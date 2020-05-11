The best semi-permanent hair color

Semi-permanent hair dye is a great way to cover up grays, test drive a new hair color, or freshen up your existing color without the expense of a salon visit. Each application of semi-permanent hair color lasts around eight to 12 shampoos.

Our buying guide can help you find the right semi-permanent hair color for you based on factors like ease of application, your hair texture, and how well your final results will match up with the image on the box. We also share our top recommendations at the end, such as the deep-moisturizing, cruelty-free DPHUE Gloss+ Semi-permanent Hair Color and Deep Conditioner.

Considerations when choosing semi-permanent hair color

Longevity

The majority of semi-permanent hair colors last around six weeks -- or sometimes longer if you shampoo your hair less often. Steer clear of brands that fade before that six-week benchmark (unless you're looking for a very quick color experiment), since frequent application can lead to hair damage.

Hair color

Your own hair color plays a big role in whether or not your results match the color on the box. If you have light hair, you should be able to achieve a darker color very easily. However, if you have darker hair and apply a lighter hue, expect to add more subtle notes of color, and know that your results won't ever be lighter than your current hair color.

Hair texture

Coarse or curly hair is usually more porous, which means it's likely to absorb color more quickly and produce cooler undertones. Finer, straight hair is just the opposite and creates warmer undertones. You may want to choose a shade of semi-permanent hair color that's slightly warmer or cooler than your intended results to balance these undertones.

Features

Application process

No matter which semi-permanent hair color you choose, it comes with instructions. Some brands include helpful gloves, application brushes, or a pointed bottle tip for easy application. You don't need to bother with a developer or mixing bowls (unlike permanent hair color), since semi-permanent color can be applied straight out of the bottle.

Sulfates and parabens

Semi-permanent hair color brands that contain sulfates and parabens create a cleaner, sudsier feel at first but can dry out or irritate skin and hair in the long run. Several semi-permanent hair color options are sulfate- and paraben-free.

Price

You can find semi-permanent hair color for as little as $8 and as much as $40. Budget options tend to fade more quickly and pack more surprises in terms of actual color results, while options on the pricier end of the spectrum tend to be paraben- and sulfate-free salon-quality colors that hydrate and deep condition hair.

FAQ

Q. How can I keep my semi-permanent hair color vibrant for as long as possible?

A. To keep your semi-permanent hair color rich and vibrant, wait 48 hours to shampoo your hair after the first color application (just rinse with lukewarm water). You can also help your color stay vibrant by using a heat protectant before heat styling your hair, and air drying instead of blow drying whenever possible.

Q. What makes semi-permanent hair color different from permanent hair color?

A. Semi-permanent color coats your hair in a color "gloss" and doesn't permeate the hair shaft. Permanent color must be mixed with a developing agent to open up the hair shaft and deposit color inside, leading to longer-lasting results -- but more hair damage.

Semi-permanent hair color we recommend

Best of the best: DPHUE Gloss+ Semi-permanent Hair Color and Deep Conditioner

Our take: Salon-quality, deep-conditioning color that leaves hair soft and shiny.

What we like: Cruelty-free. No harsh or damaging ingredients. Easy-to-use pump bottle. Fast results. Deep conditions hair, leaving it moisturized and soft.

What we dislike: Some shades deliver unanticipated results, particularly copper.

Best bang for your buck: John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Luminous Color Glaze

Our take: Tried-and-true budget option from a trusted name in hair color.

What we like: Rave reviews from return customers. Good gray coverage for a semi-permanent color. Moisturizes hair in addition to coloring.

What we dislike: Can leave stains on surfaces and skin.

Choice 3: Good Dye Young's Semi-Permanent Hair Color

Our take: Quality, highly pigmented semi-permanent color with bright, trendy shades.

What we like: Wide variety of playful, fun shades, including some neon options. Colors fade gracefully. Smells great. Includes essential oils for shiny, moisturized hair. Cruelty-free.

What we dislike: Concentrated pigment can result in temporarily stained showers and sinks.

