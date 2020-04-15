The best serrated utility knife

A good serrated utility knife can cut almost anything, from soft tomatoes to the hardest of cheeses. It does a great job of filling that gap between a small paring knife and a large chef's knife. However, there's considerable variation in what's available.

We have been looking at the choices in some detail to help you find the best one for your needs. At the end of our buying guide, you'll find reviews of our favorites, including our top pick, Shun's Classic 6-Inch Serrated Utility Knife. While it's quite an investment, it's made from some of the best knife steel in the world and has a balance and sharpness that very few rival.

Considerations when choosing serrated utility knives

Blade

Let's start with the blade. While they're invariably some kind of stainless steel, the type and how they're formed makes a huge difference. An inexpensive serrated utility knife is punched out of sheet steel. There's nothing wrong with that, but forged steel is stronger and stiffer, so the blade is less likely to flex. Forged steel also tends to have a higher carbon content -- it's called HC steel, among other names. This makes it harder, so it stays sharp longer. High carbon steel on its own will rust, so chromium is added, resulting in high carbon stainless.

Some steels are identified by numbers, with VG10 and VG Max among the best available. Though rare, a few knives are made from laminated steel. It's a similar technique to the one used to make Samurai swords and can give incredible sharpness.

Serrated utility knives with ceramic blades are also popular. They're made by compressing powder at high temperatures (usually zirconium, which is as hard as diamonds). Sharpness and edge retention is excellent, but they can be brittle. This makes them great for soft fruits, but not so good for hard substances. If you're inclined to lever the blade as you work, you might snap a ceramic knife.

Handle

Handles can be anything from low-quality plastic to high-grade hardwoods. The former puts up with oils and water and generally poor treatment, but doesn't feel that nice. Hardwoods are great in the hand, but not as durable. Some high-end knives inject hardwood with resin, giving you the best of both worlds.

How far the blade goes into the handle has an impact on durability and overall balance. The best serrated utility knives have what's called a "full tang," where the back end of the blade goes almost all the way through the handle. These are often -- though not always -- indicated by steel pins through the handle.

Serrations

The actual serrations come in a variety of shapes and styles, and manufacturers frequently claim their pattern is better than a rival's. Teeth set closer together give a cleaner cut than those widely spaced but do so more slowly (though it depends what you're cutting). In theory, a scalloped tooth creates less friction. However, in practical terms it's the sharpness -- and therefore, steel quality -- that make most difference.

Price

Buying an inexpensive serrated utility knife doesn't mean you're getting a bad product, and there's a good array of well-made tools at $12 to $15. If you want a chef-quality knife with better weight and balance, you can pay somewhere between $35 and $60. Not many exceed this, though the very best German and Japanese knives can be over $100.

FAQ

Q. Is it difficult to sharpen a serrated utility knife?

A. The easiest way is with a sharpener specifically designed for the task. There are several available and they aren't expensive. You could do it with a round file or a knife steel, but it takes a fair bit of patience.

Q. Is a serrated utility knife dishwasher-safe?

A. Although the maker might say it is, it's not recommended. Other items could damage the blade, especially if it's ceramic. Using a nonabrasive cloth and warm, soapy water is safer and will probably prolong the life of your knife.

Serrated utility knives we recommend

Best of the best: Shun's Classic 6-Inch Serrated Utility Knife

Our take: Six inches of razor-sharp premium Japanese steel.

What we like: Extremely hard VG-Max steel produces a fine blade that stays sharp longer. Comfortable, easy-clean, resin-infused hardwood handle. Superb balance.

What we dislike: Expensive, but among the very best available.

Best bang for your buck: OXO's Good Grips Pro 5-Inch Serrated Utility Knife

Our take: A 5-inch stainless steel model at a remarkably affordable price.

What we like: Forged high carbon steel with full tang. Good balance, with a contoured handle for firm, comfortable hold. Good edge retention.

What we dislike: A little light in the hand. Occasional manufacturing flaws.

Choice 3: Victorinox's Swiss Classic 4-Piece Utility Knife Set

Our take: A 4-piece set from the company that invented the Swiss army knife.

What we like: Very sharp and stay that way for a long time. 4-inch blades offer good versatility. Excellent value.

What we dislike: Plastic handles. Not everyone likes the rounded ends.

