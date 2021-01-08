The best Sennheiser headphone

When searching for new headphones, it's natural to want excellent audio quality and comfort at a reasonable price. Sennheiser headphones are known for their quality, with a range of options for everyone from casual listeners to professional musicians and producers.

This guide contains all the basics you need to know before selecting your new Sennheiser headphones. We've included some of our top models, like Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Headphones, which are quality wireless noise-canceling headphones with an impressive battery life.

Considerations when choosing Sennheiser headphones

Headphone type

There are two primary types of Sennheiser headphones: compact earbuds that sit inside the ear and large over-ear headphones. Of those over-ear models, the majority have large ear cups that sit completely around the ears, but some inexpensive options have smaller ear cups that sit on top of the ears. The latter aren't so effective at noise cancellation or at preventing sound from leaking out of the headphones, potentially distracting those around you.

Earbuds are affordable and convenient for carrying around with you if you don't have a bag with space for large headphones when they're not in use. However, they don’t have the sound quality of over-ear headphones, since the large size means there's more room to fit quality speakers and drivers.

Wired vs. wireless

There was a time when all headphones were wired, but now wireless options are overtaking them in popularity. Wireless headphones are convenient to use, and they avoid issues like tangled wires or gradual pressure pulling the wiring out of place and affecting the performance of the headphones. Some people still prefer wired options, however, since they work on all kinds of devices — even those without Bluetooth — and they don't need charging.

Features

Open back

While the majority of Sennheiser headphones have closed back ear cups, you can find a handful of open back models, featuring a mesh back to the ear cup. Not only does the breathability of the mesh back keep your ears from getting too hot, it improves audio quality by producing a more open sound and allowing for a larger choice of high-end drivers. They aren't great for using at work or on the bus, however, since the open back allows more sound to leak out.

Noise cancellation

If you tend to listen to music in loud areas, you could do with a pair of noise-canceling headphones. Sennheiser uses its own active noise-canceling technology to detect and block out ambient sounds around you.

Price

The majority of Sennheiser headphones cost somewhere between $20 and $400, though some high-end studio-quality Sennheiser headphones cost as much as $1,500. We haven't included Sennheiser's Orpheus headphones in this price range, which are supposedly the best headphones ever made, costing $55,000.

FAQ

Q. What does the term "soundstage" mean?

A. Soundstage means that headphones give you a sense of direction and space when you're listening to audio, much like you'd get if you were listening to music live on stage. Some Sennheiser headphones have excellent soundstage — primarily open backed models, but also some large over-ear headphones. Earbuds give you the worst soundstage of all headphones, since the speakers are right in your ear with no space for the soundwaves to bounce around.

Q. What's the battery life of wireless Sennheiser headphones?

A. The main downside of wireless headphones is that you need to remember to charge them. Luckily, Sennheiser's wireless offerings tend to have decent battery lives, so it doesn't matter if you forget to put them on charge for a night or two. Even basic wireless Sennheiser earbuds have a battery life of around 20 hours of continuous play time, while high-end over-ear headphones can play audio for up to 30 hours before they need recharging.

Sennheiser headphones we recommend

Best of the best: Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Headphones

Our take: These top-notch headphones sound great and feature adaptive noise-canceling technology.

What we like: Well-padded and comfortable to wear. 30-hour battery life. Triple microphone array so they're also great for taking and making calls.

What we dislike: Complaints of occasional wireless connection dropout.

Best bang for your buck: Sennheiser CX300S Wired Headphones

Our take: Highly affordable earbuds ideal for anyone who doesn't like the bulk or the cost of over-ear models.

What we like: Enhanced bass for rich lows. Comes with a range of earbud tips in different sizes. Noise isolation improves listening experience. Built-in microphone.

What we dislike: Some report that the buds can fall off.

Choice 3: Sennheiser HD280PRO Headphones

Our take: Excellent audio quality with an extended frequency response for warm, natural sound.

What we like: Robust with swivel cups for easier storage. Offers accurate, linear sound reproduction. You can replace the padding and audio cord to extend their lifespan.

What we dislike: Some buyers find them a little snug.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.