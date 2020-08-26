If your hair is dried out due to overprocessing, product fatigue, or everyday exposure to UV rays and pollutants, consider restoring it back to a soft, moisturized mane using a shampoo for dry hair.

Repeated use of regular shampoo ends up stripping hair, which affects its texture and appearance. Shampoos for dry hair aim to protect and restore hair by boosting hydration. They leave strands silky smooth, and depending on the formula, they can aid in building up a natural barrier to improve moisture retention.

Our buying guide will introduce you to different varieties and ingredients to help you find the best shampoo for dry hair. We're also sharing a few recommendations, including our top pick, Bumble and Bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Sulfate-Free Shampoo. This formula delivers salon-quality results with a unique blend of six oils to combat dryness.

Considerations when choosing shampoos for dry hair

Shampoo switch vs. product overhaul

Since it's hard to isolate the root cause of dry hair, it's equally difficult to determine whether dry hair treatment merely requires a shampoo switch or a total product overhaul.

Individuals who have used lower-quality shampoos can experience benefits when they upgrade to one with premium ingredients. If more than one shampoo for dry hair doesn't help, consider using a product system. This comprehensive approach uses a family of products (with complementary ingredients) from the same manufacturer to maximize benefits.

Finding the right formula

Shampoos for dry hair can be divided into a number of subcategories, and results are generally better when you choose the right formula for your hair. There are varieties for colored, permed, damaged, bleached, and curly hair. Many shampoos for dry hair are also categorized by the hair texture they benefit the most.

Popular varieties

Popular varieties of targeted shampoos for dry hair include hydrating, moisturizing, and repair formulas. These terms are used interchangeably; however, they operate in different capacities.

Hydrating formulas absorb moisture to quench dry hair. Moisturizing formulas boost the hair's natural moisture barrier to combat poor water retention. Repair formulas penetrate hair from root to tip and coat strands with protective ingredients. They're effective at minimizing damage from environmental exposure or excessive use of heat styling tools.

Ingredients in shampoos for dry hair

Popular ingredients: Formulas and ingredients vary considerably among manufacturers, though there are many ingredients they share. Panthenol boosts hair's volume and keeps it moisturized. Dimethicone smooths and adds shine to hair by coating it with a protective layer. Argan oil operates as a moisturizer and a repair agent, and keratin leaves hair glossy and helps manage frizz.

Specialty formulas: Formulas geared toward dry hair leave out ingredients that are known to deteriorate color, such as sulfates. Those with sensitive skin or scalps can use hypoallergenic shampoos for dry hair. These formulas are typically free of fragrances, parabens, phthalates, alcohol, formaldehyde, and latex. There are also vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly varieties of shampoos for dry hair.

Price

Drugstore shampoos for dry hair cost $5 to $20, though ingredient quality (and results) are hit or miss. Specialized formulas with premium ingredients used in salons cost $25 to $40 per bottle. High-end varieties that deliver major results may run as high as $50 to $100.

FAQ

Q. How long will it take to see results from a shampoo for dry hair?

A. It can take as little as a single wash to notice a modest improvement. For those with severely damaged hair due to overprocessing, it can take at least a couple weeks to see dramatic changes. It's also important to note that not everyone will see benefits from a specific formula, which is why it's recommended to try more than one.

Q. Will shampoo for dry hair weigh down my hair with all its ingredients?

A. Unfortunately, it's a very common pitfall. There are some volumizing shampoos for dry hair on the market, but these varieties may contain ingredients that dry out hair. To minimize the weighed-down effect at the scalp, consider applying conditioner only to the body and tips of your hair.

Shampoos for dry hair we recommend

Best of the best: Bumble and Bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Our take: Much-loved formula is best known for deep hydration with its six-oil formula.

What we like: Quenches dry, parched hair and controls frizz. Hair looks and feels softer after a couple shampoos.

What we dislike: Replete with heavy hydrating ingredients, so it weighs down hair.

Best bang for your buck: Moroccanoil's Moisture Repair Shampoo

Our take: Formula foregoes harsh chemicals and uses keratin and argan oil to moisturize instead.

What we like: Delivers salon-quality results, especially to chemically-treated hair. So effective, many people don't need to use a conditioner with it.

What we dislike: Not best for those with keratin-treated hair.

Choice 3: Living Proof's Restore Shampoo

Our take: This shampoo restores hair by keeping pollutants at bay, resulting in fewer stripping hair washes.

What we like: Has a soft, silky finish and boosts volume. Free of silicones, sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

What we dislike: Doesn't lather much, and it's hard to rinse out of hair.

