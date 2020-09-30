The best Shark vacuum of 2020

Sharks are known for their ability to deftly slice through the water to gobble up prey. A Shark vacuum has the same traits, only it's designed to devour the dirt in your home, thanks to its powerful suction and deep-cleaning features.

However, because there are so many models to choose from, the task of finding the best Shark vacuum for your needs can be quite daunting.

To help you find a top-quality option, each year, we search the market for a few select models that are worthy of being called the best. To learn which Shark vacuums made the cut in 2020, keep reading.

Best Shark vacuums of 2020

1. Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum: The number one choice for 2020 is a top-performing adaptable model that can handle a wide variety of household vacuuming tasks.

2. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: A long-standing favorite of ours, this affordable, lightweight, and highly maneuverable vacuum easily makes our top three.

3. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum: Whether it's hardwood floors, stairs, carpets, or walls, this versatile machine, which is new to our list, can do it all.

What you need to know before buying a Shark vacuum

Shark vacuums are agile. They quickly adapt to their environment and allow you to clean in any situation with a minimum of hassle. When looking for the right model, it's important to first consider your requirements. Weight, for instance, may be the number one concern for some people. The lightest Shark vacuum is only a little over 10 pounds, but the heaviest is nearly double that weight. If you fatigue quickly while cleaning, you're not going to do a thorough job. Make sure the model you choose is one you can easily handle.

The next element to consider is exactly what the vacuum can do, and more importantly, how easily and efficiently it can perform those tasks. Do you need a model that can quickly switch between hardwood floors and carpets? Do you need a model that can lift away to do above-floor cleaning? Look for a Shark vacuum designed to do the types of cleaning you need.

Learn more about the variety of attachments included with your Shark vacuum. An upholstery tool and a crevice tool are essential for most homes, but if you have a pet or you want to get beneath your stove or refrigerator, the pet multi-tool or an under-appliance wand could come in handy as well.

If someone in your home has allergies, most Shark vacuum cleaners include not only HEPA filters but also anti-allergen complete seal technology, so all the symptom-producing particulates stay trapped inside the unit.

If budget is a concern, think about what you can afford. At the low end, you can get a no-frills upright cordless vacuum for $140. If you want a heavy-duty model with all the bells and whistles (such as a self-cleaning brushroll), you're looking at over $400.

FAQ

Q. Why is there a light on my Shark vacuum?

A. You might think it's so you can see better in dark places, like under and behind furniture, but that's only part of why you need it. You also require a light so you know what not to suck up, as certain small objects could jam and damage your vacuum.

Q. What is a HEPA filter?

A. A HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter is used to trap small particles such as pollen and dust mites to help make your home a better environment for allergy sufferers.

In-depth reviews for best Shark vacuums

Best of the best: Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum

What we like: This powerful Lift-Away model makes it easier to vacuum those problem areas that are hard to clean. It has a HEPA filter, an anti-allergen seal, and fingertip controls that allow you to effortlessly change modes.

What we dislike: While some users feel this model is heavy for a Shark, it still falls within the average weight for an upright vacuum.

Best bang for your buck: Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

What we like: This agile Shark vacuum has swivel steering so you can briskly navigate around furniture. For versatility, it comes with a wide upholstery tool, a dusting brush, and 2 crevice tools.

What we dislike: Some people aren't happy with the cord placement, as they find it's too easy to step on while cleaning.

Choice 3: Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

What we like: The clear canister cup lets you see when it's time to empty the unit. Using the pod and hose, it's easy to clean in almost any situation you may face in your home.

What we dislike: As with most upright vacuums, this one has a tendency to topple over when you're using the hose.

