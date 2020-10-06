The best serger of 2020

While saying that a serger is not absolutely essential for sewing may be true, it's comparable to saying a car is not absolutely essential for travel -- you eventually get to where you're going, it will just take much longer and be considerably more difficult. This is why so many individuals choose to purchase a serger.

But sergers are complex machines. If you're not familiar with them, how do you know which one is best?

Each year, we reevaluate the market to find sergers you can purchase with confidence. This year, our list includes two fresh entries. To learn which model stayed on our list and which are new picks, keep reading.

Best sergers of 2020

1. Juki MO-1000 Serger: Sure to make your sewing easier, this feature-packed deluxe serger is our new top choice for 2020.

2. Brother 1034D Heavy-Duty Serger: This remarkably affordable machine has a number of features typically only found on higher-priced models, which makes it a returning favorite for 2020.

3. Singer 14T9668DC Professional Serger: This flexible machine is highly adaptable and is able to handle an extensive range of sewing needs, which is why it makes our short list this year.

What you need to know before buying a serger

While it may seem like there's an overwhelming degree of variety between sergers, if you break them down to examine just a few key features, it can help you better understand what to look for. For example, one of the most obvious differences between sergers is the number of threads the machine can use; most often, this ranges from 2 to 5. To get main overlock stitches, you need a model with 3/4 thread stitch ability. Adding 2 gives you the ability to create a wider variety of stitches, such as a 2-thread rolled hem. If you want the best, ready-to-wear stitch (a 3-thread overlocked edge with 2-thread chain stitch), you need 5-stitch thread ability.

When you have 3 or 4 threads to install on a serger, the ease (or difficulty) with which that task can be done can drastically change how much you enjoy using your machine. Any feature, whether it's simply a color-coded diagram or an instructional DVD, is helpful. Ideally, automatic threading is the way to go. Unfortunately, this option is usually only found on higher-end models.

When it comes to performance, however, the most crucial feature on a serger is arguably the differential feed. This controls the speed at which the fabric passes beneath the presser foot. In the hands of an experienced operator, this allows the machine to create seams without pulling or stretching. Alternatively, it can be used to create gathers.

The last element we're taking a look at is cost. While lower-priced models (less than $400) may fit more easily into your budget, most people are happier with a model in the mid-range ($600 to $800) because of the number of thread spools and ease of threading. If you want the best of the best, you're looking at a serger that costs over $1,000.

FAQ

Q. How is a serger different from a sewing machine?

A. A sewing machine uses two threads, a needle, and a bobbin to create a stitch. A serger, on the other hand, doesn't have a bobbin and it typically uses three to five threads. It also has a number of loopers that are used to create seams. Additionally, a serger features blades that cut the fabric as you work.

Q. What is the primary function of a serger?

A. In the hands of an experienced individual, a serger can do almost as much as a sewing machine. However, the primary function of a serger is to create professional edges that resist fraying. It's also used for joining two pieces of fabric together and tends to create an extremely durable but somewhat stretchable seam, making it great for knits.

In-depth reviews for best sergers

Best of the best: Juki MO-1000 Serger

What we like: This serger features air-powered automatic needle threading at the push of a button and an adjustable differential feed to create flawless finishes. The 5-year mechanical warranty and 2-year electrical warranty add peace of mind.

What we dislike: This machine is priced for the serious user.

Best bang for your buck: Brother 1034D Heavy-Duty Serger

What we like: This durable model has a metal frame and 3/4 stitch thread ability. It's tough enough to handle even multiple layers of denim and uses a color-coded guide to facilitate threading.

What we dislike: The quality control may not be as consistent as desired, so rarely a faulty unit may slip through.

Choice 3: Singer 14T9668DC Professional Serger

What we like: At 1,300 stitches per minute, this capable machine allows you to work at a brisk pace. Since this model has 2/3/4/5 thread ability, you can be sure to get the perfect stitch for each task.

What we dislike: This versatile machine can perform an expansive variety of stitches, but it has a steep learning curve for novices.

