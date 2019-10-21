The best sewing machine for beginners

Budding fashion designer or crafty DIY'er? Once you enter the world of design, there's no looking back. Sewing machines for beginners are essential tools to let your creativity unfold.

These sewing machines are designed to take on a variety of projects given their unique assortment of features. Simply adjust stitch length, tension, or speed to suit your project and level of comfort. With most machines, you also receive attachments that make sewing thicker fabric easier, as well as those to create button holes. Don't worry about making mistakes in the beginning -- after all, that's what the seam ripper is for.

Before you pick a fun project, make sure you take a look at our buying guide to choose the best sewing machine. We're including our top pick, Janome's Magnolia 7318, which is easy to learn on and, once you advance, there are plenty of fun features to explore.

Considerations when choosing sewing machines for beginners

Types of sewing machines

Mechanical sewing machines

With mechanical machines, you adjust settings with dials, knobs, or levers. Since their design is relatively simple, mechanical sewing machines tend to be less expensive than computerized ones. While they don't offer as many bells and whistles when it comes to stitch options, you can still do plenty of projects with them.

Computerized sewing machines

Computerized machines adjust settings with buttons and, in some machines, they're programmable. They offer five to 10 times as many stitches as mechanical machines -- to mention just some of the bells and whistles. Computerized machines come with a bigger price tag, but it's worth considering as a versatile model for beginners as well as intermediate sewers.

Electric vs. battery

The majority of tabletop sewing machines are electric, so you have to set up near an outlet. For the most part, power cords on these are three feet long. Handheld and some mini tabletop machines are battery-powered. They're convenient for travel or use in a pinch, but battery drains quickly and they can't handle much beyond simple hems.

Features

Stitches

Sewing machines are equipped with between five and 150 stitch styles, depending on how advanced they are. Some are artistic, whereas others are functional and best-suited for sewing certain fabrics and textiles. You can also adjust the length and width of the stitches, which is really determined by the material.

Drop-in bobbin

The drop-in bobbin is located beneath the clear plate on the sewing machine. You're able to view the bobbin at all times, which means you can catch any issues like loose bobbins or rogue threads before they become difficult to manage.

Automatic threader

The automatic threader feature lets the needle drop into the bobbin for threading. Once you've threaded (which takes no more than a second or two), you're ready to sew. This feature is helpful for beginners so they're able to get past setup more quickly and dive into projects.

Speed control

The speed of a sewing machine is controlled by a foot pedal -- the more you press down, the faster it goes. Seasoned sewers are more comfortable at fast speeds, where beginners take it slow to get their bearings. When it comes to intricate stitches or designs, all sewers slow down a little bit for the sake of precision.

Tension adjustment

This feature controls how tight thread is pulled as it feeds through the needle. You need to adjust it for every project, so definitely take time familiarizing yourself with it. Fabric, thread, and stitch type all play a role in tension selection.

Price

Handheld and mini sewing machines cost less than $50 but can't handle thick fabric or major projects. Mid-range machines cost between $50 and $150, and these are equipped with a decent stitch selection, automatic threader, and a few bells and whistles. For more advanced machines, computerized models with an impressive feature assortment cost up to $300.

FAQ

Q. Will my sewing machine come with any accessories out of the box?

A. Yes, you usually receive mini tools, notions, and bobbins, some of which are already threaded. Some machines also come with full-size thread, project books, or additional presser feet.

Q. I'm really struggling with setting up my sewing machine. What can I do?

A. A good place to start is watching tutorial videos by your machine's manufacturer. You can also enroll in a beginner sewing course. If you're an auditory learner, call the manufacturer and ask a customer service agent to walk you through threading the bobbin.

Sewing machines for beginners we recommend

Best of the best: Janome's Magnolia 7318 Sewing Machine

Our take: Nifty beginner machine with clear dials and adjustments from a reputable brand.

What we like: Easy to operate. Includes additional feet to accommodate thick or layered fabric. Decent weight and stays put during use.

What we dislike: Can handle a fair amount of thick layers, but not ideal for stacked material.

Best bang for your buck: Singer's 1304 Start Free-Arm Sewing Machine for Beginners

Our take: Simple and straightforward machine from an industry leader. Affordable and will last for years.

What we like: Six basic stitches. Hassle-free, easy-to-read manual dials which receive high marks from true beginners.

What we dislike: Can be outgrown quickly if you're taking on larger projects. Threading isn't always easy.

Choice 3: Brother's CS-6000i 60-Stitch Computerized Sewing Machine

Our take: Computerized model boasts impressive stitch options. Excellent choice for beginners who want to uplevel their skill set.

What we like: Plenty of adjustability options like top speed, drop feed, and tension. Comes with a few feet. Perfect for quilters.

What we dislike: Tension can be difficult to adjust. Requires regular cleaning so dust doesn't corrupt the machine.

