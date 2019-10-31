The best Shark robotic vacuum

Shark robotic vacuums are small, self-propelled circular vacuums that roam freely around your living space and pick up dirt, dust, and other items from the floor so you don't have to.

Their robotic vacuums share a lot of DNA with one another, but they vary in features like WiFi connectivity, smart sensor navigation, capcity, and battery life. Choosing the right model for you means considering how often you will clean and how much space you need to clean with your Shark robotic vacuum.

If you're ready to get yourself a new Shark robotic vacuum, then keep reading this helpful buying guide. Our top pick, the Shark ION ROBOT 750 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum, is a user-friendly technological marvel.

Considerations when choosing Shark robotic vacuums

Battery life

The larger your home, the more important battery life becomes. Not only does the battery life of your vacuum impact the number of functional hours it has, but it also affects the suction power of the machine. Those with an average-sized home should opt for a model that offers at least one hour of battery life per charge. Those with a larger home might want to consider a model with two hours per charge. The battery life of each model is outlined in the manufacturer's specifications.

Dustbin capacity

The smaller the dustbin on your vacuum, the more often you will need to empty it. Most Shark robotic vacuum dustbins are approximately .45 quarts. Some have an extra large dustbin of nearly .7 quarts. This is helpful if you have a larger home or if you have lots of pet fur and dander to clean.

Convertibility

If you want a little more control over your cleaning, you can get a Shark robotic vacuum that includes a removable hand vac attachment. This makes spot cleaning even more convenient.

Features

Pet features

A few Shark robotic vacuum models are designed specifically for spaces with pets. They are great at managing pet dander and fur and they offer as much as three times the suction power of other Shark robotic vacuums. They usually also include a self-cleaning brush. Some models also contain a pet tool for removing fur and dander from a number of different surfaces, including between the cushions of your sofa.

Smart sensor navigation

Smart sensor navigation is a feature that detects furniture and other obstacles in your home. The vacuum then avoids these obstacles in order to clean more efficiently. This feature is especially helpful for homes that have a lot of heavy furniture that one may not want to move for every cleaning.

WiFi and voice control

WiFi-enabled Shark robotic vacuums can connect to an app on your smartphone for an exceptional level of control over your vacuum. It allows you to turn the machine on and off when you wish, including when you're not even home. It also allows you to use Alexa or Google Assistant to control the machine when you are home.

Remote control

Non-WiFi-enabled Shark robotic vacuums include a remote control. This control lets you set a customized cleaning schedule for your individual cleaning needs.

Price

Most Shark robotic vacuums cost between $200 and $450. Models for $200 have remote controls and standard-sized dustbins. For $300, you can get a WiFi-enabled robotic vacuum and Smart Sensor Navigation. A $450 Shark robotic vacuum likely has an extra-large dustbin as well as a convertible hand vac feature.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take for a Shark robotic vacuum to clean a room?

A. The answer depends on the size of the room. The standard cleaning cycle, however, is between one and two hours. After that time, you will need to recharge your vacuum, regardless of whether the cleaning is complete.

Q. How do I prepare a room for using my Shark robotic vacuum?

A. You should move any small obstacles that will slow down your robotic vacuum. Furthermore, you should use Shark boundary strips to specify the area of the room that you want to be cleaned.

Shark robotic vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: Shark ION ROBOT 750 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum

Our take: The ultimate in automated cleaning and connectivity.

What we like: User-friendly design. Alexa-capable features are incredibly convenient. Sucks dirt without scratching flooring.

What we dislike: Does not include a remote control.

Best Bang for the Buck: Shark ION ROBOT 720 Dual-Action Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: Most of the benefits of costlier models, without the same hefty price tag.

What we like: Capable of cleaning 2,000 square feet before it needs recharging. Doesn't get caught in shag rugs.

What we dislike: Scheduling of cleaning is somewhat complicated.

Choice 3: Shark ION ROBOT 700 Self-Cleaning Vacuum with Smart Sensor Navigation

Our take: Double the side brushes for double the cleaning.

What we like: Extra filter. Includes remote. Does a great job of picking up pet hair.

What we dislike: Some users find that it gets stuck in the same spot.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.