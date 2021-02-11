The best school glue

When it comes to arts and crafts, few substances match the versatility of a good school glue. Also known as polyvinyl acetate (PVA) glue, this nontoxic, non-acidic adhesive has the power to turn cardboard, felt, construction paper, and glitter into whatever a child wants.

Our buying guide will help you find the best glue for school, taking a look at ingredients, applications, and other considerations.

We’ve compiled a short list of options, and topping our list is Elmer's Disappearing Purple School Glue, a stick glue from a familiar and reliable brand.

Considerations when buying a school glue

Choosing ingredients that match the activity

Most school glues are made from polyvinyl acetate, which is nontoxic and non-acidic but also relatively slow-curing. This is why some manufacturers add a special dye that shifts in color as the glue dries. There are a few school glues, such as mucilage and craft glue, that offer a little more tackiness than traditional white glue straight out of the bottle.

PVA glues in general work best with porous materials, such as paper, felt, or cardboard. They do not perform quite as well on nonporous materials, such as metal or glass. When choosing a type of glue for a school art project or repair, be sure to read the label to find out whether it’s right for your little one’s latest project.

Alternative uses for school glue

The popularity of white PVA school glue soared after several recipes for a homemade “slime” were published. This child-friendly concoction prompted several PVA manufacturers to package their school glues in gallon-size containers. Not all white school glue brands are ideally formulated for this application, so it helps to do some research or read the recipe before investing in bulk glue bottles if your kid insists on making slime.

Some school glues are also popular with adult hobbyists and crafters because of their slow curing and nontoxic formulation. White school glue dries clear, so it can be used for decoupage projects or as a protective coating for painted objects.

Glue stick, liquid glue, or glue dots

School glue comes in the form of bottled liquid, glue sticks, and glue dots. Glue dots are the easiest to use, but they have limited applications. Glue sticks result in little mess and work best for construction paper crafts, as the glue won’t cause the paper to crinkle if too much glue is applied. Liquid glue offers the strongest hold and works well for projects involving popsicle sticks or craft foam, but it takes time to dry and can be quite messy. Consider the task at hand — and your kid’s messiness — when choosing a type of glue.

Features

Additional ingredients

One popular additive in craft glues is a color tint that creates various shades after the glue dries. Some glues also contain glitter, which adds visual appeal and reduces the need for loose glitter. There are even school glues that emit a glow, much like chemical glow sticks.

Bulk options

Teachers and parents will appreciate school glues sold in economic multi-packs that will last for a while. While making slime may be a priority for your kids, buying school glue in bulk will also save money in the long run.

Price

Small bottles of white school glue can cost as little as $2 to $4, and packs of glue sticks or dots come in packages costing from $5 to $12. PVA glue sold in gallon containers, as well as specialty glues with glitter or coloring, cost between $15 and $25 on average.

FAQ

Q. I keep a lot of white school glue on hand to make “slime.” Does it have a shelf life?

A. Your results may vary, but in general, a container of PVA (white school glue) should last about 2 years. Storage in freezing conditions will shorten its shelf life dramatically. Be sure to keep your glue in a temperature-controlled environment.

Q. Is white school glue made from animal products?

A. White school glue is made from a processed form of vinyl alcohol. It is essentially a liquid plastic that cures quickly. A form of school glue called mucilage was originally derived from animal-based products but has since been reformulated. White school glue is considered nontoxic, non-acidic, and water-soluble.

School glues we recommend

Best of the best: Elmer's Disappearing Purple School Glue

Our take: Buying school glue in bulk makes good economic sense, and the disappearing purple tint will appeal to younger users.

What we like: Color changes as glue cures. Nontoxic and water soluble, safe for younger children. Set contains 60 sticks of glue. Safe for photo paper and dries clear.

What we dislike: Dries faster than some users may expect. Adhesive strength is variable.

Best bang for your buck: Glue Dots Craft Dots

Our take: These adhesive glue dots are ideal for smaller projects where minimal adhesive strength is required. Hobbyists and crafters will appreciate the ease of use.

What we like: Portion-controlled dots are less messy than liquid glue. Works on a variety of surfaces from paper to light metal. Package contains 200 dots. No drying time required.

What we dislike: Removing dots from the spool can be challenging. Limited adhesive strength.

Choice 3: Amazon Basics All-Purpose Washable School Liquid Glue

Our take: For those seeking to make homemade slime, this 2-gallon set from Amazon Basics is more economical than most name-brand competitors.

What we like: Affordable price point for refill use. Stronger adhesive quality than others. Suitable for homemade slime and other large-scale projects. Dries rapidly, but adjustments can be made.

What we dislike: Consistency of glue is thick, with occasional lumps.

