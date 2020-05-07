The best Shark stick vacuum

No one enjoys wrestling with a heavy, cumbersome vacuum. With a Shark stick vacuum, you have a capable slimline model that's easy to carry and use.

Shark stick vacuums are popular for their easy maneuverability and masterful navigation around corners and into tight spaces. They're powerful without the bulk of traditional upright vacuums, as they collect debris in a dust cup. Many Shark stick vacuums are also convertible into handheld vacs to clean furniture.

Wondering which Shark stick vacuum you should purchase? Give our buying guide a read to explore their features. We're sharing top recommendations, as well as our favorite model, Shark DuoClean Rocket Corded Ultralight Vacuum. This dynamic vacuum features dual brushroll technology to deep clean even high-pile carpets.

Considerations when choosing Shark stick vacuums

Cordless vs. corded

Corded vacuums reach up to 30 feet from the outlet, but even then, some people find them rather limiting. On the upside, corded models tend to be more powerful, and you don't need to remember to charge them between uses, or worse, worry about them shutting off during use.

Cordless stick vacuums are well-liked for their portability, especially if an outlet isn't easily reachable in certain rooms. On average, they last for 15 to 40 minutes, so you need to recharge the battery after every use.

Suction

Stick vacuums aren't as powerful as upright or canister vacuums, but they're capable in their own right. Keep in mind that you need 150- to 300-watt vacuums to effectively clean hard floors, and at least 400 watts for carpeted floors.

Shark stick vacuums have between 180 and 700 watts. Corded models usually come in around 450 to 700 watts, and cordless models peak at approximately 350 watts.

Weight

Perhaps what's most appealing about Shark stick vacuums is that they're lightweight and low-profile. On average, most models weigh between 6.5 and 12 pounds. Not only does this make them easier to use and carry, they're particularly adept at navigating corners and tight spaces.

Features

Dust cup

Shark stick vacuums collect particles in dust cups which range in size from 0.3 to 0.8 quarts. The smaller the dust cup, the more often you have to empty it.

Convertibility

If you prefer expanded functionality in a stick vacuum, choose one of Shark's convertible models. By removing a few parts, the vacuum transitions into a handheld to clean upholstery, curtains, beneath furniture, and inside cars.

Tools

Shark stick vacuums usually come with a few tools or attachments. Some of the most popular tools are those geared toward cleaning pet hair, which include brushes and speciality nozzles that target dander and hair that has settled deep in carpets or upholstery.

Price

Entry-level corded Shark stick vacuums cost between $170 and $200. If you prefer one with expanded functionality and better suction, be prepared to spend closer to $300. Cordless models with special features and attachments can cost between $300 and $400.

FAQ

Q. Should I get a Shark stick vacuum with LED lights?

A. Vacuums with lights illuminate the floor to help you see which areas you've already gone over and identify more stubborn accumulations of dirt. They also help you see small items on the floor (like toys) so you're able to get them out of the way before vacuuming over them.

Q. Do I really need a Shark stick vacuum with floor-to-ceiling versatility?

A. It's a worthwhile investment to keep higher areas clean without requiring a step stool or additional cleaning devices. These Shark models can reach the tops of curtains, ceiling corners, and tall furniture to remove dust, dander, and cobwebs.

Shark stick vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: Shark DuoClean Rocket Corded Ultralight Vacuum

Our take: Despite its slimline design, this vacuum is extremely powerful and capable.

What we like: Comes with hand tools to navigate corners and upholstery. Converts to a hand vac.

What we dislike: Small dirt cup requires frequent dumping.

Best bang for your buck: Shark X40 Lightweight Cordless Vacuum

Our take: Affordable, lightweight vacuum that cuts down on cleaning time.

What we like: Capable of picking up fine or large particles. Battery lasts up to 30 minutes on hard floors.

What we dislike: Lacks lights, and shape can make it challenging to store in closets.

Choice 3: Shark IonFlex DuoClean Ultralight Cordless Vacuum

Our take: Offers floor to ceiling versatility and easy, freestanding storage.

What we like: Stick bends in the middle for maximum maneuverability. Converts into a hand vac for furniture.

What we dislike: Dirt cup is on the smaller side, so it needs to be emptied after almost every use.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.