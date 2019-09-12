If you're a crafter who enjoys working with wood, a scroll saw is a fantastic machine that allows you to cut intricate patterns for use in a wide variety of projects. It's relatively safe and quiet, and with the proper blade, it can be used to cut a number of materials besides wood, ranging from plastic to metal.

The best scroll saw has sturdy, durable blade clamps and does not produce excessive vibrations while working. Our favorite is the DeWalt 1.3 Amp 20-Inch Variable Speed Scroll Saw, a powerful tool that operates smoothly. If you'd like to learn more about this model as well as what makes a quality scroll saw, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing scroll saws

When first looking at scroll saws on the market, they may seem to be very similar. However, each is different -- knowing which differences to focus on can lead you to the right scroll saw for your needs. The two primary considerations when shopping for a scroll saw are size and blade type.

Size

There are three different size elements you need to consider when purchasing a scroll saw: the throat size, the depth, and the table size. The throat size determines the maximum size wood you can cut -- a 16-inch scroll saw can actually cut a 32-inch board because you can approach it from opposing sides if needed. The depth is the thickness of the material you cut; most scroll saws can handle 1.75 to 2.25 inches. The table size is important because it provides support while you are cutting. You don't want to purchase one that's too small for your needs.

Blade type

If you purchase a scroll saw that can accept plain (unpinned) blades, you have the widest selection of blades. Pin-end blades are thicker, more durable blades, but they don't typically allow for the amount of detail you can achieve with thinner, plain blades. If you can't decide which type of blades you want to use, purchase a scroll saw that can accept both types.

Features

Variable speeds

A scroll saw with a variable speed feature is desirable so you're able to work at a speed appropriate for the material. The best scroll saws offer speeds ranging from 400 to 1,600 strokes per minute.

Foot control

The more you use your scroll saw, the more you appreciate the convenience of being able to turn it on and off with a foot switch.

Work light

It is essential to have a well-lit work area. If your scroll saw doesn't come with a sufficiently bright work light, it is strongly advised that you purchase one.

Flexible dust blower

Keep your work area dust-free so you can see your design when making cuts. A flexible dust blower can be bent to direct the airflow where you need it most.

Cast iron

The best scroll saws are manufactured using cast iron. Besides being sturdy and durable, the material helps dampen vibrations, allowing you to be more accurate in your work.

Price

You can find a suitable entry-level scroll saw with a 16-inch arm in the $100 to $200 price range. If you'd like to step up to a mid-range model sufficient for the majority of crafters, you can expect to pay between $350 and $500. High-end scroll saws for professionals, on the other hand, can cost as much as $1,500 or more.

FAQ

Q. What kind of safety gear do I need to wear when operating a scroll saw?

A. The two most important items you need to wear when operating a scroll saw are safety glasses to protect your eyes and a dust mask to protect your lungs. Also, it is important not to wear anything loose or dangling like jewelry or unbuttoned sleeves and to keep long hair tied back.

Q. Are there any other safety concerns?

A. Always be careful to keep your fingers away from the blade and use good lighting. If needed, you can purchase a magnifying glass that can be mounted on the scroll saw so you can better see what you're doing. Additionally, your blades should be fresh, sharp, and adjusted to the proper tension (as noted in your owner's manual) and the wood you're cutting should be dry.

Scroll saws we recommend

Best of the best: DeWalt 1.3 Amp 20-Inch Variable-Speed Scroll Saw

Our take: A higher-end scroll saw with a number of bells and whistles to help you excel in your craft.

What we like: This scroll saw is designed to have reduced vibrations and noise. The operating controls are conveniently placed and the table design keeps the saw blade perpendicular to your work. The arm lifts to facilitate a quick, tool-free change of blades when needed.

What we dislike: Occasionally, there are issues with quality control and units with noticeable flaws may slip through.

Best bang for your buck: WEN 16-inch Two-Direction Variable Speed Scroll Saw

Our take: A great, affordable choice for a quality, entry-level, light use scroll saw.

What we like: This model features two blade positions (standard and 90°) to allow for greater cutting flexibility. It has a sturdy cast iron base with a foot lock clamp, a variable speed motor (400 to 1,600 strokes per minute), and it comes with three blades so you can get started right away.

What we dislike: It's unable to quickly change or detach blades for making pierce cuts (interior cuts where the saw blade is inserted through a hole that has been drilled into the wood).

Choice 3: Shop Fox 16-Inch Variable Speed Scroll Saw

Our take: A reasonably priced 16-inch scroll saw with variable speed operation.

What we like: This model features cast iron construction, a 45° tilt table, and a dust blower. The machine accepts both plain and pin-end blades and has an adjustable hold-down shoe to help keep your materials in place while working.

What we dislike: The blade clamp is awkward to operate, making it difficult to change saw blades and the gooseneck work light isn't bright enough to be of much use.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.