The best shampoo for thinning hair

Hair can do a lot of things as we age. Some turns gray, some becomes oilier, and some simply disappears. For a number of people, hair becomes thinner and dryer, and styling becomes an issue. Fortunately, there are a number of shampoos on the market today that address the challenges of thinning hair. One approach is to add volume to the hair with natural thickening agents, such as argan oil. Other shampoos stimulate follicles, encouraging healthier hair growth. Shampoos formulated for thinning hair, however, do not always work equally well on all hair types, from dry to oily. You may want to experiment with several brands for the best results.

Shampoos for thinning hair generally promote their volumizing or thickening qualities on the product label. There are other types of shampoo that can have a positive effect on thin or fine hair, even if they are not promoted as such. A professional hairstylist should be able to recommend hair products that address the issue of thinning hair.

If you are in the market for a good shampoo for thinning hair, read our helpful shopping guide. We have compared dozens of shampoos for thinning hair and have compiled a list of promising contenders. Topping our list is the Nioxin Hair Care System 1 for Natural Hair with Light Thinning, a salon-grade shampoo packed with nutrients and botanicals that actually stimulates hair follicles.

Considerations when choosing shampoos for thinning hair

Underlying causes of thinning hair

There are a number of reasons why people develop thinning hair over time. Some simply have finer, thinner hair than others because of the size of their hair follicles. Any shampoo should still work as a cleanser, but shampoos formulated for naturally thin hair also contain thickening agents to help create volume.

However, many people develop thinning hair or even hair loss as a result of other factors. Heredity can often play a role in thinning hair, especially if one or both parents also experienced hair loss, as in male- or female-pattern balding. Genetics can determine if someone is prone to thinning hair over time.

Some people experience thinning hair as a side effect of medications, such as cancer drugs, blood pressure pills or contraceptives. A shampoo formulated for thinning hair can restore some of the thickness lost during treatments. Medical conditions such as lupus, parasitic infections or thyroid imbalances can cause thinning and partial hair losses.

Unmanaged stress can also cause hair to become thinner or even fall out in patches.

Types of thinning-hair shampoo

As with other hair conditions, shampoos for thinning hair are often formulated to address one or two underlying issues. A deep-cleansing shampoo is often recommended for thinning hair because it helps clear out blocked or damaged hair follicles. Stripping away excessive dirt, oil and product residue can also encourage additional hair growth and thickening.

Other shampoos focus on hair thickening and strengthening. This is usually accomplished with the addition of natural protein, moisturizers and vitamin B5, which may be listed as panthenol or pantothenic acid. These thickening shampoos actually add protein to the outer layer of hair and fortify the interior with nutrients. This formulation is designed to address naturally thin or fine hair. A related formula promotes volume through additional ingredients that improve hair texture.

Some shampoos for thinning hair address hair loss at a medicinal level. These shampoos contain active ingredients such as amino acids and antioxidants to stimulate the scalp and follicles. Prescription shampoos may also contain medications such as Rogaine that address underlying health issues.

Price

Because shampoos are packaged in multiple sizes, it may be easier to think in terms of price per ounce. Inexpensive shampoos suitable for thinning hair can be found on store shelves for 60 cents an ounce. Most salon-quality shampoos containing botanicals and vitamins cost between 75 cents and $1.25 an ounce. High-end hair-treatment combinations and medicinal shampoos can cost as much as $1.75 an ounce, and some require a doctor's prescription.

FAQ

Q. I have very thin hair, but I want to add volume. Can I still use styling tools like curling irons or hot rollers?

A. Styling devices designed to generate heat can easily damage thinning hair. Hot oil treatments and perms pose the same risks. If you want to create a high volume hairstyle for a special occasion, you should consult a professional for advice on products.

Q. If I use a special shampoo for thinning hair, do I also have to use a special conditioner?

A. Not necessarily, though if the manufacturer produces a matching shampoo and conditioner set, you should consider using it. You may also want to try a leave-in conditioner, often marketed as a spray. If you use a standard conditioner, avoid applying it near the hair follicles.

Shampoos for thinning hair we recommend

Best of the best: Nioxin's Hair Care System 1 for Natural Hair with Light Thinning

Our take: Nioxin has specialized in thinning-hair products for decades, and this salon-quality shampoo provides essential vitamins, oils and minerals.

What we like: Formula actually improves hair follicle function while removing build-up. Contains a significant amount of botanical ingredients. Moisturizes and conditions thinning hair.

What we dislike: On the expensive side. Some concerns about a sticky residue after application.

Best bang for your buck: Paul Mitchell's Tea Tree Lemon Sage Thickening Shampoo

Our take: If fragrance is a consideration, this product from Paul Mitchell is definitely worth a look. We like the emphasis on natural hair strengtheners.

What we like: Packed with nutritional botanical ingredients. Noticeably thickens hair, improves styling. Very pleasant botanical scent.

What we dislike: Not ideal for coarse or dry hair. Some skin reactions to formula reported.

Choice 3: Redken's High Rise Volume Shampoo

Our take: This salon-quality shampoo's best quality is its long-lasting effects on all types of hair. If you're looking for high volume, this is one to consider.

What we like: Minimal amount of product required for good results. Does not strip away natural hair oils. Does create noticeable fullness.

What we dislike: Chemical or medicinal fragrance. Does not perform well on naturally dry hair.

