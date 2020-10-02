The best school pocket chart

If you're in the process of designing a classroom, whether it's in school or at home, a school pocket chart is an essential visual aid.

Given their large sizes and bright colors, school pocket charts are easy for all students to see, even those in the back of the classroom. For this reason, they remain a popular, versatile way to share information. Some school pocket charts are highly focused, such as those featuring calendars, while others are highly adaptable with cards of your own making.

Take a look at our buying guide to find everything you need to know about school pocket charts. At the end, we're also sharing our top picks, including our favorite, Learning Resources' Calendar and Weather Pocket Chart, which comes with 136 double-sided full-color cards.

Considerations when choosing school pocket charts

Popular types of school pocket charts

There are countless types of school pocket charts; calendar, weather, and schedule-oriented are the most common. Those geared toward subject-specific uses such as sentence or math equation charts are also popular. Open-ended charts are the most versatile options since they're designed with plenty of pockets and may come with blank, customizable cards.

Displaying school pocket charts

Most school pocket charts have grommets that can hang on either hooks or nails. Keep in mind not every chart has these necessary components, especially budget-priced charts.

Education experts recommended displaying a school pocket chart in a high-visibility area, such as next to the whiteboard. Height is also an important consideration, particularly for teachers who invite students to place cards in the charts. For safety reasons, charts should be hung over an area with clear floor space to prevent tripping.

Importance of bright colors

It's not just your imagination -- most school pocket charts stick to basic colors like blue, yellow, or red. This is done to boost their visibility to students, as primary colors are the easiest to see from a distance.

Features

Pockets

There are two pocket styles in school pocket charts: grid style and row style. Grid styles consist of a series of small, self-contained compartments that hold individuals cards. Row styles consist of a long pocket that leaves ample space to place a succession of cards. School pocket charts typically have a combination of both styles.

Cards

The majority of school pocket charts are sold with a package of compatible cards. They're usually durable and thick to withstand the heavy handling of daily use. Some cards are reversible, while others have dry-erase surfaces for customization.

Price

Budget-friendly school pocket charts cost $25, though quality is hit or miss and cards may be low-quality. Those priced closer to $50 are constructed better and have more durable cards. The most expensive school pocket charts are highly detailed and run as high as $70.

FAQ

Q. Is it common to have more than one school pocket chart in a classroom?

A. Yes. Many teachers set up learning stations throughout the classroom, each of which has a pocket chart. It's also common for grade school teachers to have a variety of pocket charts when they teach more than one subject in their classroom.

Q. How do I clean a school pocket chart?

A. Most school pocket charts are made of vinyl, so you can wipe them down with alcohol to clean and sanitize them. Many teachers opt to use kid-safe, low-odor surface cleaners for them as well.

School pocket charts we recommend

Best of the best: Learning Resources' Calendar and Weather Pocket Chart

Our take: Thorough, well-rounded pocket calendar that covers the weather and timekeeping.

What we like: Helpful for daily orientation before classes begin. Pre-printed cards are well-made, thick, and durable. Vinyl chart is flame-retardant.

What we dislike: Not very colorful, and square cards with images are a bit hard to see across the room.

Best bang for your buck: Scholastic's Standard Pocket Chart

Our take: Affordable and highly versatile, this 10-row chart can be adapted for virtually any subject.

What we like: Pockets are 44 inches long. Won't flop over due to the wooden dowels sewn behind each pocket. Works well with cards of almost any size, including index cards. Available in black or blue.

What we dislike: Quality isn't the greatest, but it's not a dealbreaker by any means.

Choice 3: SpriteGru's Daily Schedule Pocket Chart

Our take: Well-designed chart that tracks the daily classroom schedule. Incredibly popular for remote learning.

What we like: Easy to display with two over-the-door hangers. Comes with 13 subject cards and 13 blank cards, all of which can be written on with dry-erase markers. Subject cards are colorful and easy to see.

What we dislike: The hooks are rather thick and aren't suitable for every door.

