The best scooter

Scooters are the perfect expression of what it means to be a kid. They offer the same intangible magic as a car does for a teenager. Scooters are about sun, fun, and freedom; they've been a mode of childhood transportation for decades, bested only by bicycling and skipping. If your little one is itching to get some wheels of their own, try getting them a scooter.

Before you buy, you'll first want to consider your child's age, as some models are designed for more advanced riders. To choose the right scooter, read the advice and information in our buying guide. Our top choice from Micro Kickboard will have your kid scooting all over the neighborhood before you know it.

Considerations when choosing scooters

Scooter type

There are five primary types of scooters from which to choose:

Two-wheel: These are recommended for older kids because they require more balance than other styles.

Three-wheel: While scooters with three wheels are not as quick as their two-wheeled counterparts, they offer more stability and are easier to ride.

Caster: Shaped like a big "Y," these scooters move by the child swinging the handlebars back and forth. Lots of fun for simple cruising.

Stunt: These are alternate versions of two-wheel scooters. The handlebars are wider and they are designed to take more abuse via tricks and stunts.

Off-road: Large pneumatic tires make these scooters the best fit for those who want to take their scooter off the beaten path and onto more difficult terrain.



Age of child

Between the ages of two and four, three-wheel scooters are preferable because they offer a stable way for little ones to have fun and gain confidence at the same time. Children from ages four to 12 can choose from virtually any of the five types, so long as their individual skill level allows it. Finally, kids over the age of 12 will want to choose mostly based on their personal preference and their preferred activities with the scooter.

Steering

Scooters come with either lean-to steering or traditional bike-style handlebars. The lean-to steering style is more often used by older children. Younger ones might not be able to maneuver them with ease, as they are still gaining coordination, which means their "scooter legs" are still some time away.

Features

Brakes

Scooters come with either no brakes at all, hand brakes, or foot brakes. While each has its own merits, it's imperative to teach your child how to stop the scooter, regardless of the brakes or lack thereof.

Folding design

If you want a scooter that is easy to transport and easy to stow, you'll be happy to learn there are a number of folding-style scooters. There are folding scooters of all five types, so you won't be limited in your choices.

Scooter prices

Scooters are priced anywhere between $30 and $200. Standard two-wheel and three-wheel scooters have price points on the lower end. Becauses caster, stunt, and off-road scooters are more specialized and include more engineering, they tend to be on the high end of the price scale.

FAQ

Q. How young can a child start to learn to ride a scooter?

A. As long as a child is able to walk, they are probably able to start learning on a three-wheel scooter. For most children, this is around the age of two years old.

Q. What scooters serve best as an actual mode of transportation?

A. Folding scooters that don't weigh much are the best options for children that want to go moderate to long distances on their scooter. Be sure and take into account the terrain where they will be scooting.

Scooters we recommend

Best of the best: Micro Kickboard Micro Maxi Kick Scooter With T-Bar

Our take: The best everyday scooter for everyday fun.

What we like: This lightweight model is far more durable than any of its competitors.

What we dislike: Hands can get uncomfortable on the awkward hand grips.

Best bang for your buck: Razor A Kick Scooter

Our take: A great price for one of the most popular scooters of all time.

What we like: The solid aluminum body is dependable and light.

What we dislike: The factory wheels can be a bit small and lack the durability of other wheels.

Choice 3: Fuzion X-3 Pro Scooter

Our take: An easy-to-learn scooter that's built to last.

What we like: The durable soft pro grips make holding onto the handlebars easy as can be.

What we dislike: The back wheel comes loose at times.

