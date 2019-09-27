The best sectional sofa

Sectional sofas are more versatile than they look at first glance. It's almost like having two attached love seats that fit into a space that wouldn't typically accommodate two separate love seats. A sectional simply invites you to drape yourself over the plush cushions in pure comfort.

There are many sectional sofa configurations and sizes available. Our buying guide helps you find the best shape and size for your space and needs, including our favorite, the exceptionally designed and constructed Stone and Beam Carrigan Modern Sectional Sofa Couch With Slipcover, which looks like it fell right out of the Pottery Barn catalog.

Considerations when choosing sectional sofas

Sectionals come in various configurations to fit all types of layouts. Configurations include L- and U-shaped sofas; semi-circular sofas, which eliminate the corner piece; a pit sectional with a large ottoman that "fills in" the space to create a huge seating area; or modular sections where you can rearrange the pieces to create any number of configurations. What you choose depends on the size of your space, your moving plans or habits, and your style preference.

It's a misperception that sectional sofas are large and only ideal for oversized spaces. Sectional sofas come in all sizes to fit everything from compact rooms to open-plan areas. For example, a space-saving chaise sectional may measure about 78 inches wide (side to side), complete with a chaise lounge. Another example would be a larger L-shaped sectional measuring about 94 inches wide (side to side) on one side and 81 inches wide on the opposite side.

Features

Reclining sectionals are a bit like ganged recliners. They're attached to create a sectional, complete with cup holders, storage compartments, lighting, and chargers to make your living space a complete destination. Some sectionals may include only one reclining section or all may be reclining sections. Reclining parts of sectionals coordinate so when reclining, the footrests won't bang into one another.

A sleeper sectional may open up on one side only to reveal a bed. The L-shape side that doesn't open up actually creates a larger sleeping surface just by its juxtaposition next to the opened mattress.

Some sectionals have chaises that take the place of an ottoman. Some sectionals with chaise lounges flip open to reveal ample storage for toys, magazines, and throws and blankets. It's one of the best-kept storage secrets of organized homes. Some hinged storage compartments are hidden underneath a removable chaise cushion. Some storage compartments are accessible when you lift the chaise cushion itself.

Price

A sectional sofa under $300 will be simple with two cushions and a short chaise. You can even get an inflatable sectional for $60. From $300 to $1,000, sectionals increase in size, configuration, and available styles, many with contemporary, straight lines, and box arms. Expensive sectionals from $1,000 and up are large with multiple sections and covered in velvets or other non-microfiber materials.

FAQ

Q. What is a right-hand facing or left-hand facing sectional?

A. Imagine you're standing in front of your sectional sofa, facing it. Sectionals are either left-hand facing or right-hand facing, referring to which side of the sofa you'd prefer to have an arm and/or an extended chaise. Or you could go armless. If you want an arm and/or chaise to be placed on the right side of the sofa as you're facing the sofa, select a right-hand facing sectional sofa. If you envision an arm and/or chaise on the left side of the sofa as you're facing the sofa, choose a left-hand facing sectional sofa. (Don't decide this while sitting on the sofa or you may end up with the wrong configuration.) It helps to either draw up a rough floor plan or use tape to lay out the exact shape and size on the floor where you intend to place the sofa. That way, you can see if the chaise will be in the way of any doorways or openings.

Q. Do I need to put a sectional against the wall or in a corner?

A. Absolutely not. If your space accommodates it, why not float a chaise or an L- or U-shaped sectional away from the wall or in the middle of the room? A sectional breaks up the expansive space of an open floor plan by creating a room or seating area within the larger footprint. If you want to have a free-floating sectional in your room, put a console table against the back of the sofa and an area rug underneath the piece to visually anchor the furniture to the spot where it sits.

Sectional sofas we recommend

Best of the best: Stone and Beam Carrigan Modern Sectional Sofa Couch With Slipcover

Our take: A favorite hidden gem private-label brand of upholstered furniture from Amazon includes this durable, handsome sectional.

What we like: Is it Pottery Barn or Stone and Beam? It's hard to tell, thanks to the handsome neutral cotton fabric choices, solid hardwood frame, removable slipcovers with a kick pleat, and reversible cushions.

What we dislike: Arms could use more padding and seat cushions are a bit too firm for some.

Best bang for your buck: Homelegance Phelps Contemporary

Our take: Amazing price for a modern, compact sectional and chaise lounge, perfect for small spaces.

What we like: Tufted accents, reversible chaise can be placed on either side of the sectional, microfiber fabric, zipped and machine-washable covers.

What we dislike: Cushions may be too firm for some users.

Choice 3: Coaster Home Gus Sectional Sofa Pull-Out Bed

Our take: A multifunctional sectional with a pull-out bed proves ideal for small spaces that need furniture that does double duty.

What we like: Kiln-dried hardwood frame, storage space in chaise, wide arms, and an easy-to-use advanced mechanism that lifts and flips the sofa open into a sleeper mode.

What we dislike: Seating may feel too firm for some users.

Marilyn Zelinsky-Syarto is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.