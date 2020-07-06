The best senior dog food

As your dog gets older, you may notice her slowing down. While she's never going to be a sprightly puppy again, a quality senior dog food can increase energy levels, lessen joint pain, and put the bounce back into your elderly dog's life.

We've gathered all the most vital information about senior dog food to help you choose the best formula for your canine companion. At the end of this article, we've included a handful of recommendations, such as our favorite senior dog food, Nutro Ultra Senior Dry Dog Food. It offers a superfood blend to keep your dog healthy throughout her golden years.

Considerations when choosing senior dog foods

Senior dog dietary needs

Senior dog foods are specially formulated to meet the dietary needs of the average senior dog. Of course, all dogs are individuals, so there are some cases in which senior dog food might not tick all the right boxes for your older dog.

As a rule, senior dogs put on weight more easily, so many senior dog foods are lower in calories, gram for gram, to help your dog maintain a healthy weight without needing to reduce her portion size.

Senior dogs can also benefit from a high-fiber diet to help improve digestive health and additives, such as glucosamine and chondroitin, to improve joint health and reduce joint stiffness and pain.

Food type

Almost all senior dog food on the market is either canned wet food or dry kibble, though you may occasionally come across a raw or freeze-dried senior formula.

Wet dog food is often more palatable to dogs than dry food, so it's great for senior dogs who are lacking in appetite or those with dental troubles who struggle with dry food. It can be expensive, though, especially when feeding a large dog.

Dry dog food is more convenient to store and feed, and less expensive than wet food (though there's a large difference in price between poor-quality and top-quality dry foods). It's a food choice for dogs who like to pick at their food throughout the day rather than eat it all in one go, since wet food can go rancid if left out.

Features

Artificial additives

Ideally, you should avoid senior dog foods that contain artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Not only can some of these artificial additives be bad for dogs' health, but they're often a sign of a generally low-quality food.

Protein sources

Either fresh meat or a single source meal (such as "chicken meal" or "salmon meal" not "meat meal") should be the number one ingredient in your chosen dog food. It's best to avoid foods that contain meat by-products.

Price

Expect to pay anywhere between $20 and $60 for a bag of dry senior dog food or a case of wet food. However, you'll need to check the price per pound or ounce to compare the cost of various brands because package sizes vary.

FAQ

Q. Do all senior dogs need senior dog food?

A. There's no reason why you need to switch your dog to a senior dog food just because she's getting on in years. If she's still thriving on her current adult food, it's best to stick with it. If you're noticing her slowing down, getting stiff joints, or suffering from a dull coat, you may want to consider switching to a senior dog food.

Q. Should I choose grain-free food for my senior dog?

A. In recent years, grain-free dog foods have become increasingly popular, with many pet parents believing they're healthier. However, recent studies suggest that grain-free dog foods may be detrimental to heart health, so your four-legged friend is better off eating a formula packed with healthy whole grains, unless she's allergic to grains (which is a rare allergy in dogs).

Senior dog foods we recommend

Best of the best: Nutro's Ultra Senior Dry Dog Food

Our take: Made from a trio of protein and a superfood blend to keep dogs feeling lively well into their senior years.

What we like: Contains natural sources of glucosamine and chondroitin for joint health. Free from by-products and artificial additives. Plenty of fiber for digestion.

What we dislike: A few buyers have received moldy bags, but this seems to be a rare complaint.

Best bang for your buck: Purina ONE's SmartBlend Vibrant Maturity Senior 7+ Formula Dog Food

Our take: Not the highest-quality food on the market but a decent choice if you have a limited budget.

What we like: Contains antioxidants, which disarm free radicals. Source of glucosamine for joint health. Tasty meaty morsels make food more palatable.

What we dislike: Some ethical issues surrounding Nestlé-owned Purina.

Choice 3: Wellness' Complete Health Natural Dry Senior Dog Food

Our take: A high-quality dry food that contains "super nutrients" for senior dogs.

What we like: Guaranteed levels of chondroitin and glucosamine. Contains ingredients to boost immunity and digestive health. Gives dogs healthy skin and coat.

What we dislike: On the pricey side.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.