Best self-care products for sheltering-in-place

We're all dealing with added stressors right now and it's important to remember to take the time to look after ourselves.

Self-care is not one-size-fits-all. Many of us consider our exercise or skincare routine to be vital to our wellbeing. For some, self-care means waking up early and taking some much-needed me-time before the start of a hectic day. For others, self-care is in the little things, like making sure to drink enough water.

Whatever self-care looks like for you, it's important to take the time to check in with yourself right now.

Here's how our staff is taking care of themselves at home right now.

Exercising at home

Fitness Gear Pro Level 3 Resistance Tube Kit

Over the past few weeks, our designer has been putting their resistance bands to the test. Affordable, multifunctional, and easy to store, these bands have been a welcomed addition to their home gym. Resistance bands can be incorporated into a variety of exercises from pilates and barre to HIIT circuits. If you're having mobility issues, resistance bands can also support a number of physical therapy exercises as well.

Best for: Those looking for affordable gym equipment that can be used to work lots of muscle groups, and those who don't have a lot of space to exercise at home.

Kinetic Rock and Roll Smart 2 Trainer

Our editorial assistant is an avid cyclist. They've taken to cycling indoors with a bike trainer while sheltering-in-place. This Kinetic Trainer is about as close as you can get to the feeling of riding on the road, as it simulates forward movement and momentum in a way that stationary bike machines can't. Putting their bike on this stationary trainer allows our editorial assistant to get in an intense exercise without leaving the house.

Best for: Serious cyclists looking to stay active while at home.

Taking time for recovery

Trigger Point Core Mini Foam Roller

Spending some quality time with a foam roller has helped one of our editors with muscle recovery. After a difficult exercise, foam rolling can be an effective way to work into those tight muscles and aid with recovery. Our editor likes that this compact option is a nice size for at-home recovery.

Best for: Beginner to experienced athletes looking to recover faster.

PayMakar MVP Percussion Massager

Our head of business development swears by the PayMakar MVP Percussion Massager for at-home deep tissue massages and workout recovery. This professional-grade massage gun comes with six speeds to help you get to the exact intensity of massage your muscles need. It also comes with six interchangeable massage heads to work different parts of your body.

Best for: Serious athletes and those who require deep-tissue work to manage tight muscles and trigger points.

Pampering your skin

Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel

Our chief content officer has been putting their feet up, quite literally, and unwinding with an exfoliating foot peel. Designed to alleviate dry skin and leave your feet feeling soft and hydrated, this foot peel works so well for some that they're left pulling sheets of dead skin off their feet. Our chief content officer says it's gross, but it works.

Best for: Those who would normally frequent nail salons, those with hard-to-manage calluses, and those who can handle the ick factor.

Sephora Collection Face Masks

If you're looking to pamper your skin on a budget, one of our writers recommends all of the Sephora Collection face masks. They like that these vegan and paraben-, sulfates- and phthalates-free masks are affordable. Each mask is formulated for a certain function, from ultra-moisturizing and brightening to mattifying and anti-blemish.

Best for: Those looking for affordable or vegan skincare options.

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

If you're looking to give your under-eye area a little love during your skincare routine, steal a trick from one of our writers. The Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are designed to reduce puffiness and deliver intense hydration to your skin in around 10 minutes. Each tube holds 30 pairs of patches packed with hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen that should last you around six months.

Best for: Those wanting to give their skin a firmer look.

Herbivore Botanicals Jasmine Glowing Hydration Body Oil

Another writer loves Herbivore Botanical's Jasmine Glowing Hydration Body Oil for its subtle jasmine fragrance. Formulated with jasmine sambac oil, camellia flower oil, and grapeseed oil, this body oil easily absorbs into skin and works to promote elasticity and an even skin tone. The subtle jasmine scent will go away after a while so this oil is a great option for aiding in meditation or lulling you to sleep.

Best for: Those use scent to help them relax.

Kiehl's Facial Fuel Sunscreen with SPF 20

Our editorial manager is a big fan of applying daily sun protection, particularly when walking their dog and exercising outside. They use Kiehl's Facial Fuel with SPF 20 every morning to keep their skin moisturized and protected from UV rays. This lotion is formulated with vitamins C and E and is paraben-free.

Best for: Everyday use.

Achieving hydrated hair

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

For some, knowing and feeling that their hair is healthy and strong can be a real source of pride and comfort. If the health of your hair is important to you, one of our writers recommends Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 to nourish hair from the inside out. Olaplex is a three-part treatment designed to repair damaged hair, and this is the third step of the process. It's formulated with conditioning agents that work together to strengthen and protect hair structure and restore the look of healthy hair, whether you use it with the other two steps or alone.

Best for: Those with dyed or damaged hair.

Jack Black Beard Oil

One of our testers has grown out their beard and has been using Jack Black Beard Oil to keep their facial hair and skin well-nourished and hydrated. They rub two or three drops of beard oil into their beard with an upward motion, making sure to rub the oil into the skin underneath as well. It's free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

Best for: Those looking to add some hydration to their beard.

Cooking for comfort and joy

Sur La Table Professional Nonstick Wok

Cooking can be an excellent way to take your mind off of stressors at hand and immerse yourself in your favorite comfort foods. One of our photographers has been getting a lot of use out of their wok over the past month. Stir-fries are their favorite dish, and this handy tool allows them to cook a variety of stir-fry recipes with ease. For those new to home cooking, a stir-fry can be a great place to learn how to layer flavors and make a delicious dish for you and your loved ones.

Best for: Those who love Asian food and those new to home cooking.

Making time for the little things

Primula Flavor It 2.9-qt. Infuser Pitcher

Our editorial director uses this infuser pitcher every day. They say that putting new infusions (cucumber, lime, and mint is a favorite) into the diffuser each day helps them drink more water. It can be fun to come up with new flavors, like ginger mango or a combination of citrus and loose tea.

Best for: Those looking to drink more water.

Voluspa White Cypress Glass Jar Candle

This White Cypress Voluspa candle helps our product manager relax and switch gears after a day of working from home. Its ornate jar gives this light smelling, evergreen-scented candle an added touch of elegance. It's also an attractive addition to any bathroom or bedside table.

Best for: Those who love candles and those hoping to relax at home.

Practicing mindfulness wherever you are

Centr

One of our photographers relies on the Centr app to guide meditations and fitness from home. Centr is actor Chris Hemsworth's lifestyle app, which offers fitness classes, mindfulness exercises, and healthy meal plans. Our photographer likes that Centr provides curated fitness and mindfulness exercises so they can stop sifting through all of the available options and get down to the business of taking care of their body and mind.

Best for: Those who are tired of sifting through exercise and mindfulness options.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.