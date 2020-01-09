The best shaker bottle

Pre- and post-workout protein shakes make a big difference in gains. Since you can't always travel with a blender, to make sure you're nourished around the clock, invest in a shaker bottle.

Shaker bottles come with a shaking mechanism, which helps to blend protein and liquid. This unique product combination promotes efficient mixing of your drink, which means no more chalky or chewy protein chunks. With such even consistency, you're able to actually enjoy the flavor and nutritional benefits of your protein shake.

Get ready to add a little groove to your workout routine with a shaker bottle, and read our concise buying guide to find out what type is best for you. Our top pick, Blender Bottle's Justice League Superhero Classic Shaker Bottle, features a superhero design to make you feel like a champion.

Considerations when choosing shaker bottles

Size

The average shaker bottle is 28 ounces. This is ideal for a single serving of protein and the necessary liquid component. There are smaller shakers, closer to 16 ounces, or jumbo ones, which are up to 45 ounces. These are ideal if you want a mini serving or need to double up on your protein intake.

Materials

Shaker bottles are either made of stainless steel or plastic. Stainless steel is durable and insulated but comes with a higher price tag. Plastic bottles can be budget-friendly, but you'll need to invest in those made with food-grade, BPA-free plastic for safe drinking. There are some glass shaker bottles, but since they're somewhat delicate, they're far less popular.

Alternative uses

In addition to their role as a fitness essential, shaker bottles are versatile mixing accessories. Many people use them in a pinch to mix smoothies, salad dressings, or pancake batter. Shaker bottles can also be used as everyday water bottles.

Main features

Lid

The most common lid styles are twist-off and pop-top spouts. Regardless of the lid style, if you want to prevent leaks, you need one that closes securely. While it's not recommended to turn a full bottle upside down, the lid shouldn't burst open or leak if accidentally knocked over.

Walls

Shaker bottles typically have thicker walls than regular water bottles. This feature toughens up the bottle to withstand the knocking about inside of the shaker ball. Top-quality shaker bottles won't be dented or scratched by the ball, whereas poor-quality bottles show signs of wear after a handful of uses.

Mixing mechanism

As per their name, shaker balls are the most common mixing mechanism in shaker bottles. This wire or mesh globe has holes large enough for larger particles and substances to pass through, such as peanut butter or chunks of ice. More often than not, the ball is made of either top-quality stainless steel or food-grade plastic.

Other bottles may use blades or mesh to thoroughly mix the protein powder into the liquid.

Price

Entry-level shaker bottles cost $10 and below, but the quality is modest at best. For well-designed, leak-free bottles, expect to spend $20 to $30. If you're looking for high-grade materials that will last for years, you'll need to spend closer to $40 on a shaker bottle.

FAQ

Q. Are shaker bottles microwave safe?

A. While they're made from durable materials, generally speaking, you shouldn't put them in the microwave if they have a metal shaker ball or other metal components. For the most part, stick to mixing cold drinks and liquids in shaker bottles. With that said, most people prefer cold drinks for refreshment and nourishment before and after workouts anyway.

Q. I have a jumbo (45-ounce) shaker bottle, but I rarely fill it to capacity. Should I downsize to a smaller one?

A. If you're perfectly comfortable carrying it around, there's no need to buy a new bottle. If you do downsize your bottle, keep your jumbo shaker in the kitchen for mixing other foods and drinks instead of using a blender.

Shaker bottles we recommend

Best of the best: Blender Bottle's Justice League Superhero Classic Shaker Bottle

Our take: A brightly-colored bottle with logos from your favorite superheroes.

What we like: Materials are dishwasher safe. Cap snaps closed securely to prevent leaks.

What we dislike: Love the superhero logos, but they cost more than the brand's plain bottles.

Best bang for your buck: BOTTLED JOY's Protein Shaker Bottle

Our take: Affordable option for a shaker bottle. Comes in eight colors.

What we like: Plastic mixer ball and bottle are dishwasher safe. Ergonomic grip.

What we dislike: Bottle needs to be adequately tightened to prevent leaks.

Choice 3: Hydra Cup's Dual Threat Shaker Bottle

Our take: Two-in-one design lets you keep two different drinks in the same bottle.

What we like: Ideal for those who need pre- and post-workout drinks. BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and made in the USA.

What we dislike: Only 14-ounce liquid capacity on each side.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

