also nice when the kit includes pre-shave gel to soften your beard, and aftershave balm to soothe your skin when you’ve finished.

Boxed sets can make attractive gifts, but can be quite large so they aren’t necessarily practical for day-to-day use. What you really need is a stand for your razor and particularly your shaving brush (so it can dry without distorting the bristles). These are usually included but it’s wise to check, especially if you’re buying an inexpensive shave kit.

Price

It’s possible to put together a shave kit from individual components for around $20, but you might be disappointed with the quality and feel. We’d look to spend around $45 for a basic, but well-made matching set. The best boxed safety razor kits with oils and lotions can rise to $150, and those containing high-quality straight razors might be up to $200.

FAQ

Q. I have sensitive skin. Do I need to shave every day?

A. It will depend on your beard growth and your adherence to fashion trends, but many men feel a good blade shave can last two days. Done carefully, it can also be kinder than an electric razor. Don’t forget to soothe your skin with pre-shave gel and aftershave balm.

Q. Should I sterilize my razor blades before use?

A. Razor blades are supplied ready-to-use, but they aren’t sterile to the same degree as medical equipment. If you’re concerned about contaminants, immerse them for 30 seconds in isopropyl alcohol or surgical spirit. You’ll find it at your pharmacy.

Shave kits we recommend

Best of the best: Maison Lambert Ultimate Shaving Kit

Our take: Comprehensive boxed set of quality handmade shaving equipment and accessories.

What we like: Ergonomic French-style safety razor and brush with rust-resistant stainless steel stand. Organic and hypoallergenic soap, pre-shave oil and aftershave included, plus wooden soap bowl and spare blades.

What we dislike: Handles are animal-friendly imitation horn (resin), but brush uses real badger hair.

Best bang for your buck: GBS Premium Wet Shaving Kit

Our take: Smart stainless steel and chrome-finish set is great value for the money.

What we like: Bright finish is easy to keep clean and won’t rust. Safety razor has textured handle for good grip. Comes with stand, soap, bowl, genuine badger hair brush, and 10 blades.

What we dislike: A few buyers received incomplete kits. Occasional faults with the razor mechanism.

Choice 3: Naked Armor Amazing Straight Razor Shaving Kit

Our take: High-quality Japanese steel razor and accessories in an attractive wooden box.

What we like: Well-balanced razor with comfortable wooden handle and its own leather pouch, with badger-friendly synthetic brush, organic soap and bowl, plus leather strop and paste to keep a well-honed edge.

What we dislike: Blade may arrive not shave-ready. Japanese steel rusts quickly if not looked after.

