The best school rolling backpack

Backpacks aren't what they used to be, and that's good news. Because kids have so many heavy books and other items to carry, backpack manufacturers have been working on ways to make them more convenient for kids. One of the best solutions in recent years is the addition of wheels to the bottom of backpacks. School rolling backpacks can be worn as traditional backpacks, or they can be rolled using a long handle, similar to carry-on baggage. Now your kids can carry their books all school year long without breaking their backs.

If you're ready to purchase a new school rolling backpack, you're in the right place. Our useful buying guide contains expert advice and even a few reviews of our favorite bags. Our top pick, the High Sierra Powerglide Wheeled Laptop Backpack, is one of the most rugged bags you can find.

Considerations when choosing school rolling backpacks

Parts of a school rolling backpack

Straps: School rolling backpacks have traditional straps like any other backpack. The only difference is that the bags include a compartment or flap for stowing the straps when the backpack is being rolled.

Telescopic rod: This rod extends to your hand for pulling your rolling backpack when you want to use the wheels. When not in use, it can be pushed back into the backpack and become almost invisible.

Handle: Most school rolling backpacks have a small handle at the top of the rod for rolling the bag with a single hand. Some handles have extra rubberized grip to make them easier to hold.

Compartments: School rolling backpacks have a number of different pocket and compartment options. While larger compartments typically house books, notebooks, and tablets, smaller ones are meant for keys, pens, and water bottles.

Wheels: Rolling backpacks come with two wheels. Most are made from either plastic or metal, and some even have rubber treads. Rolling backpack wheels are situated from front to back and usually don't swivel.

Sizing by age

Four to seven: This range of bags can be as small as 12 inches tall. They usually contain two to three pockets and hold a few small toys, books, or snacks.

Grade school: These backpacks are slightly larger and can accommodate more books and notebooks for older children. They're lightweight and easy to maneuver.

Middle school: Middle schoolers can use a number of different bag sizes. While those first starting middle school likely favor smaller bags used by grade school kids, those in higher grades probably need the full-size bags that high schoolers use.

High school and college: For the most part, high school and college students use full-size school rolling backpacks. These bags run the gamut in terms of design and compartment configuration. Full-size bags are designed to carry many books and notebooks in addition to laptop computers, tablets, and other electronics.

Materials

Most school rolling backpacks are made from ripstop nylon. This material is heavy-duty but lightweight. Some other textiles such as nylon and polypropylene blends are used for these bags as well, though mostly on children's backpacks. Nylon and polypropylene blends are generally not as durable as ripstop nylon.

Features

Designs

You can find school rolling backpacks in just about any color and design imaginable. While some companies limit their bags to mostly solid colors, others aren't afraid to be creative. If your child is a fan of superheroes, cartoon characters, or even cars and trucks, there's a design to suit their tastes.

Expandability

Some school rolling backpacks include expandable pockets that open when unzipped, adding up to two additional inches of storage space to the bag. These compartments are useful for times when your child might have extra assignments toward the end of the semester.

Bottom coverage

Many rolling backpacks have small flaps that can extend to cover the wheels and the base of the bag. This is to protect their clothing from the "dirty" part of the backpack that's been rolling across the ground.

Refillable water bottle

A few school rolling backpacks include a small plastic water bottle. This bottle usually sits in a mesh pocket on the side of the bag. A refillable water bottle is a nice extra feature for anyone who likes to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Price

Most school rolling backpacks cost between $25 and $100. A $25 school rolling backpack is usually aimed at four- to seven-year-olds, with minimal space and a pocket or two. For $50, you can get a larger backpack fit for middle schoolers, high schoolers, and college students. These bags have a larger number of compartments. If you spend up to $100, expect to find full-size rolling backpacks from premium brands. These are the most durable rolling backpacks available.

FAQ

Q. How should I clean my school rolling backpack?

A. Spot cleaning is your best option. Unfortunately, school rolling backpacks can't be thrown into the washer, so a more targeted approach is required. Use a stain pen or baking soda for more stubborn stains on most bags. Check the tag before doing any spot cleaning.

Q. Does every school allow rolling backpacks?

A. No. While some school districts actually encourage their use, others limit students' ability to use them for safety reasons. Check with your child's school before you purchase. If the school doesn't allow rolling backpacks but your child has a medical need for one, be sure to get a note from their doctor.

School rolling backpacks we recommend

Best of the best: High Sierra's Powerglide Wheeled Laptop Backpack

Our take: Durability and versatility that's unmatched by other bags.

What we like: Double rod design. Wheel and base cover. Wheel treads make walking on rough surfaces a breeze. Four different colors/designs available.

What we dislike: Some of the compartments are difficult to access.

Best bang for your buck: COOFIT's Wheeled School Backpack

Our take: A lightweight and affordable alternative to more expensive models.

What we like: Removable rolling dolly makes this a convenient option. Lots of big pockets. Large zipper pulls.

What we dislike: Not a very deep bag.

Choice 3: Tilami's Rolling Backpack

Our take: A great-looking backpack with a sturdy build.

What we like: Interesting design patterns for both girls and boys. Protective wheel covering. Extremely durable. Built-in pocket for a laptop.

What we dislike: Some users complained that it wasn't the most comfortable rolling backpack.

