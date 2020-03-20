The best sharpening stone

A good sharpening stone is an indispensable tool for keeping a sharp edge on anything from fish hooks to lawnmower blades -- and, of course, all your household and pocket knives! There are different materials, different grits, and different sizes available, so we've put together a straightforward guide to help you choose the one that will suit you best. We've also recommended a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice, the DMT DuoSharp, comes from a maker with an unrivaled reputation for quality and provides fast, effective sharpening for just about any blade.

Considerations when choosing sharpening stones

Materials

Traditional sharpening stones are made from abrasives bonded together into a block. Silicon carbide (also known as carborundum) has been used for generations. Along with aluminum oxide (India stones), and novaculite (Arkansas stone), these are called oilstones because they use oil as a lubricant. While there are specialist honing oils available, most people get by with 3-in-1, or even ordinary cooking oil. Some can also use water.

Oilstones are cheap, readily available and reasonably efficient. Their only real problem is that they tend to wear unevenly -- so they need periodic flattening (which is laborious) or replacement.

Silicon carbide and aluminum oxide are also used to make waterstones, but the bonding material is different. They're usually a little more expensive, but they only need water as a lubricant, so there's less mess. A material called siliciclastic, found mainly in Japan, is also used. These are sometimes man-made, but can be cut as natural stone. The latter are very expensive.

Waterstones make less mess than oilstones, and can produce a finer edge, but they tend to be softer so they wear more quickly. However, many craftsmen swear by them, particularly the higher grits.

Diamond sharpening stones are made from small chips of industrial diamond bonded to either a metal or plastic carcass. They can provide extremely efficient sharpening, and don't need a lubricant (although water is sometimes used). They maintain shape, and can be far more durable than traditional stones. They're also easy to make into various shapes -- pocket-sized folding sharpening stones, for example.

They do tend to be a bit more expensive but, given their longer life, they usually come out about even. You do have to be careful of cheap diamond stones. They look great but have low density of cutting edges and poor adhesives, so they cut poorly and wear out quickly. If the maker is only asking a few bucks for a set of diamond sharpening stones, you should probably avoid them.

Grit, mesh & microns

The grit number tells you how abrasive a sharpening stone is. In general, 400 grit is coarse. You might use it for working on your mower blade, repairing a chipped edge, or initial work on a dull one. 1,000 grit is fine, giving a nice sharp finish to a kitchen or pocket knife. A stone that offers both of these will suit most households well. Woodworkers will often go higher. 2,000 grit can give a razor-sharp edge in the right hands. Japanese waterstones can go to 30,000 grit -- but unless you're honing a Samurai sword, you probably don't need one!

Diamond sharpening stones use a different system, either mesh (particle spacing), or micron (size of particles). Unfortunately, there's no standard, so these are confusing, and not all together relevant. As a result, they are usually just described as anything from extra coarse to extra fine.

Price

Oilstones are the cheapest sharpening stone, with general-purpose double-grit models from $15 to $30. There are several folding diamond stones in this range too. 6" and 8" Arkansas and diamond stones (often called bench stones) are usually between $60 and $100. Japanese sharpening stones are a whole other level, and can top $600.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a strop as well as a sharpening stone?

A. It depends how sharp you want. A leather strop, in combination with stropping compound, can literally put a razor edge on a blade -- but it takes time, skill, and frequent reapplication to maintain. Unless you're a barber or do delicate hand carving, a fine stone will probably be sufficient.

Q. Is there a sharpening stone for a ceramic knife?

A. Ceramic knives are extremely hard, and quite brittle. Some say it can be done with a diamond stone if you're very careful, but we would recommend a professional re-sharpening service, like those offered by some knife manufacturers.

Sharpening stones we recommend

Best of the best: DMT's 8-Inch DuoSharp Bench Stone

Our take: Versatile sharpening for just about any edge from arguably the market leader.

What we like: High-density coarse and smooth diamond grits. Waste holes increase cutting efficiency. Continuous zone for sharpening small edges. Holder allows for bench or freehand use. Excellent durability and flatness.

What we dislike: Not much. Occasional manufacturing flaws.

Best bang for your buck: Whetstone Cutlery's Dual-Sided Sharpening Stone

Our take: A classic all-rounder that's provided effective sharpening for generations.

What we like: Hard-wearing silicon carbide in 400 and 1000 grits. No oil, just soak in water. Great for all kinds of knives, scissors, and chisels. Very good value.

What we dislike: Some quality-control issues -- not always flat. Can wear unevenly.

Choice 3: Smith's Sharpeners' Diamond Combo Stone

Our take: Easy portability, and great for sharpening jobs that don't need a very keen edge.

What we like: Coarse and fine grits. Works fast. Compact -- ideal for toolbox or backpack. Handle offers comfortable grip. Useful groove for fish hooks or points. Low cost.

What we dislike: Handles sometimes don't hold stone securely for use. Limited durability.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.