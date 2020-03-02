The best Scrabble game

If board games bring out your competitive side, roll up your sleeves for a game of Scrabble. The classic game of strategic word play is now available in several editions, including kid-friendly or even themed versions. What's so great about Scrabble is its simplicity and universal appeal, making it the ultimate family-friendly game. It's easy to learn -- but it takes years to master and win.

Enjoy some throwback fun and bring a Scrabble game into your home. Our favorite version is WS Game Company's Scrabble Deluxe Edition with a Rotating Wooden Game Board. Its furniture-inspired design deserves permanent residency on your coffee table.

Considerations when choosing Scrabble games

Pieces

Scrabble games usually come with tiles, boards, and a rack apparatus. Pieces fit into one another differently, depending on the theme and design of the game. In terms of replacing any lost pieces, you can purchase them directly from the manufacturer or hit up a secondhand store or online reseller.

Understanding the rules

If you want to be well-versed in the rules of Scrabble, take 10 minutes and read through the full rule set. This can often help defuse disputes between players, plus it explains popular strategies that can improve your gameplay.

If your game includes younger players, make sure you explain the rules thoroughly, especially if they're new to Scrabble. If it includes older players, you should probably do the same -- some competitive individuals can become unruly with wordplay, to say the least.

Types of Scrabble boards

Classic Scrabble boards consist of folding cardboard, though the smooth surface means tiles can slide around. Raised grid boards solve this problem and keep tiles nestled within tile nooks. Travel boards are designed to temporarily affix tiles to the board and have snapping mechanisms where you can pop tiles onto squares.

Popular versions of Scrabble games

Classic Scrabble: Classic Scrabble consists of 100 letter tiles on a 15 x 15-inch game board. You're probably familiar with the sought-after bonus squares, which include Double Letter, Triple Letter, Double Word, or Triple Word scores.

Scrabble Junior: Scrabble Junior is geared toward younger players who are still developing spelling and reading skills. One side is intended for beginners, and the other side of the board is for advanced play. Rules are somewhat simplified, but nonetheless, the game remains challenging and engaging.

Super Scrabble: Super Scrabble has 200 tiles and a 21 x 21-inch game board and introduces new bonus squares like Quadruple Letter and Quadruple Word. Having a larger board makes for more comfortable play when you have three or more players.

Retro Scrabble: Retro Scrabble is designed in its original edition. It includes a color-appropriate board and velour tile bag, as well as vintage wood tiles and racks. Retro Scrabble is a perfect gift for the seasoned Scrabble player, collector, or board game enthusiast.

Price

Basic Scrabble games cost around $20, though themed editions run anywhere between $25 and $50. There are also some high-end Scrabble boards made of premium materials which can run as high as $100.

FAQ

Q. How does playing Scrabble help my kids develop skills?

A. Scrabble has long been embraced by parents and teachers as a fun way to flex spelling and visual learning skills. Because you have to calculate your score, kids can also boost their addition skills, and you can even encourage them to do mental math for each round.

Q. Can't my kids start with regular Scrabble instead of Scrabble Junior?

A. Absolutely. Scrabble is playable at all ages, and if you feel your kid is ready to give the adult version a spin, let them have at it. While they might need some help in the beginning, they can pick up the rules easily after a couple rounds. Some kids might be intimidated by the smaller pieces and squares, in which case the Junior edition would be a better choice.

Scrabble games we recommend

Best of the best: WS Game Company's Scrabble Deluxe Edition with Rotating Wooden Game Board

Our take: Popular choice for those who host game nights. Convenient and classy.

What we like: Turntable makes it easy for players to sit anywhere. Board doubles as storage.

What we dislike: Quality of the board and tiles could be better.

Best bang for your buck: Bananagrams' Word Game

Our take: Fun portable version enjoyed by novice and expert players alike.

What we like: Cute zippered pouch. Can play the game on your own or with a group.

What we dislike: More enjoyable for solitary play.

Choice 3: Hasbro's Scrabble Junior Crossword Game

Our take: Solid choice for young players to get their bearings.

What we like: Kid-friendly version taps into visual and reading skills. Adults can play, too, as the board offers two levels.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with a letter tray, and tiles are cardboard.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.